 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

Boys soccer scores, 3/24

  • 0

Boys soccer

CITY SCHOOLS

Lincoln Lutheran/RC 2, Conestoga 1

Lincoln Northeast 2, Lincoln Pius X 1

Lincoln Southeast 2, Grand Island 0

OTHER SCHOOLS

Bennington at Norris

Blair 2, Omaha North 1, SO

Columbus 2, Norfolk 0

Gretna 10, Bellevue West 1

Kearney 6, North Platte 0

Lexington 4, Hastings 0

Lutheran High/Norfolk Catholic at Crete

Madison 10, Nebraska Lutheran 0

Millard South at Papillion-La Vista South

Nebraska City at Elkhorn

Northwest 10, Columbus Lakeview 0

People are also reading…

Omaha Bryan 3, Columbus Scotus 0

Omaha Northwest at Elkhorn South

Papillion-La Vista at Omaha Benson

Schuyler at Mount Michael

Waverly 2, Elkhorn North 1

HIGHLIGHTS

Lincoln Lutheran/RC 2, Conestoga 1: Zach Kunz earned his first career win as a head coach for the Warriors in the victory over the Cougars.

Lincoln Southeast 2, Grand Island 0: Seth Goldsmith scored the Knights' opening goal in the first half and Immanuel Wayoro scored the closing goal with 15:38 left in play.

Waverly 2, Elkhorn North 1: Anthony Ruelas and Carson Brentlinger each had a goal for Waverly. Ian Morehead made 10 saves for the Vikings.

High school soccer logo 2014
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Two-Minute Drill: Reaction to Zavier Betts no longer on the team

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News