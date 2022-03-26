 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Boys soccer scores, 3/26

  • Updated
  • 0

Boys soccer

CITY SCHOOLS

Beatrice at Lincoln Lutheran/RC

Lincoln High 2, Lincoln Northeast 0

Lincoln Pius X 3, Norris 0

Millard South 3, Lincoln Southeast 1

Omaha Westside 3, Lincoln East 1

OTHER SCHOOLS

Bennington 3, Omaha Northwest 0

Bennington 4, Omaha Roncalli 0

Elkhorn South 1, Papillion-La Vista 0

Gretna 3, Millard West 0

Hastings at Lutheran High/Norfolk Catholic

Lexington 4, South Sioux City 2

Mount Michael at Creighton Prep

Mount Michael vs. Omaha Skutt

Northwest 9, Gering 2

Omaha Benson 4, Bellevue East 1

Omaha South 5, Scottsbluff 1

Omaha Roncalli 3, Conestoga 2

Omaha Skutt at Creighton Prep

Waverly 3, Columbus Lakeview 0

HIGHLIGHTS 

Waverly 3, Columbus Lakeview 0: Anthony Ruelas scored two tallies while Dominic Delahoyde added another goal to lead the Vikings. Kemper Reed and Landon Tjaden each had an assists while goal keeper Ian Morehead had one save in the clean sheet. 

