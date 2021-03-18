Boys soccer scores, 3/18

Boys soccer
CITY SCHOOLS
Lincoln High 7, Fremont 0
Kearney 2, Lincoln Pius X 1
Lincoln Southeast 4, North Platte 0
Lincoln Southwest 3, Grand Island 2
Norfolk 2, North Star 1
Omaha Concordia 3, Lincoln Lutheran/RC 2
OTHER SCHOOLS
Aurora 1, Schuyler 0
Beatrice 2, Platteview 1
Conestoga 2, Omaha Gross 0
Crete 2, Nebraska City 0
Elkhorn at Madison
Elkhorn North at Omaha Roncalli
Elkhorn South at Omaha South
Hastings at Holdrege
Kearney Catholic 1, York 0
Lexington at Papillion-La Vista South
Millard North 10, Omaha North 0
Millard West 2, Bellevue East 0
Norris 7, Plattsmouth 0
Omaha Benson at Millard South
Omaha Northwest 3, Omaha Bryan 2
Papillion-La Vista at Omaha Burke
Waverly 8, Seward 0
HIGHLIGHTS
Kearney 2, Lincoln Pius X 1: Joey Gihon and Jackson Bokenkamp scored goals as the Bearcats held on to their advantage. The Thunderbolts drew a goal back with 15 minutes left.
Lincoln High 7, Fremont 0: Ka Lu Say scored a hat-trick and dished out an assist and Avery Daniel scored a goal to go along with two assists for the Links.
Lincoln Southeast 4, North Platte 0: Four different Knights scored in their season opener, and Emmett Andersen made three saves in net.
Lincoln Southwest 3, Grand Island 2: The Silver Hawks scored twice in the second half to win on the road.
Norfolk 2, North Star 1: Two first half goals for the Panthers put them on top.
Omaha Concordia 3, Lincoln Lutheran/RC 2: Bierman, Paronto and Wenger scored goals for Concordia.