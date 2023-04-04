Boys soccer

CITY SCHOOLS

Columbus 2, Lincoln Northeast 0

Columbus Scotus 4, Lincoln Lutheran/RC 1

Lexington 10, Lincoln Northwest 0

Lincoln Pius X 3, Lincoln East 1, OT

Norfolk 2, Lincoln High 0

OTHER SCHOOLS

Crete 2, Schuyler 1

Hastings 4, York 3

Norris 1, Waverly 1 (Norris wins 4-2 on pk)

Ralston 7, Nebraska City 0

South Sioux City 3, Omaha Roncalli 0

HIGHLIGHTS

Columbus Scotus 4, Lincoln Lutheran/RC 1: The Shamrocks scored three second half goals to pull away.

Columbus 2, Lincoln Northeast 0: Shawn Ludena and Kay Ortiz each scored a goal in the first half for the Discoverers.

Norfolk 2, Lincoln High 0: Kail Libengood led the Panthers with a shutout in goal. Ben Schoenherr and Brooks Reiman each had a goal for the Panthers.

Lexington 10, Lincoln Northwest 0: The Minutemen scored nine goals in the first half against the Falcons.