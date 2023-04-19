agate Boys soccer results, 4/19 Lincoln Journal Star Apr 19, 2023 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Boys soccerOTHER SCHOOLS Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Bellevue West 4, Omaha Northwest 3Elkhorn South 3, Omaha Buena Vista 0Papillion-La Vista South 3, Papillion-La Vista 1 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Prep-sports High School Scoreboard Soccer (us) Boys Soccer Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Prep soccer ratings, 4/20 — A new No. 1 team emerges Check out Brent C. Wagner's latest look at the state's high school soccer scene. Prep soccer ratings, 4/13 No new No. 1 teams this week, but movement elsewhere in Brent C. Wagner's latest look at the state's high school soccer scene. No. 1 Gretna boys add Lincoln Southwest to schedule and get overtime win The matchup of two of the top teams in the state lives up to the billing, with the Dragons twice rallying from one-goal deficits. Kennedy Sullivan scores twice to lift Norris girls to 3rd straight EMC title Norris pressured early and often in its win, with Sullivan finding the back of the net twice in a span of 11 minutes in the first half. Girls soccer results, 4/17 Highlights from Monday's girls matches on the pitch. Watch Now: Related Video Former NFL player Chris Smith dies at 31 Damar Hamlin is cleared to return to football Damar Hamlin is cleared to return to football Stephen Curry will supposedly only wear shoes that squeak on the court Stephen Curry will supposedly only wear shoes that squeak on the court Marcus Satterfield post-practice, 4/18 Marcus Satterfield post-practice, 4/18