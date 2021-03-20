Boys soccer scores, 3/20

Boys soccer
CITY SCHOOLS
Lincoln Pius X at Elkhorn
Lincoln Southwest 3, Millard West 1
Platteview 6, Lincoln Lutheran/RC 0
CHIEFTAIN INVITATIONAL
Kearney 2, Bellevue East 0
Lincoln High 2, Kearney 0
Papillion-La Vista South 4, Bellevue East 0
Papillion-La Vista South 2, Lincoln High 1
OTHER SCHOOLS
Beatrice 4, Omaha Roncalli 0
Blair 3, Omaha Benson 2
Elkhorn South 2, Omaha Bryan 1
Gretna 7, Columbus Scotus 0
Hastings at Norfolk
Millard North 2, Millard South 1, SO
Northwest at Scottsbluff, ppd.
Northwest at Gering, ppd.
Norris 4, Seward 0
Omaha Gross 2, Waverly 1
Omaha Skutt 3, Lexington 1
Omaha South 7, Peoria Notre Dame (Ill.) 1
Ralston 4, Omaha Roncalli 1
Schuyler 2, Beatrice 1
Schuyler 2, Ralston 1
Scottsbluff 10, Gering 0
South Sioux City at Omaha South
HIGHLIGHTS
Beatrice 4, Omaha Roncalli 0: Devin Smith and Evan Oltmans each scored two goals and Connor Kelley earned the shutout in goal to lead the Orangemen.
Norris 4, Seward 0: Alejandro Nelson and Zach Faz each scored two goals and Houston Boe had two assists for the Titans.
Omaha Gross 2, Waverly 1: Jaxon Jensen had the Vikings' lone goal in the loss to the eight-ranked Cougars.
Schuyler 2, Beatrice 1: Bennett Crandall scored for Beatrice in a losing effort.