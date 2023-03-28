Boys soccer
CITY SCHOOLS
Lincoln Lutheran/RC 2, Seward 1
Lincoln Pius X 3, Fremont 1
Lincoln Southwest 6, Lincoln Northeast 0
Norris 8, Lincoln Northwest 1
OTHER SCHOOLS
Columbus Lakeview at Schuyler
Gering at Torrington, Wyo.
Hastings at Kearney Catholic
Kearney at Columbus
Northwest at Aurora
Omaha Skutt 2, Mount Michael 0
Ralston 1, Conestoga 0
South Sioux City at Omaha Gross
HIGHLIGHTS
Lincoln Pius X 3, Fremont 1: Lincoln Pius X got off to a quick start with two goals in the first half. The Thunderbolts have won three straight matches after losing their opener.
Lincoln Lutheran/RC 2, Seward 1: The Warriors scored the game-winning goal with less than 10 minutes left.
Norris 8, Lincoln Northwest 1: Davis Tetrick scored a team-high three goals for the Titans. Trevor Nickolite and JP Broer each added two goals.