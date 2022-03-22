Boys soccer scores, 3/22

Boys soccer
CITY SCHOOLS
Crete at Lincoln Lutheran/RC, ppd.
Lincoln Pius X 2, Fremont 1, OT
OTHER SCHOOLS
Ralston 2, Beatrice 0
Creighton Prep 3, Millard North 1
Elkhorn North 3, Omaha Gross 2
Millard West 4, Papillion-La Vista 0
Omaha Bryan 2, Gretna 1
Omaha Westside at Millard South
HIGHLIGHTS
Lincoln Pius X 2, Fremont 1: Joey Patera scored they tying goal with five minutes remaining in regulation and Caleb Swanson provided the winner two minutes into the extra period.
Ralston 2, Beatrice 0: Jose Diaz and Diego Blanco each scored for the Rams.