Boys soccer scores, 3/29

Boys soccer

CITY SCHOOLS

Kearney 1, Lincoln Northeast 0

Lincoln Lutheran/RC 5, Seward 0

OTHER SCHOOLS

Elkhorn South at Millard South

Holdrege at Lexington

Kearney Catholic 2, Hastings 0

Mount Michael at Omaha Skutt

Northwest 3, Aurora 0

Omaha Roncalli at Norris

Ralston 2, Conestoga 1

Schuyler at Columbus Lakeview

South Sioux City 7, Omaha Gross 2

Torrington, Wyo. at Gering

HIGHLIGHTS

Kearney 1, Lincoln Northeast 0: Kearney's James Dakan scored the game's lone goal at the 78-minute mark. Dakan scored on a throw in that deflected off the goalkeeper's hands for the game-winner. 

Lincoln Lutheran/RC 5, Seward 0: The Warriors scored three goals in the first and two in the second to improve to 3-1.

