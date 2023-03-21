CITY SCHOOLS
Bennington 11, Lincoln Northwest 0
Crete 4, Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central 0
Lincoln Northeast at Kearney
Lincoln Pius X 3, Lincoln High 1, 2OT
Lincoln Southeast 3, Norfolk 1
Lincoln Southwest 4, Lincoln North Star 0
OTHER SCHOOLS
Columbus Scotus 10, Columbus Lakeview 0
Conestoga 1, Lutheran High/Norfolk Catholic 0
- Lincoln man suspected of killing 22-month-old boy, police and prosecutors allege
- Ex-Lincoln restaurant owner pleads guilty to selling drugs stolen from Nebraska State Patrol
- Lincoln man charged with sex assault for twice impregnating teen, police allege
- Uncertainty over proposed South Platte canal's route raising concerns among landowners
- Father alleges Lincoln first responders were negligent in 7-year-old's death
- Public restrooms at Grand Island mall are closed. It's causing some unpleasant issues.
- Two people found dead at Lincoln house; carbon monoxide poisoning suspected
- Hickman man charged again with felony for stalking Waverly woman, records show
- Nebraska lawmaker who promised to 'burn session to ground' is 3 weeks into filibuster over trans bill
- Don Walton: Without a filibuster, Brewer describes conservative priorities ahead in Nebraska Legislature
- Two Ceresco men stole $59,000 worth of cooler panels from north Lincoln bar, police allege
- Lincoln store that sells unique candy and sodas to close
- Lincoln man punched gas station employee after slot machine meltdown, police allege
- Nebraska football: Who's gone and who's not practicing, spring camp day 1
- Matt Rhule, Tom Osborne reflect on team unity, physicality in roundtable discussion
Millard North 1, Creighton Preparatory School 0, SO
Millard South 1, Omaha Westside 1
Northwest 2, Kearney Catholic 0
Omaha Benson 4, Omaha Buena Vista 1
Omaha Burke at Omaha Bryan
Omaha Central 4, Omaha North 0
Omaha Northwest 1, Millard West 0
Omaha Skutt at South Sioux City
Papillion-La Vista 10, Omaha Westview 0
Papillion-La Vista South 4, Omaha South 2
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!