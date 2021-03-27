Boys soccer scores, 3/27

CITY SCHOOLS

OTHER SCHOOLS

HIGLHIGHTS

Beatrice 5, Lincoln Lutheran/RC 0 : Connor Freitag had a hat trick, Rodolfo Cuevas and Max Meyer each added goals, and Connor Kelley had the clean sheet in goal for the Orangemen.

Millard South 2, Lincoln Southeast 1: The Patriots scored two goals in the first half. Sophomore Tyson Klein scored for the Knights, with the assist from sophomore Dylan Stranathan.