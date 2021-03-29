Boys soccer scores, 3/29

Boys soccer
CITY SCHOOLS
Lincoln High 6, Lincoln North Star 0
Lincoln East 2, Lincoln Southeast 1
Lincoln Southwest 4, Lincoln Pius X 0
OTHER SCHOOLS
Bellevue West at Omaha North
Bennington at Elkhorn
Blair 4, Elkhorn North 0
Grand Island 1, Norfolk 0
Madison at Platteview
Millard North at Papillion-La Vista South
Millard West at Omaha Central
Nebraska City 8, Plattsmouth 0
North Platte 3, Scottsbluff 0
Omaha Burke at Omaha Benson
Omaha Concordia at Columbus Scotus
Omaha Northwest 1, Bellevue East 0, fft.
Omaha South 2, Creighton Prep 1, SO
Omaha Westside at Omaha Bryan
Papillion-La Vista at Gretna
Ralston at Omaha Roncalli