Boys soccer scores, 3/25

Boys soccer
CITY SCHOOLS
Conestoga 1, Lincoln Lutheran/RC 0
Lincoln Pius X 4, Lincoln Northeast 1
Lincoln Southeast 1, Grand Island 0
OTHER SCHOOLS
Bennington 5, Norris 0
Columbus 2, Norfolk 0
Elkhorn North 4, Waverly 0
Elkhorn South 2, Omaha Northwest 1, SO
Gretna 4, Bellevue West 0
Lexington 4, Hastings 0
Mount Michael 1, Schuyler 0
Nebraska City 1, Elkhorn 0
Northwest 4, Omaha South 0
Omaha Bryan 10, Omaha North 0
Omaha South 4, Crete 0
Papillion-La Vista 2, Omaha Benson 1
Platteview 6, Plattsmouth 0
Scottsbluff 6, Buffalo, Wyo. 0
HIGHLIGHTS
Elkhorn North 4, Waverly 0: Elkhorn North improved to 3-0 with the win.