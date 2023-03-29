agate Boys soccer results, 3/29 Lincoln Journal Star Mar 29, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Boys soccerCITY SCHOOLSGrand Island 3, Lincoln North Star 2 Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Lincoln Southeast 4, Lincoln High 2, OTOTHER SCHOOLSOmaha Burke def. Omaha WestsideOmaha Westside 2, Bellevue West 0 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Prep-sports Boys Soccer High School Scoreboard Soccer (us) Christianity Sports Games And Toys School Systems Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular How three girls soccer players in Lincoln found out-of-state college teams The state is filled with college-level soccer players, but not everyone can go to Nebraska, Omaha or Creighton. Here's the story of how three … Girls soccer, 3/28 Highlights from Tuesday's girls matches on the pitch. Boys soccer, 3/28 Highlights from Tuesday's boys matches on the pitch. Goalie from Norway may save the day for Lincoln Southeast soccer team This season the Lincoln Southeast girls soccer team needed a goalkeeper, and Johanne Hagen wanted a team to play for. Prep soccer ratings, 3/16 The high school soccer season has arrived. Brent C. Wagner gets it started with a set of preseason ratings. Watch Now: Related Video The world's richest tennis star wants to run her own tournament The ‘Grannies Soccer World Cup’ sees grandmas kick out stereotypes on the soccer field The ‘Grannies Soccer World Cup’ sees grandmas kick out stereotypes on the soccer field Four Downs: Gray jerseys, and three more Nebraska takeaways topical web only Four Downs: Gray jerseys, and three more Nebraska takeaways Matt Rhule's full news conference, 3.28 topical web only Matt Rhule's full news conference, 3.28