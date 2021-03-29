 Skip to main content
Boys soccer scores, 3/29
agate

Boys soccer scores, 3/29

Boys soccer

CITY SCHOOLS

Lincoln High 6, Lincoln North Star 0

Lincoln East 2, Lincoln Southeast 1

Lincoln Southwest 4, Lincoln Pius X 0

OTHER SCHOOLS

Bellevue West at Omaha North

Bennington at Elkhorn

Blair 4, Elkhorn North 0

Grand Island 1, Norfolk 0

Madison at Platteview

Millard North at Papillion-La Vista South

Millard West at Omaha Central

Nebraska City 8, Plattsmouth 0

North Platte 3, Scottsbluff 0

Omaha Burke at Omaha Benson

Omaha Concordia at Columbus Scotus

Omaha Northwest 1, Bellevue East 0, fft.

Omaha South 2, Creighton Prep 1, SO 

Omaha Westside at Omaha Bryan

Papillion-La Vista at Gretna

Ralston at Omaha Roncalli

Schuyler 3, York 1

Waverly at Beatrice

