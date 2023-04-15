Boys soccer
CITY SCHOOLS
Gretna 3, Lincoln Southwest 2, OT
Kearney 1, Lincoln Pius X 0, SO
Lincoln Southeast 8, North Platte 0
Omaha Gross 4, Lincoln Lutheran/RC 2
OTHER SCHOOLS
Elkhorn South 2, Omaha Central 0
Millard South 3, Omaha Bryan 1
Millard West 2, Sioux City East, Iowa 0
Omaha Benson 3, Omaha North 0
Omaha Benson 2, Omaha Roncalli o
Omaha Buena Vista 2, Omaha Burke 1
Omaha Northwest 6, Council Bluffs Jefferson 0
Omaha Skutt 6, Treynor, Iowa 0
Omaha South 8, Bellevue East 0
Omaha Westside 3, Norfolk 2
South Sioux City 2, Omaha Northwest 1, SO
The Platte 1, Holdrege 0
CENTRAL CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Schuyler 4, GI Northwest 1
1st: Schuyler 5, Lexington 1
3rd: Crete 1, GI Northwest 0, SO
HIGHLIGHTS
Lincoln Southeast 8, North Platte 0: Immanuel Wayoro scored three goals for the Knights, while Malachi Masten added two goals and two assists.