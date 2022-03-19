 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Boys soccer scores, 3/19

Boys soccer

CITY SCHOOLS

Elkhorn vs. Lincoln Pius X

Lincoln Southwest vs. Millard West

The Platte vs. Lincoln Lutheran/RC

OTHER SCHOOLS

Columbus vs. Columbus Scotus

Columbus Lakeview vs. Columbus

Columbus Lakeview vs. Columbus Scotus

Elkhorn South vs. Omaha Bryan

Millard North vs. Millard South

Norfolk 5, Hastings 0

Norris 7, Seward 0

Scottsbluff vs. Gering

South Sioux City vs. Omaha South

Waverly 5, Omaha Gross 1

HIGHLIGHTS

Waverly 5, Omaha Gross 1: Ian Morehead posted eight saves for the Vikings, and the Waverly offense delivered goals from five different scorers. Anthony Ruelas, Kemper Reed, Carson Brentlinger, Landon Tjaden and Noah Jelinek each scored for Waverly.

Norris 7, Seward 0: Timothy Aadland and Tate Crawford scored twice for the Titans. Leighton Limback led Seward with 18 saves.

