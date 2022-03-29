Boys soccer scores, 3/29

Boys soccer
CITY SCHOOLS
Kearney 1, Lincoln Northeast 0
Lincoln Lutheran/RC 5, Seward 0
OTHER SCHOOLS
Elkhorn South at Millard South
Holdrege at Lexington
Kearney Catholic 2, Hastings 0
Mount Michael at Omaha Skutt
Northwest 3, Aurora 0
Omaha Roncalli at Norris
Ralston 2, Conestoga 1
Schuyler at Columbus Lakeview
South Sioux City 7, Omaha Gross 2
Torrington, Wyo. at Gering
HIGHLIGHTS
Kearney 1, Lincoln Northeast 0: Kearney's James Dakan scored the game's lone goal at the 78-minute mark. Dakan scored on a throw in that deflected off the goalkeeper's hands for the game-winner.
Lincoln Lutheran/RC 5, Seward 0: The Warriors scored three goals in the first and two in the second to improve to 3-1.