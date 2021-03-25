 Skip to main content
Boys soccer scores, 3/25
Boys soccer scores, 3/25

Boys soccer

CITY SCHOOLS

Conestoga 1, Lincoln Lutheran/RC 0

Lincoln Pius X 4, Lincoln Northeast 1

Lincoln Southeast 1, Grand Island 0

OTHER SCHOOLS

Bennington 5, Norris 0

Columbus 2, Norfolk 0

Elkhorn North 4, Waverly 0

Elkhorn South 2, Omaha Northwest 1, SO

Gretna 4, Bellevue West 0

Lexington 4, Hastings 0

Mount Michael 1, Schuyler 0

Nebraska City 1, Elkhorn 0

Northwest 4, Omaha South 0

Omaha Bryan 10, Omaha North 0

Omaha South 4, Crete 0

Papillion-La Vista 2, Omaha Benson 1

Platteview 6, Plattsmouth 0

Scottsbluff 6, Buffalo, Wyo. 0

HIGHLIGHTS

Elkhorn North 4, Waverly 0: Elkhorn North improved to 3-0 with the win.

Lincoln Southeast 1, Grand Island 0: Will Peterson scored on a penalty kick to lift Southeast to a 2-0 start.

