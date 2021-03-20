Boys soccer scores, 3/20

Ralston 4, Omaha Roncalli 1

Schuyler 2, Beatrice 1

Schuyler 2, Ralston 1

Scottsbluff 10, Gering 0

South Sioux City at Omaha South

HIGHLIGHTS

Beatrice 4, Omaha Roncalli 0: Devin Smith and Evan Oltmans each scored two goals and Connor Kelley earned the shutout in goal to lead the Orangemen.

Norris 4, Seward 0: Alejandro Nelson and Zach Faz each scored two goals and Houston Boe had two assists for the Titans.

Omaha Gross 2, Waverly 1: Jaxon Jensen had the Vikings' lone goal in the loss to the eight-ranked Cougars.

Schuyler 2, Beatrice 1: Bennett Crandall scored for Beatrice in a losing effort.

