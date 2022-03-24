Boys soccer scores, 3/24

Boys soccer
CITY SCHOOLS
Lincoln Lutheran/RC 2, Conestoga 1
Lincoln Northeast 2, Lincoln Pius X 1
Lincoln Southeast 2, Grand Island 0
OTHER SCHOOLS
Bennington at Norris
Blair 2, Omaha North 1, SO
Columbus 2, Norfolk 0
Gretna 10, Bellevue West 1
Kearney 6, North Platte 0
Lexington 4, Hastings 0
Lutheran High/Norfolk Catholic at Crete
Madison 10, Nebraska Lutheran 0
Millard South at Papillion-La Vista South
Nebraska City at Elkhorn
Northwest 10, Columbus Lakeview 0
Omaha Bryan 3, Columbus Scotus 0
Omaha Northwest at Elkhorn South
Papillion-La Vista at Omaha Benson
Schuyler at Mount Michael
Waverly 2, Elkhorn North 1
HIGHLIGHTS
Lincoln Lutheran/RC 2, Conestoga 1: Zach Kunz earned his first career win as a head coach for the Warriors in the victory over the Cougars.
Lincoln Southeast 2, Grand Island 0: Seth Goldsmith scored the Knights' opening goal in the first half and Immanuel Wayoro scored the closing goal with 15:38 left in play.
Waverly 2, Elkhorn North 1: Anthony Ruelas and Carson Brentlinger each had a goal for Waverly. Ian Morehead made 10 saves for the Vikings.