Boys soccer scores, 3/22

Boys soccer

CITY SCHOOLS

Crete at Lincoln Lutheran/RC, ppd.

Lincoln Pius X 2, Fremont 1, OT

OTHER SCHOOLS

Ralston 2, Beatrice 0

Creighton Prep 3, Millard North 1

Elkhorn North 3, Omaha Gross 2

Millard West 4, Papillion-La Vista 0

Omaha Bryan 2, Gretna 1

Omaha Westside at Millard South

HIGHLIGHTS

Lincoln Pius X 2, Fremont 1: Joey Patera scored they tying goal with five minutes remaining in regulation and Caleb Swanson provided the winner two minutes into the extra period.

Ralston 2, Beatrice 0: Jose Diaz and Diego Blanco each scored for the Rams.

