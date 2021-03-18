Boys soccer scores, 3/18

Omaha Northwest 3, Omaha Bryan 2

Papillion-La Vista at Omaha Burke

Waverly 8, Seward 0

HIGHLIGHTS

Kearney 2, Lincoln Pius X 1: Joey Gihon and Jackson Bokenkamp scored goals as the Bearcats held on to their advantage. The Thunderbolts drew a goal back with 15 minutes left.

Lincoln High 7, Fremont 0: Ka Lu Say scored a hat-trick and dished out an assist and Avery Daniel scored a goal to go along with two assists for the Links.

Lincoln Southeast 4, North Platte 0: Four different Knights scored in their season opener, and Emmett Andersen made three saves in net.

Lincoln Southwest 3, Grand Island 2: The Silver Hawks scored twice in the second half to win on the road.

Norfolk 2, North Star 1: Two first half goals for the Panthers put them on top.

Omaha Concordia 3, Lincoln Lutheran/RC 2: Bierman, Paronto and Wenger scored goals for Concordia.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0