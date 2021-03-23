Boys soccer scores, 3/23

Boys soccer
CITY SCHOOLS
Crete 3, Lincoln Lutheran/RC 0
Lincoln Pius X at Fremont, ppd.
OTHER SCHOOLS
Bennington 3, Conestoga 0
Columbus Scotus at Columbus Lakeview, ppd.
Creighton Prep at Millard North
Elkhorn North 6, Omaha Gross 0
Gretna at Omaha Bryan
Hastings at Holdrege, ppd.
Kearney at North Platte, ppd.
Madison at Seward, ppd.
Millard West 2, Papillion-LaVista 1
Newcastle, Wyo. at Scottsbluff, ppd.
Omaha Burke at Omaha Central
Ralston at Beatrice, ccd.
South Sioux City at Omaha Skutt
York at Lexington, ppd.
HIGHLIGHTS
