 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Boys soccer scores, 3/20
View Comments
agate

Boys soccer scores, 3/20

  • Updated
  • Comments
{{featured_button_text}}

Boys soccer

CITY SCHOOLS

Lincoln Pius X at Elkhorn 

Lincoln Southwest 3, Millard West 1

Platteview 6, Lincoln Lutheran/RC 0

CHIEFTAIN INVITATIONAL

Kearney 2, Bellevue East 0

Lincoln High 2, Kearney 0

Papillion-La Vista South 4, Bellevue East 0

Papillion-La Vista South 2, Lincoln High 1

OTHER SCHOOLS

Beatrice 4, Omaha Roncalli 0

Blair 3, Omaha Benson 2

Elkhorn South 2, Omaha Bryan 1

Gretna 7, Columbus Scotus 0

Hastings at Norfolk

Millard North 2, Millard South 1, SO

Northwest at Scottsbluff, ppd.

Northwest at Gering, ppd.

Norris 4, Seward 0

Omaha Gross 2, Waverly 1

Omaha Skutt 3, Lexington 1

Omaha South 7, Peoria Notre Dame (Ill.) 1

Ralston 4, Omaha Roncalli 1

Schuyler 2, Beatrice 1

Schuyler 2, Ralston 1

Scottsbluff 10, Gering 0

South Sioux City at Omaha South

HIGHLIGHTS

Beatrice 4, Omaha Roncalli 0: Devin Smith and Evan Oltmans each scored two goals and Connor Kelley earned the shutout in goal to lead the Orangemen.

Norris 4, Seward 0: Alejandro Nelson and Zach Faz each scored two goals and Houston Boe had two assists for the Titans.

Omaha Gross 2, Waverly 1: Jaxon Jensen had the Vikings' lone goal in the loss to the eight-ranked Cougars.

Schuyler 2, Beatrice 1: Bennett Crandall scored for Beatrice in a losing effort.

High school soccer logo 2014
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Rob Gronkowski makes up mind after threatening to leave Bucs, Tom Brady

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News