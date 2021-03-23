 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Boys soccer scores, 3/23
0 comments
agate

Boys soccer scores, 3/23

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Boys soccer

CITY SCHOOLS

Crete 3, Lincoln Lutheran/RC 0

Lincoln Pius X at Fremont, ppd.

OTHER SCHOOLS

Bennington 3, Conestoga 0

Columbus Scotus at Columbus Lakeview, ppd.

Creighton Prep at Millard North

Elkhorn North 6, Omaha Gross 0

Gretna at Omaha Bryan

Hastings at Holdrege, ppd.

Kearney at North Platte, ppd.

Madison at Seward, ppd.

Millard West 2, Papillion-LaVista 1

Newcastle, Wyo. at Scottsbluff, ppd.

Omaha Burke at Omaha Central

Ralston at Beatrice, ccd.

South Sioux City at Omaha Skutt

York at Lexington, ppd.

HIGHLIGHTS

Crete 3, Lincoln Lutheran/RC 0: xxxx

High school soccer logo 2014

 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

What teams in the Sweet 16 have the ability to move forward?

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News