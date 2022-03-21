Boys soccer scores, 3/21

Boys soccer
CITY SCHOOLS
Lincoln East 2, Lincoln Southwest 1
Lincoln North Star 2, Grand Island 1
Lincoln Northeast 7, Bellevue East 0
Lincoln Southeast 4, Norfolk 1
OTHER SCHOOLS
Bennington 1, Omaha Gross 0
Elkhorn South 2, Bellevue West 1
Nebraska City at The Platte
Omaha South 8, Mount Michael 0
Waverly 4, Blair 1
York 3, Aurora 2, SO
HIGHLIGHTS
Lincoln Southeast 4, Norfolk 1: Tyson Klein had a goal and an assist, and the Knights put together a pair of two-goal halves. Nate McCashland, Seth Goldsmith, Hayden Byarlay and Immanuel Wayoro each added goals for Southeast.
Lincoln Northeast 7, Bellevue East 0: The Rockets benefited from seven different scorers. The Rockets posted four first-half goals before adding three more in the second half.
Waverly 4, Blair 1: Carson Brentlinger scored twice for Waverly and Noah Jelinek added one. The Bears suffered an own goal.