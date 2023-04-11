Boys soccer
CITY SCHOOLS
Lincoln North Star 2, Lincoln Northeast 1
Lincoln Southwest 1, Columbus 0
Schuyler 6, Lincoln Lutheran/RC 3
OTHER SCHOOLS
Aurora 4, Nebraska City 0
Bellevue West 1, Omaha Burke 0
Bennington 4, Blair 1
Conestoga 3, Omaha Gross Catholic 2, SO
Creighton Prep 7, Omaha Northwest 1
Elkhorn North 2, Elkhorn 0
Kearney Catholic 2, Columbus Scotus 1
Lexington 5, Scottsbluff 2
Mount Michael 2, Ralston 0
Norfolk 1, Fremont 0
Omaha Bryan 9, Omaha Buena Vista 0
Omaha South 6, Papillion-LaVista 2
Omaha Westside 11, Omaha Westview 0
Papillion-LaVista South 11, Omaha North 1
York 6, Seward 0
HIGHLIGHTS
Lincoln Southwest 1, Columbus 0: Henry Spethman scored the lone goal and Caedmon Schwanke added an assist for the Silver Hawks.