Boys soccer scores, 3/17

Boys soccer

CITY SCHOOLS

Lincoln High at Fremont, ccd.

Lincoln Pius X 3, Kearney 2

Lincoln Southeast 5, North Platte 0

Lincoln Southwest 7, Grand Island 0

Norfolk 1, Lincoln North Star 0, OT

OTHER SCHOOLS

Conestoga 4, Omaha Gross 3, SO

Creighton Prep 2, Omaha Central 1

Elkhorn North 3, Omaha Roncalli 0

Hastings 4, Holdrege 0

Kearney Catholic 2, York 0

Millard South 7, Omaha Benson 0

Millard North 8, Omaha North 1

Millard West 5, Bellevue East 0

Nebraska City 3, Crete 0

Omaha Burke at Papillion-La Vista

Omaha Northwest at Omaha Bryan

Omaha South 2, Elkhorn South 1, OT

Papillion-La Vista South 4, Lexington 2

Schuyler 4, Aurora 0

The Platte 3, Beatrice 0

Waverly 7, Seward 0

HIGHLIGHTS

Lincoln Pius X 3, Kearney 2: The Thunderbolts scored three goals in the final five minutes to stun the Bearcats.

Lincoln Southeast 5, North Platte 0: Tyson Klein scored a goal and added two assists while Immanuel Wayoro netted two more goals as the No. 10 Knights ran away from the Bulldogs. Zander Underwood and Gavin Monzon also found the back of the net for Southeast.

Lincoln Southwest 7, Grand Island 0: Lane Kruse had two goals and an assist and Dylan Beiermann posted the clean sheet. Caedmon Schwanke and Brayden Kramer also had a goal and assist for the Silver Hawks.

Norfolk 1, Lincoln North Star 0, OT: The Panthers Ben Schoenherr scored in the second overtime to lift Norfolk over North Star. Adrian Romero made all six saves from North Star shooters.

Waverly 7, Seward 0: Kemper Reed netted a hat trick while Jonny Martin added two more goals to lead the Viking blowout. Leighton Limback had 19 saves for Seward.

