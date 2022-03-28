 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
agate

Boys soccer scores, 3/28

  • Updated
  • 0

Boys soccer

CITY SCHOOLS

Lincoln High 3, Lincoln North Star 0

Lincoln Southeast 1, Lincoln East 0

Lincoln Southwest 2, Lincoln Pius X 0

OTHER SCHOOLS

Bellevue East 5, Omaha Northwest 4, SO

Bennington 7, Elkhorn 0

Creighton Prep 4, Omaha South 0

Elkhorn North 4, Blaie 0

Gretna 4, Papillion-La Vista 0

Millard West 2, Omaha Central 0

Norfolk at Grand Island

North Platte 2, Scottsbluff 0

Omaha Bryan at Omaha Westside

Omaha North at Bellevue West

Papillion-La Vista South 2, Millard North 0

Ralston 1, Omaha Roncalli 0

The Platte 4, Madison 1

Waverly 2, Beatrice 0

York 2, Schuyler 1

HIGHLIGHTS

Waverly 2, Beatrice 0: Kemper Reed scored twice, both in the second half, while Carsen Brentlinger and Jonny Martin each added an assist for the Vikings.

High school soccer logo
