Boys soccer scores, 3/26

Boys soccer
CITY SCHOOLS
Beatrice at Lincoln Lutheran/RC
Lincoln High 2, Lincoln Northeast 0
Lincoln Pius X 3, Norris 0
Millard South 3, Lincoln Southeast 1
Omaha Westside 3, Lincoln East 1
OTHER SCHOOLS
Bennington 3, Omaha Northwest 0
Bennington 4, Omaha Roncalli 0
Elkhorn South 1, Papillion-La Vista 0
Gretna 3, Millard West 0
Hastings at Lutheran High/Norfolk Catholic
Lexington 4, South Sioux City 2
Mount Michael at Creighton Prep
Mount Michael vs. Omaha Skutt
Northwest 9, Gering 2
Omaha Benson 4, Bellevue East 1
Omaha South 5, Scottsbluff 1
Omaha Roncalli 3, Conestoga 2
Omaha Skutt at Creighton Prep
Waverly 3, Columbus Lakeview 0
HIGHLIGHTS
Waverly 3, Columbus Lakeview 0: Anthony Ruelas scored two tallies while Dominic Delahoyde added another goal to lead the Vikings. Kemper Reed and Landon Tjaden each had an assists while goal keeper Ian Morehead had one save in the clean sheet.