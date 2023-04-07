Boys soccer
CITY SCHOOLS
Blair 6, Lincoln Northwest 0
Grand Island 1, Lincoln High 0, SO
Lincoln Northeast 3, North Platte 0
Norfolk 2, Lincoln North Star 1
OTHER SCHOOLS
Bellevue East 2, Omaha North 1
Bellevue West 6, Omaha Northwest 2
Millard North 2, Elkhorn South 1
Millard West 1, Omaha Benson 0
Papillion-La Vista 1, Omaha Central 0
Papillion-La Vista South 4, Omaha South 1
Omaha Burke 4, Omaha Westview 1
People are also reading…
Omaha Westside 1, Millard South 0
HIGHLIGHTS
Lincoln Northeast 3, North Platte 0: After being tied at halftime, the Rockets scored all three goals in the second half.
Grand Island 1, Lincoln High 0, SO: Makai Bergt had nine saves for the Links, but the Islanders win the shootout 4-2.
Norfolk 2, Lincoln North Star 1: The Navigators took an early 1-0 lead, but Joshua Gonzales and Isidro Rosas score the two goals for the Panthers.
Blair 6, Lincoln Northwest 0: The Bears scored five goals in the first half and had six different goal scorers.