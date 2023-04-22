Boys soccer
CITY SCHOOLS
Elkhorn South 1, Lincoln North Star 0
Gretna 7, Lincoln East 2
Lincoln High 3, Bellevue West 1
Lincoln High 1, Omaha Benson 0, SO
Lincoln Southwest 3, Lincoln Pius X 2
Norris 1, Lincoln Lutheran/RC 0, fft.
Omaha Bryan 3, Lincoln Northeast 0
OTHER SCHOOLS
Bellevue West 6, Omaha North 0
Millard South 3, Millard West 1
Kearney 2, Columbus 1, SO
Kearney Catholic 6, Gering 1
Omaha Benson 4, Omaha North 0
Omaha Skutt 4, Sioux City North, Iowa 0
Omaha Northwest 2, Hastings 1, SO
Scottsbluff 4, Holdrege 0
Scottsbluff 3, Kearney Catholic 0
South Sioux City 10, Lutheran Northeast/Norfolk Catholic 0
South Sioux City 4, Scotus CC 2