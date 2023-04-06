Boys soccer

CITY SCHOOLS

Columbus 3, Lincoln Pius X 1

Hastings 10, Lincoln Northwest 1

Lincoln East 3, Kearney 1

Madison 2, Lincoln Lutheran/RC 1

OTHER SCHOOLS

Aurora 2, Crete 1

Bennington 1, Elkhorn North 0

Creighton Prep 3, Omaha Central 0

Gretna 3, Papillion-La Vista 0

Holdrege 1, North Platte 0

Millard North 3, Millard West 0

Millard South 1, Buena Vista 0

Omaha Conestoga 2, Beatrice 0

Omaha South 2, Bellevue West 0

Omaha Westside 1, Omaha Bryan 0

Papillion-La Vista South 3, Omaha Northwest 1

Ralston 5, Blair 1

Scotus 6, Norfolk Catholic 1

Schuyler 10, Seward 1

York 7, Columbus Lakeview 0

HIGHLIGHTS

Lincoln East 3, Kearney 1: Ben Stanley picked up a goal and an assist to help lead the Spartans to their third win.

Madison 2, Lincoln Lutheran/RC 1: The Dragons get a game-winning goal with 10 minutes left to hold on against the Warriors.

Columbus 3, Lincoln Pius X 1: The Thunderbolts were tied at the half with a Kyler Schell goal, but couldn't keep it going in the second half.