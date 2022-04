CITY SCHOOLS

OTHER SCHOOLS

HIGHLIGHTS

Lincoln East 2, Kearney 0: The Class A No. 7 Spartans won their sixth straight game on senior night at Seacrest Field against the No. 10 Bearcats. Aidan Nachi scored the opening goal at the 27-minute mark and Admir Mujkic topped it off with the second goal nine minutes into the second half.