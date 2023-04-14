Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Boys soccer
Lincoln East 3, Lincoln North Star 0
Columbus Scotus 3, Saint Albert, Iowa 0
Ralston vs. Madison, ccd.
1st: Bennington 4, Elkhorn North 1
No new No. 1 teams this week, but movement elsewhere in Brent C. Wagner's latest look at the state's high school soccer scene.
Lincoln East girls soccer coach Emily Mathews thought they’d be good this season, but the Spartans still not having lost a match five weeks in…
This looks like it could be another year in which several teams are capable of being the top boys high school soccer team in Lincoln.
The highlights from Monday's high school sports action.
Highlights from Saturday's girls matches on the pitch.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.