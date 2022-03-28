Boys soccer scores, 3/28

Boys soccer
CITY SCHOOLS
Lincoln High 3, Lincoln North Star 0
Lincoln Southeast 1, Lincoln East 0
Lincoln Southwest 2, Lincoln Pius X 0
OTHER SCHOOLS
Bellevue East 5, Omaha Northwest 4, SO
Bennington 7, Elkhorn 0
Creighton Prep 4, Omaha South 0
Elkhorn North 4, Blaie 0
Gretna 4, Papillion-La Vista 0
Millard West 2, Omaha Central 0
Norfolk at Grand Island
North Platte 2, Scottsbluff 0
Omaha Bryan at Omaha Westside
Omaha North at Bellevue West
Papillion-La Vista South 2, Millard North 0
Ralston 1, Omaha Roncalli 0
The Platte 4, Madison 1
Waverly 2, Beatrice 0
York 2, Schuyler 1
HIGHLIGHTS
Waverly 2, Beatrice 0: Kemper Reed scored twice, both in the second half, while Carsen Brentlinger and Jonny Martin each added an assist for the Vikings.