Boys soccer scores, 3/27

Boys soccer
CITY SCHOOLS
Beatrice 5, Lincoln Lutheran/RC 0
Lincoln High 3, Lincoln Northeast 1
Millard South 2, Lincoln Southeast 1
Norris at Lincoln Pius X
OTHER SCHOOLS
Elkhorn South at Papillion-La Vista
Grand Island at Omaha South
Gretna at Millard West
Lutheran High/Norfolk Catholic at Hastings
Omaha Northwest 2, Omaha Benson 0
Omaha Westside at Lincoln East
South Sioux City at Lexington
Waverly 5, Columbus Lakeview 0
HIGLHIGHTS
Beatrice 5, Lincoln Lutheran/RC 0: Connor Freitag had a hat trick, Rodolfo Cuevas and Max Meyer each added goals, and Connor Kelley had the clean sheet in goal for the Orangemen.
Millard South 2, Lincoln Southeast 1: The Patriots scored two goals in the first half. Sophomore Tyson Klein scored for the Knights, with the assist from sophomore Dylan Stranathan.