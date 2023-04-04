Boys soccer
CITY SCHOOLS
Columbus 2, Lincoln Northeast 0
Columbus Scotus 4, Lincoln Lutheran/RC 1
Lexington 10, Lincoln Northwest 0
Lincoln Pius X 3, Lincoln East 1, OT
Norfolk 2, Lincoln High 0
OTHER SCHOOLS
Crete 2, Schuyler 1
Hastings 4, York 3
Norris 1, Waverly 1 (Norris wins 4-2 on pk)
Ralston 7, Nebraska City 0
South Sioux City 3, Omaha Roncalli 0
HIGHLIGHTS
Columbus Scotus 4, Lincoln Lutheran/RC 1: The Shamrocks scored three second half goals to pull away.
Columbus 2, Lincoln Northeast 0: Shawn Ludena and Kay Ortiz each scored a goal in the first half for the Discoverers.
Norfolk 2, Lincoln High 0: Kail Libengood led the Panthers with a shutout in goal. Ben Schoenherr and Brooks Reiman each had a goal for the Panthers.
Lexington 10, Lincoln Northwest 0: The Minutemen scored nine goals in the first half against the Falcons.