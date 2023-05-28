Gift this article
Here's a look at the best of the best from the soccer pitch in 2023:
BOYS SUPER-STATE FIRST TEAM
F; Lane Kruse, Lincoln Southwest; Sr.
F; Colin Macke, Papillion-La Vista South; Sr.
F; Ayo Makinde, Bennington, Sr.
F; Maguire Perkins, Gretna; Jr.
F; Michael Stukenholtz, Gretna; Jr.
MF; Brady Bragg, Creighton Prep; Sr.
MF; Jeremiah Hteh, Omaha Westside, Jr.
MF; Brett Perkins, Gretna; Sr.
D; Tommie Stumpff, Lincoln East; Sr.
D; Will Tobaben, Omaha Skutt; Sr.
GK; Dylan Beiermann, Lincoln Southwest; Jr.
Honorary captain: Michael Stukenholtz, Gretna. BOYS SUPER-STATE SECOND TEAM
F; Jose Cruz, Schuyler; Jr.
F; Zach McClanathan, Millard South; Sr.
F; Aidan Nachi, Lincoln East; Sr.
F; Kai Olbrich, Bennington; Sr.
MF; Angel Anguiano, Omaha South; Sr.
MF; Drew Darnold, Papillion-La Vista South; Jr.
MF; Sam Schendt, Omaha Skutt; Sr.
MF; Immanuel Wayoro, Lincoln Southeast; Jr.
D; Jon Doscher, Elkhorn North; Sr.
D; Jorge Tovar, Columbus; Sr.
GK; Drew Arehart, Lincoln Southeast; Sr.
Seniors—Zamere Isssaka, Tommy Pisasale, Brenden Zuerlein, Creighton Prep; Colton Damme, Morgan Figi, Thomas Sowinski, Gretna; Jalen Jensen, Grand Island; Jhordy Solares, Brayden Treffer, Kearney; Brayden Bouwens, Lincoln East; Ivan Eloume, Laurent Gozo, Lincoln Northeast; Will Nelson, Mike Wyvill, Lincoln Pius X; Tyler Klein, Lincoln Southeast; Quintin Kniss, Caedmon Schwanke, Lincoln Southwest; Ben Howard, Millard North; Logan Flores, Millard South; Ben Scheonherr, Norfolk; Francisco Barajas, Arain Gomez, Raul Marquez, Xavier Morales Vazquez, Donovan Williams, Omaha Bryan; Jonathan DeLuna, Liam Urban, Omaha Burke; Carter Eichler, Zahid Falson, Diego Gavia, Omaha South; Marty Mormino, Omaha Westside; Ethan Watkins, Papillion-La Vista; Cole Anderson, Ethan Bichler, Papillion-La Vista South. Juniors—Fernando Bautista, Bellevue East; Nicholas Bennett, Jayson Spencer, Columbus; Drayton Beber, Creighton Prep; Kaleb Brosz, Moises Trochez, Grand Island; Nathan Hibberd, Colt Straka, Kearney; Alex Warrick, Lincoln High; Kyler Schell, Lincoln Pius X; Maddux Maly, Lincoln Southeast; Derek Bestmann, Lincoln Southwest; Cameron Wright, Millard North; Sam Stutheit, Millard South; Kail Libengood, Norfolk; K’Shaun Frazier, Omaha Bryan; Luke Noameshie, Coehen Rusin, Omaha Westside; Travis Hines, Papillion-La Vista; Parker Hylok, Cole Krska, Papillion-La Vista South. Sophomores—Connor Kallweit, Columbus; Brody Brakke, Creighton Prep; Peyton McCawley, Ryan Siemek, Elkhorn South; Makai Bergt, Lincoln High; Logan Gillett, Lincoln Northeast; Kyle Rutherford, Carter Wiebusch, Millard North; Jesus Gonzalez, Omaha South. Freshmen—Alexander Bautista, Bellevue East; Isidro Rosas, Norfolk; Gio Rodriguez-Palafox, Papillion-La Vista.
F; Obed Benazo, Schuyler; So.
F; Jose Cruz, Schuyler; Jr.
F; Frank Fehringer, Scotus Central Catholic; Jr.
F; Gael Ibarra, Ralston; Sr.
F; Ayo Makinde, Bennington; Sr.
F; Kai Olbrich, Bennington; Sr.
F; Dylan Toth, Omaha Skutt; Sr.
F; Jayden Widler, Conestoga; Sr.
MF; Victor Alonzo, Schuyler; Sr.
MF; Luke Grigsby, Elkhorn North; So.
MF; Austin Kaiser, Bennington; So.
MF; Alex Perez, Lexington; Jr.
MF; Sam Schendt, Omaha Skutt; Sr.
D; Angel Diaz, Lexington; Sr.
D; Jon Doscher, Elkhorn North; Sr.
D; Ethan Korth, Bennington; Sr.
D; Kenny Morales, Lexington; Sr.
D; Will Tobaben, Omaha Skutt; Sr.
GK; Sean Fenoglio, Omaha Roncalli; Sr.
GK; Ian Morehead, Waverly; Sr.
Seniors—Jacob Ostdiek, Devin Otto, Alex Wheeler, Aurora; Sergio Dominguez, Blair; Breckin Berg, Pelayo Biagioni, Kaden Simmerman, Jack Welch, Conestoga; Isaac Penate, Crete; Cole Houck, Elkhorn; Antonio Moro, Lexington; Sam Kleinschmit, Ryan Stumpff, Mount Michael; Carter Hanway, Kener Lovercheck, Norris; Peyton Atwood, Alex Korte, Northwest; Noah Boyd, Aiden Trumm, Omaha Skutt; Jose Diaz, Ralston; Braden Anderson, Kellon Harris, Eduardo Sena, Scottsbluff; Trenton Cielocha, Ted Fehringer, Carter Filipi, Blake Wemhoff, Scotus Central Catholic; Jonny Martin, Waverly; Jaxson Alexander, Andrew Van Gomple, York. Juniors—Crayton Macholan, Blair; Noah Simones, Conestoga; Carlos Alvarez Flores, Enzo Giron Padilla, Sergio Morales Garcia, Isaac Penate, Crete; Ben Sullivan, Elkhorn North; Samuel Gorbun, Lincoln Northwest; John Paul Broer, Norris; Gabe O’Dohety, Will Olson, Quin Yantzer, Omaha Roncalli; Josh Bixenmann, Scotus Central Catholic; Dominic Hobbs, Tucker Orwig, The Platte. Sophomores—Beau Pick, Bennington; Diego Ispinoza Mendez, Crete; Nick Pagliuca, Elkhorn; Jackson Crom, Elkhorn North; Edin Lima, Lexington; Xavier Schwartz, Lincoln Northwest; Cole Essner, Ben Schendt, Omaha Skutt; Jesus Cuevas, Gasper Juarez, Kevin Pacheco, Schuyler. Freshmen—Hayato Hoori, Elkhorn; Zeineddine Iddrissou-Akpo, Lincoln Northwest; Callaway Deffenbaug, Mount Michael. GIRLS SUPER-STATE FIRST TEAM
F; Sonora De Fini, Gretna; So.
F; Allison Marshall, Gretna; Jr.
F; Kennedy Sullivan, Norris; Jr.
MF; Charley Kort, Lincoln Southwest; Jr.
MF; Ava Makovicka, Gretna; Sr.
MF; Karli Williams, Gretna; So.
D; Tess Behrens, Omaha Skutt; Sr.
D; London De Fini, Gretna; Jr.
D; Grace Kohler, Norris; Jr.
D; Annie Mulder, Lincoln East; Sr.
GK; Delani Daubman, Omaha Westside; Sr.
Honorary captain: Allison Marshall, Gretna. GIRLS SUPER-STATE SECOND TEAM
F; Libbie Brezenski, Scotus Central Catholic; Sr.
F; Ruby Cunningham, Omaha Westside; Jr.
F; Morgan Mancuso, Omaha Roncalli; Jr.
F; Ava Spies, Elkhorn North; Jr.
MF; Caroline Daub, Omaha Skutt; Sr.
MF; Paige Miller, Omaha Marian; Fr.
MF; Page Monson, Lincoln East; Sr.
D; Amaya Garrett, Omaha Central; Sr.
D; Claire Kniss, Lincoln Southwest; Sr.
D; Anna Sis, Papillion-La Vista; Sr.
GK; Alexa Gobel, Lincoln Southwest; Sr.
Seniors—Mack Reimer, Bellevue East; Madison Severn, Bellevue West; Kelyn Garrelts, Columbus; Lindsey Gruwell, Kylie Hinrichs, Makenna Miller, Elkhorn South; Anna Harris, Aidan Pohlmann, Madelyn White, Gretna; Maddy Province, Kearney; Grace Peterson, Lillie Shaw, Keely Yager, Lincoln East; Kinsli Gropp, Morgan Wilkinson, Lincoln High; Jordan Renard, Lincoln Northeast; Emma Easley, Lucy McCabe, Sydney Schmidt, Lincoln Pius X; Cadence Bonneau, Kylee Kurtzer, Katelyn Rutledge, Lincoln Southeast; Addy Aschebrook, Alece Hershey, Millard South; Callie Kirchner, Millard West; Tessa Gall, Bella Matteo, Norfolk; Gabrielle Garrett, Omaha Central; Mallory Connealy, Omaha Marian; Lexie Buso,Brooklynn Holloway, Laina Souerdyke, Papillion-La Vista; Ava Austin, Taylor Reagan, Papillion-La Vista South. Juniors—Emma Eltiste, Bellevue East; Mia McVay, Bellevue West; Carly Gaedeke, Columbus; Alexis Cerone, Gretna; Harley Strake, Kearney; Annika Hanson, Lincoln High; Allison Morrow, Lincoln Northeast; Kate Vacek, Lincoln Pius X; Sam Searcey, Lincoln Southeast; Kennadi Williams, Lincoln Southwest; Paige Salcedo, Millard North; Susie, Kastl, Millard South; Ella Konwinski, Millard West; Tasha Eisenhauer, Norfolk; Dylan Vobejda, Omaha Burke; Ashlyn Coreas-Marquez, Madeline Hartley, Omaha Central; Anna Bragg, Izzy Snowden, Omaha Marian; Kyana Rios, Omaha South; Addison Kasel, Omaha Westside; Morgan Byrd, Papillion-La Vista; Ava Jellen, Papillion-La Vista South. Sophomores—Abby Haynes, Columbus; Addison LaRock, Madelyn Schaffert, Gretna; MaKynlie Cade, Lincoln East; Addie Holz, Lincoln High; Norah Stewart, Lincoln Pius X; Mallory Arehart, Lincoln Southwest; Lia Rilantono, Addalynn Rooney, Millard North; Alyse Aschebrook, Millard South; Kennedy Moore, Millard West; Eve Hodoly, Erika Ortez, Omaha South; Lizzy Nilius, Omaha Westside; Allie Powers, Omaha Westview; Freshmen—Zoey Ryan, Bellevue West; Mya Lnenicka, Omaha Westview; Emma Wasilewski, Papillion-La Vista.
F; Libbie Brezenski, Scotus Central Catholic; Sr.
F; Berniece Garcia, Lexington; Sr.
F; Morgan Mancuso, Omaha Roncalli; Jr.
F; Guadalupe Sanchez, Northwest; So.
F; Ava Spies, Elkhorn North; Jr.
F; Kennedy Sullivan, Norris; Jr.
F; Harlie Taylor, Bennington; Jr.
MF; Caroline Daub, Omaha Skutt; Sr.
MF; Morgan Going, Elkhorn North; Sr.
MF; Allison Hernandez, Blair; Sr.
MF; Clare Macklin, Norris; Jr.
MF: June Mullen, Omaha Duchesne; Jr.
D; Tess Behrens, Omaha Skutt; Sr.
D; Aviana Freed, Bennington; Sr.
D; Grace Kohler, Norris; Jr.
D; Martha Yanovich, Gross Catholic; Jr.
Util; Lakin Appell, Omaha Skutt; Sr.
GK; Emma Barnes, Omaha Concordia; Sr.
GK; Zoey Sizemore, Omaha Mercy; Sr.
GK; Izedora Tidball, Norris; Fr.
Seniors—Delaney Nachtigal, Madisyn Willis, Aurora; Amberlyn Berndt, Bennington; Sally Kies, Blair; McKaylee Madsen, Sophia Tegels, Jameson Yost, Conestoga; Cate Cox, Elkhorn; Sage Wehrbein, Gross Catholic; Jenna Kruse, Kearney Catholic; Abellanedad Allen, Citlali Prado, Lexington; Hailey Chambers, McKenzie Derowitsch, Jordan Ernstmeyer, Harper Stull, Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central; Payton Wilkinson, Norris; Felicia Johansson, Lexie Lilienthal, Northwest; Elise Secrest, Omaha Concorida; McKenna Mann, Madie Meyer, Omaha Skutt; Gracie Murphy, Brooke Tejral, Ralston; Maysa Kuhl, Faith Weber, Scotus Central Catholic; Lily Krajewski, Waverly; Josie Loosvelt, Tuva Franklin, York. Juniors—Laighla Rice, Aurora; Linnea Larson, Bennington; Quinn Carney, Kailey Marshall, Elkhorn North; Laine Michael, Lauren Stuhr, Gross Catholic; Claire Kluthe, Kearney Catholic; Ariana Cabrera, Alexis Ojeda, Marlene Vargas, Lexington; Feryal Akpo-Idrissou, Lincoln Northwest; Karlie Wahlstrom, Norris; Izzy Johnson, Payton Ward, Omaha Duchesne; Kaylee Epp, Hannah Peatrowsky, Rylee Rempe, Omaha Mercy; Madeline McChesney, Omaha Roncalli; Adison Burt, Delaney O’Doherty, Omaha Skutt; Lexi Adams, Olivia Hind, Waverly. Sophomores—Brynn Ray, Blair; Adriana Pagen, Elkhorn; Sydney Wallace, Elkhorn North; Evie Keller, Bryndal Moody, Evelyn Poland, Northwest; Claire Quattrocchi, Omaha Duchesne; Emma Gallagher, Melina Nelson, Omaha Mercy; Presley Douglas, Omaha Skutt; Emma Brezenski, Izzie Kadavy, Scotus Central Catholic; Lauryn Mattox, York. Freshmen—Claire Anderson, Blair; Maylin Novoa, Lexington; Addie Murphy, Autumn Veen, Lincoln Northwest; Abbi Gibbs, Izzabella Zach, Omaha Concordia; Lily Flores, Olivia Ohlman, Omaha Roncalli; Sammy Linscott, Waverly.
All-state soccer: Meet the 2023 boys first-team Super-Staters
(𝑭) 𝑳𝑨𝑵𝑬 𝑲𝑹𝑼𝑺𝑬, 𝑳𝑰𝑵𝑪𝑶𝑳𝑵 𝑺𝑶𝑼𝑻𝑯𝑾𝑬𝑺𝑻
Year: Senior. The resume: The Concordia soccer commit set the school record for goals in a season with 21, including nine game-winning goals. Kruse had an assist or goal in 15 of the Silver Hawks' 18 matches.
Defining moments: “We were knotted 2-2 with Lincoln Southeast in the HAC tournament semifinal. We had a good chat during the intermission and 90 seconds into the second half, Lane received a ball down the line. He fended off two defenders — dribbling approximately 60 yards — cut in on his weaker left foot and drilled a shot into the bottom left corner. We went on to win the match 5-2. That run and finish was pure class.” — Lincoln Southwest coach Derek Scheich.
PHOTO BY JOURNAL STAR
(𝑭) 𝑪𝑶𝑳𝑰𝑵 𝑴𝑨𝑪𝑲𝑬, 𝑷𝑨𝑷𝑰𝑳𝑳𝑰𝑶𝑵-𝑳𝑨 𝑽𝑰𝑺𝑻𝑨 𝑺𝑶𝑼𝑻𝑯
Year: Senior. The resume: Macke’s school-record 22 goals led Class A. When defenses upped the pressure, he dished for 15 assists, a key in the Titans reaching the state semifinals for the first time in 11 years.
Defining moments: “In the Metro Tournament, he knew he had to involve his teammates more and had two goals and five assists on his way to earning player of the tourney and securing just our second Metro championship in school history.” — Papillion-La Vista South coach Dave Lawrence
PHOTO BY ANNA REED, OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
(𝑭) 𝑨𝒀𝑶 𝑴𝑨𝑲𝑰𝑵𝑫𝑬, 𝑩𝑬𝑵𝑵𝑰𝑵𝑮𝑻𝑶𝑵
Year: Senior. The resume: Makinde is a threat to score or assist on a goal every time he gets the ball. His 40 goals ranked in the top 10 nationally, and he also had 12 assists. He had three hat tricks.
Defining moments: “We were down by a goal at halftime against Elkhorn North in an away game. Ayo shook off the mounting frustrations and found the game-winner in the second half. He calmly received the ball in traffic, beat his defender, and then placed it across the face of the goal, beating the keeper with a well-placed shot.” — Bennington coach Nick Nyman.
PHOTO BY KATY COWELL, OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
(𝑭) 𝑴𝑨𝑮𝑼𝑰𝑹𝑬 𝑷𝑬𝑹𝑲𝑰𝑵𝑺, 𝑮𝑹𝑬𝑻𝑵𝑨
Year: Junior. The resume: Perkins led the Class A state runner-ups with 19 goals and eight assists. That gives him a remarkable 44 goals and 18 assists over the past two seasons. He’s being recruited by several NCAA Division I programs.
Defining moments: “Maguire is a natural goal scorer. There are many things you can coach, but his ability to read the game and be in the right place is something you cannot.” — Gretna coach Tyler Ortlieb.
PHOTO BY LARRY ROBINSON, JOURNAL STAR
(𝑭) 𝑴𝑰𝑪𝑯𝑨𝑬𝑳 𝑺𝑻𝑼𝑲𝑬𝑵𝑯𝑶𝑳𝑻𝒁, 𝑮𝑹𝑬𝑻𝑵𝑨
Year: Junior. The resume: He had 18 goals and 14 assists, including three goals and two assists at the state tournament. He’s committed to UNO.
Defining moments: “The defining moment for Mikey was the Metro quarterfinals against Creighton Prep; he was able to make something out of nothing beating two Prep players and finding Maguire Perkins back post to make it 1-1.” — Gretna coach Tyler Ortlieb.
PHOTO BY LARRY ROBINSON, JOURNAL STAR
(𝑴𝑭) 𝑩𝑹𝑨𝑫𝒀 𝑩𝑹𝑨𝑮𝑮, 𝑪𝑹𝑬𝑰𝑮𝑯𝑻𝑶𝑵 𝑷𝑹𝑬𝑷
Year: Senior. The resume: He led the Class A state champions with 11 goals and five assists.
Defining moments: “Brady carried us on many, many occasions, almost single-handedly at times willing us to stay the course and remain optimistic even during the bleakest moments of our season. He will forever be remembered for the intangible qualities he contributed to his team's journey.” — Creighton Prep coach Tom Hoover.
PHOTO BY KATY COWELL, OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
(𝑴𝑭) 𝑱𝑬𝑹𝑬𝑴𝑰𝑨𝑯 𝑯𝑻𝑬𝑯, 𝑶𝑴𝑨𝑯𝑨 𝑾𝑬𝑺𝑻𝑺𝑰𝑫𝑬
Year: Junior. The resume: He was key for Omaha Westside, scoring the game-winning goal in six of the Warriors’ 10 wins for the season. He broke a 25-year-old school record for goals in a match with five against Omaha Westview. His 21 goals accounted for about 50% of the Warriors’ goals this season.
Defining moments: “He’s a goal machine from the attacking midfield position. He’s extremely dangerous on the dribble, can strike from distance from beyond the 18-yard box and can finish anything with one touch.” — Omaha Westside coach Mike Dean.
PHOTO BY OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
(𝑴𝑭) 𝑩𝑹𝑬𝑻𝑻 𝑷𝑬𝑹𝑲𝑰𝑵𝑺, 𝑮𝑹𝑬𝑻𝑵𝑨
Year: Senior. The resume: He was key in the Dragons’ two wins at the state tournament, and ended the season with nine goals and 13 assists.
Defining moments: “What Brett does is control a game. His style of play is calm, cool and collected. He has been the spine of Gretna soccer for the past three years, and when Brett is on the field, there is a sense of relief.” — Gretna coach Tyler Ortlieb.
PHOTO BY KENNETH FERRIERA, JOURNAL STAR
(𝑫) 𝑻𝑶𝑴𝑴𝑰𝑬 𝑺𝑻𝑼𝑴𝑷𝑭𝑭, 𝑳𝑰𝑵𝑪𝑶𝑳𝑵 𝑬𝑨𝑺𝑻
Year: Senior. The resume: Stumpff helped Lincoln East make a late-season surge to reach the state tournament with a 9-7 record. On numerous occasions, he made a stop on defense that shifted the momentum back to the Spartans.
Defining moments: “In a shootout win against Millard West in the district semifinal he showed the composure to score the PK. And then he plays a 40-yard diagonal pass for Diego Reyes-Barbosa to run onto and score that epic last-minute goal.” — East coach Colin Smitsek.
PHOTO BY LARRY ROBINSON, JOURNAL STAR
(𝑫) 𝑾𝑰𝑳𝑳 𝑻𝑶𝑩𝑨𝑩𝑬𝑵, 𝑶𝑴𝑨𝑯𝑨 𝑺𝑲𝑼𝑻𝑻
Year: Senior. The resume: He had an impressive eight assists from the left back position while helping Omaha Skutt win the Class B state championship.
Defining moments: “At the state tournament, on the biggest high school stage, he was a lockdown defender and got forward in the attack to create numerous opportunities for our team.” — Omaha Skutt coach Justin Zabawa.
PHOTO BY ANNA REED, OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
(𝑮𝑲) 𝑫𝒀𝑳𝑨𝑵 𝑩𝑬𝑰𝑬𝑹𝑴𝑨𝑵𝑵, 𝑳𝑰𝑵𝑪𝑶𝑳𝑵 𝑺𝑶𝑼𝑻𝑯𝑾𝑬𝑺𝑻
Year: Junior. The resume: He helped Southwest to a 14-4 record and a state semifinal appearance. His 15 career shutouts already rank fourth in program history.
Defining moments: “In our first match against Lincoln East he picked up a minor injury and was hobbling a bit. East won a corner and the ball was put into the box and fell to the head of Aidan Nachi who flicked it onto goal at point-blank range. Dylan was able to react and palmed the ball over the bar to maintain his clean sheet. We went on to win 3-0.” — Lincoln Southwest coach Derek Scheich.
PHOTO BY LARRY ROBINSON, JOURNAL STAR
All-state soccer: Meet the 2023 girls first-team Super-Staters
(𝑭) 𝑺𝑶𝑵𝑶𝑹𝑨 𝑫𝑬 𝑭𝑰𝑵𝑰, 𝑮𝑹𝑬𝑻𝑵𝑨
Year: Sophomore. The resume: Her 18 goals were the second-highest on the state champion Dragons.
Defining moments: “Sonora came through for our program time and time again in critical moments. She is ultra-confident in one-versus-one situations, combined with a tremendous amount of finishing talent.” — Gretna coach Chace Hutchison.
PHOTO BY ANNA REED, OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
(𝑭) 𝑨𝑳𝑳𝑰𝑺𝑶𝑵 𝑴𝑨𝑹𝑺𝑯𝑨𝑳𝑳, 𝑮𝑹𝑬𝑻𝑵𝑨
Year: Junior. The resume: She scored 21 goals and passed for seven assists. That included two assists when Gretna beat Lincoln Southwest 5-2 in the state championship match. For her career, she’s averaging about one goal per match.
Defining moments: “We faced double-digit top 10 teams, all of which dedicated one if not two defenders to her area. Her ability to find the open space, win in the air, and distribute the ball is phenomenal.” – Gretna coach Chace Hutchison.
PHOTO BY LARRY ROBINSON, JOURNAL STAR
(𝑭) 𝑲𝑬𝑵𝑵𝑬𝑫𝒀 𝑺𝑼𝑳𝑳𝑰𝑽𝑨𝑵, 𝑵𝑶𝑹𝑹𝑰𝑺
Year: Junior. The resume: She ranked second in Class B with 26 goals while helping to lead Norris to a state runner-up finish. With career totals of 64 goals and 26 assists she has the Norris career scoring record. She’s committed to play at Boise State, where she was recruited to play defender.
Defining moments: “She can anticipate the next play and put herself in perfect positions to finish crosses, intercept the opponents' passes, or make a slashing run in behind the defense. Kennedy was involved in many of our attacks and showed up big for the team during big moments.” – Norris assistant coach Samantha Areman.
PHOTO BY JUSTIN WAN, JOURNAL STAR
(𝑴𝑭) 𝑪𝑯𝑨𝑹𝑳𝑬𝒀 𝑲𝑶𝑹𝑻, 𝑳𝑰𝑵𝑪𝑶𝑳𝑵 𝑺𝑶𝑼𝑻𝑯𝑾𝑬𝑺𝑻
Year: Junior. The resume: She finished with 15 goals and nine assists. That included her goal on a free kick in overtime that got the Silver Hawks to the state championship match for the first time in program history. She’s committed to play soccer at Omaha.
Defining moments: “Charley was decisive in big games with goals or assists against Gretna, Lincoln East, Lincoln Pius X, Elkhorn South, Lincoln Southeast and Kearney.” — Lincoln Southwest coach Thomas Nettleton.
PHOTO BY LARRY ROBINSON, JOURNAL STAR
(𝑴𝑭) 𝑨𝑽𝑨 𝑴𝑨𝑲𝑶𝑽𝑰𝑪𝑲𝑨, 𝑮𝑹𝑬𝑻𝑵𝑨
Year: Senior. The resume: Makovicka was often a threat to help Gretna score on free kicks and corner kicks. The future Husker scored 11 goals and had four assists this season while helping Gretna to its third straight state championship.
Defining moments: “Defensively, Ava was one of the best players in the state. She used her athletic gifts to chase down opponents and win critical situations.” — Gretna coach Chase Hutchison.
PHOTO BY PETER BURTNETT, THE TIMES
(𝑴𝑭) 𝑲𝑨𝑹𝑳𝑰 𝑾𝑰𝑳𝑳𝑰𝑨𝑴𝑺, 𝑮𝑹𝑬𝑻𝑵𝑨
Year: Sophomore. The resume: She was key to starting the Dragons’ high-powered offense, and finished with 11 goals and four assists.
Defining moments: “Defensively, Karli was one of the best players in the state during 50/50 situations and in aerial duels. Offensively, Karli was a key contributor for our build-up play as she was primarily responsible for switching the point of attack and pushing the ball forward. Her passing ability was incredible to watch as placement, pace, and touch all came together.” — Gretna coach Chace Hutchison.
PHOTO BY ANNA REED, OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
(𝑫) 𝑻𝑬𝑺𝑺 𝑩𝑬𝑯𝑹𝑬𝑵𝑺, 𝑶𝑴𝑨𝑯𝑨 𝑺𝑲𝑼𝑻𝑻
Year: Senior. The resume: She stood out as a shutdown defender, while also helping on offense with seven goals and six assists for the Class B state champions.
Defining moments: “Tess was a do-it-all player and would move to forward when we needed more scoring chance during a game. But it was her calming presence in the back that helped make us a state championship team.” – Omaha Skutt coach John Carlson.
PHOTO BY ANNA REED, OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
(𝑫) 𝑳𝑶𝑵𝑫𝑶𝑵 𝑫𝑬 𝑭𝑰𝑵𝑰, 𝑮𝑹𝑬𝑻𝑵𝑨
Year: Junior. The resume: De Fini had a big role on free kicks and corner kicks for Gretna, which contributed to her finishing the season with seven goals and eight assists. She’s committed to Lipscomb.
Defining moments: “She is a complete player excelling at every aspect of the game including passing, dribbling, defending, and shooting. She has a wonderful touch on the ball and the confidence to make the special play in big moments. London thrived as our left back contributing in both phases of the game.” — Gretna coach Chace Hutchison.
PHOTO BY PETER BURTNETT, THE TIMES
(𝑫) 𝑮𝑹𝑨𝑪𝑬 𝑲𝑶𝑯𝑳𝑬𝑹, 𝑵𝑶𝑹𝑹𝑰𝑺
Year: Junior. The resume: She had nine goals and a remarkable 19 assists while helping Norris to a Class B state runner-up finish.
Defining moments: "Grace is one of the most complete players in the state. She has incredible footwork and can strike a perfectly paced ball accurately with both feet. She has outstanding positional awareness so she's able to pick out passes and visualize plays that completely break down opposing defenses.” — Norris assistant coach Samantha Areman.
PHOTO BY KENNETH FERRIERA, JOURNAL STAR
(𝑫) 𝑨𝑵𝑵𝑰𝑬 𝑴𝑼𝑳𝑫𝑬𝑹, 𝑳𝑰𝑵𝑪𝑶𝑳𝑵 𝑬𝑨𝑺𝑻
Year: Senior. The resume: She has started every match for East in her three-year career, and rarely left the field. Despite playing defender, her career stats are six goals and 10 assists. She’s signed with Kansas State, having committed to the Wildcats when she was in eighth grade.
Defining moments: “In our district final against Southeast, while we were down a goal, she moved up into the midfield to help push for a goal. She then provided the assist on a kick from the half-line to the opposite winger on a heads-up play where only the two of them had locked eyes. She also provided an assist in the first game at state against Millard West, and in similar fashion moved up into the midfield to push for a goal when we needed it.” — Lincoln East coach Emily Mathews.
PHOTO BY LARRY ROBINSON, JOURNAL STAR
(𝑮𝑲) 𝑫𝑬𝑳𝑨𝑵𝑰 𝑫𝑨𝑼𝑩𝑴𝑨𝑵, 𝑶𝑴𝑨𝑯𝑨 𝑾𝑬𝑺𝑻𝑺𝑰𝑫𝑬
Year: Senior. The resume: She made several game-changing saves on breakaway attempts during the season. Daubman was key to Omaha Westside reaching the state semifinals for the first time since 2010, including four consecutive shutouts late in the season.
Defining moments: “In the district championship against Columbus it was 2-0 to us with 20 minutes left. Columbus had a breakaway chance and Delani came out and made an outstanding save. That broke their spirit and gave us even more momentum to go on and score a third goal and wrap up the district title.” — Omaha Westside coach Chris Dunford.
PHOTO BY CHRIS MACHIAN, OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
