Boys soccer
CITY SCHOOLS
Columbus 3, Lincoln Pius X 1
Hastings 10, Lincoln Northwest 1
Lincoln East 3, Kearney 1
Madison 2, Lincoln Lutheran/RC 1
OTHER SCHOOLS
Aurora 2, Crete 1
Bennington 1, Elkhorn North 0
Creighton Prep 3, Omaha Central 0
Gretna 3, Papillion-La Vista 0
Holdrege 1, North Platte 0
Millard North 3, Millard West 0
Millard South 1, Buena Vista 0
Omaha Conestoga 2, Beatrice 0
Omaha South 2, Bellevue West 0
Omaha Westside 1, Omaha Bryan 0
Papillion-La Vista South 3, Omaha Northwest 1
Ralston 5, Blair 1
Scotus 6, Norfolk Catholic 1
Schuyler 10, Seward 1
York 7, Columbus Lakeview 0
HIGHLIGHTS
Lincoln East 3, Kearney 1: Ben Stanley picked up a goal and an assist to help lead the Spartans to their third win.
Madison 2, Lincoln Lutheran/RC 1: The Dragons get a game-winning goal with 10 minutes left to hold on against the Warriors.
Columbus 3, Lincoln Pius X 1: The Thunderbolts were tied at the half with a Kyler Schell goal, but couldn't keep it going in the second half.