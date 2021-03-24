 Skip to main content
Boys soccer scores, 3/24
agate

Boys soccer scores, 3/24

Boys soccer

CITY SCHOOLS

Lincoln East 6, Lincoln North Star 0

Lincoln Southwest 4, Lincoln High 0

OTHER SCHOOLS

Bellevue East 5, Omaha Roncalli 1

 

High school soccer logo 2014

 

