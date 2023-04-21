Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Boys soccer
Check out Brent C. Wagner's latest look at the state's high school soccer scene.
The matchup of two of the top teams in the state lives up to the billing, with the Dragons twice rallying from one-goal deficits.
Southwest got the winning goal with 13 minutes remaining in the first half, scored by junior forward Charley Kort.
A look at Wednesday's boys soccer matches.
Norris pressured early and often in its win, with Sullivan finding the back of the net twice in a span of 11 minutes in the first half.
