Boys soccer
CITY SCHOOLS
Lincoln Pius X 1, Grand Island 0
Lincoln Southeast 4, Lincoln Northeast 0
Lincoln High at Lincoln Southwest
OTHER SCHOOLS
Ankeny Centennial, Iowa at Omaha Skutt
Beatrice at Nebraska City
Columbus at Norfolk
Conestoga at Omaha Roncalli
Hastings at Holdrege
Kearney Catholic 1, The Platte 0
Millard North 1, Omaha Benson 0
Omaha Bryan 3, Omaha Buena Vista 0
Omaha Central at Kearney
Omaha Gross at Mount Michael
Waverly 3, Norris 0
CENTRAL CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Columbus Lakeview at Lexington
York at Crete
Aurora at Northwest
Schuyler 10, Seward 0
HIGHLIGHTS
Waverly 3, Norris 0: Carson Brentlinger scored two goals, and Jonny Martin added the other.