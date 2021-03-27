 Skip to main content
Boys soccer scores, 3/27
Boys soccer

CITY SCHOOLS

Beatrice 5, Lincoln Lutheran/RC 0

Lincoln High 3, Lincoln Northeast 1

Millard South 2, Lincoln Southeast 1

Norris at Lincoln Pius X

OTHER SCHOOLS

Elkhorn South at Papillion-La Vista

Grand Island at Omaha South

Gretna at Millard West

Lutheran High/Norfolk Catholic at Hastings

Omaha Northwest 2, Omaha Benson 0

Omaha Westside at Lincoln East

South Sioux City at Lexington

Waverly 5, Columbus Lakeview 0

HIGLHIGHTS

Beatrice 5, Lincoln Lutheran/RC 0: Connor Freitag had a hat trick, Rodolfo Cuevas and Max Meyer each added goals, and Connor Kelley had the clean sheet in goal for the Orangemen.

Millard South 2, Lincoln Southeast 1: The Patriots scored two goals in the first half. Sophomore Tyson Klein scored for the Knights, with the assist from sophomore Dylan Stranathan.

Waverly 5, Columbus Lakeview 0: Reece Dalton scored a hat trick for the Vikings, while Carson Brentlinger and Johnny Martin each provided a goal and assist.

