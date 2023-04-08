Boys soccer
CITY SCHOOLS
Columbus 3, Lincoln North Star 0
Lincoln East 3, Lincoln Southeast 0
Lincoln Northeast 3, Fremont 1, OT
OTHER SCHOOLS
Elkhorn North 5, Gering 1
Elkhorn North 3, Scottsbluff 0
Hastings 10, Gering 0
Millard North 2, Creighton Prep 1
Papillion-La Vista South 3, Omaha Westside 1
Scottsbluff 3, Hastings 2
Waverly 3, Seward 0
HIGHLIGHTS
Lincoln Northeast 3, Fremont 1, OT: The Rockets scored two goals in overtime to get past the Tigers.
Columbus 3, Lincoln North Star 0: Kay Ortiz, Shawn Ludena and Nick Bennett each scored goals for the Discoverers.