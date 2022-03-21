Boys soccer scores, 3/21

Boys soccer

CITY SCHOOLS

Lincoln East 2, Lincoln Southwest 1

Lincoln North Star 2, Grand Island 1

Lincoln Northeast 7, Bellevue East 0

Lincoln Southeast 4, Norfolk 1

OTHER SCHOOLS

Bennington 1, Omaha Gross 0

Elkhorn South 2, Bellevue West 1

Nebraska City at The Platte

Omaha South 8, Mount Michael 0

Waverly 4, Blair 1

York 3, Aurora 2, SO

HIGHLIGHTS

Lincoln Southeast 4, Norfolk 1: Tyson Klein had a goal and an assist, and the Knights put together a pair of two-goal halves. Nate McCashland, Seth Goldsmith, Hayden Byarlay and Immanuel Wayoro each added goals for Southeast.

Lincoln Northeast 7, Bellevue East 0: The Rockets benefited from seven different scorers. The Rockets posted four first-half goals before adding three more in the second half.

Waverly 4, Blair 1: Carson Brentlinger scored twice for Waverly and Noah Jelinek added one. The Bears suffered an own goal.

