Boys soccer

CITY SCHOOLS

Blair 6, Lincoln Northwest 0

Grand Island 1, Lincoln High 0, SO

Lincoln Northeast 3, North Platte 0

Norfolk 2, Lincoln North Star 1

OTHER SCHOOLS

Bellevue East 2, Omaha North 1

Bellevue West 6, Omaha Northwest 2

Millard North 2, Elkhorn South 1

Millard West 1, Omaha Benson 0

Papillion-La Vista 1, Omaha Central 0

Papillion-La Vista South 4, Omaha South 1

Omaha Burke 4, Omaha Westview 1

Omaha Westside 1, Millard South 0

HIGHLIGHTS

Lincoln Northeast 3, North Platte 0: After being tied at halftime, the Rockets scored all three goals in the second half.

Grand Island 1, Lincoln High 0, SO: Makai Bergt had nine saves for the Links, but the Islanders win the shootout 4-2.

Norfolk 2, Lincoln North Star 1: The Navigators took an early 1-0 lead, but Joshua Gonzales and Isidro Rosas score the two goals for the Panthers.

Blair 6, Lincoln Northwest 0: The Bears scored five goals in the first half and had six different goal scorers.