Boys and girls soccer: The 2022 Super-State, all-state and honorable-mention honorees

All-state soccer portraits 5.27

Gretna midfielder Brett Perkins is one of the honorary captains for the Journal Star's Super-State soccer teams in 2022.

 KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star

Here's a look at the best of the best from the soccer pitch in 2022:

BOYS SUPER-STATE FIRST TEAM

Pos., Name, school, Yr.

F, Maguire Perkins, Gretna, So.

F, Andre Santamaria, Papillion-LV South, Sr.

F, Michael Stuckenholtz, Gretna, So.

MF, Edwin Cisneros, Omaha South, Sr.

MF, Cesar Hernandez, Omaha Bryan, Sr.

MF, Brett Perkins, Gretna, Jr.

MF, Sam Schendt, Omaha Skutt, Jr.

D, Jacob Hove, Creighton Prep, Jr.

D, Carson Poole, Gretna, Sr.

D, Macguire Weaver, Millard South, Sr.

GK, Alec Scharff, Gretna, Sr.

Honorary captain: Brett Perkins, Gretna.

BOYS SUPER-STATE SECOND TEAM

F, Oliver Benson, Bennington, Sr.

F, Aiden Nachi, Lincoln East, Jr.

F, Dylan Toth, Omaha Skutt, Jr.

MF, John Burns, Creighton Prep, Sr.

MF, Jacob Garcia, Omaha Westside, Sr.

MF, Brayden Kramer, Lincoln Southwest, Sr.

D, Jalen Jensen, Grand Island, Jr.

D, Luke Noameshie, Omaha Westside, So.

D, Carlos Onofre Vargas, Omaha Bryan, Sr.

D, Jack Vokt, Elkhorn North, Sr.

GK, Ian Morehead, Waverly, Jr.

Norfolk vs. Lincoln East, 4.30

Norfolk’s Josiah Kumm (left) and Taelin Baumann (right) watch as Lincoln East’s Aidan Nachi fires a shot during an A-5 district semifinal game April 30 at Seacrest Field.

BOYS CLASS A ALL-STATE

F, Ryland Garrett, Kearney, Sr.

F, Aidan Nachi, Lincoln East, Jr.

F, Maguire Perkins, Gretna, So.

F, Andre Santamaria, Papillion-LV South, Sr.

F, Michael Stuckenholtz, Gretna, So.

MF, Morgan Armagost, Lincoln Pius X, Jr.

MF, John Burns, Creighton Prep, Sr.

MF, Edwin Cisneros, Omaha South, Sr.

MF, Jacob Garcia, Omaha Westside, Sr.

MF, Cesar Hernandez, Omaha Bryan, Sr.

MF, Brayden Kramer, Lincoln Southwest, Sr.

MF, Brett Perkins, Gretna, Jr.

D, Jacob Hove, Creighton Prep, Jr.

D, Jalen Jensen, Grand Island, Jr.

D, Luke Noameshie, Omaha Westside, So.

D, Carlos Onofre Vargas, Omaha Bryan, Sr.

D, Carson Poole, Gretna, Sr.

D, Macguire Weaver, Millard South, Sr.

GK, Alec Scharff, Gretna, Sr.

GK, Paker Spann, Elkhorn South, Sr.

Honorable mention

Seniors—Schyler Smeby, Bellevue East; Jackson McVay, Bellevue West; Simon Metcalf, Nic Ostapowicz, Creighton Prep; Javier Baide, Grand Island; Caden Ruff, Gretna; James Daken, Alex Khachab, Zach Kounovsky, Kearney; Bam McPhail, Lincoln East; Andres Moreno, Ronan Parks, Lincoln High; Juan Alferez, Nolan Gillett, Tommy Thorpe, Tristan Whitlock, Lincoln Northeast; Emmett Anderson, Henry Moberly, Lincoln Southeast; Leighton Jeppson, Lincoln Southwest; Jaden Rilantono, Brayden Wright, Millard North; Jovany Herrero, Millard South; Uriel Flores, Christofer Gallardo-Mejia, Omaha Bryan; David Sortino, John Worden, Omaha Burke; Sam Morrison, Miraaj Muhumad, Nathan Siy, Angel Urbina, Omaha Central; Francisco Cardenas, Omaha South; Isiah Valenzuela, Omaha Westside; Caleb Walker, Papillion-La Vista; Cole Friedenbach, Gus Kriegler, Papillion-LV South.

Juniors—Brady Bragg, Creighton Prep; Josh McWilliams, Elkhorn South; Joel Barcenes, Alexis Paz, Fremont; Brayden Bouwens, Tommie Stumpff, Lincoln East; Mike Wyvill, Lincoln Pius X; Tyson Klein, Dylan Stranathan, Lincoln Southeast; Quintin Kniss, Lane Kruse, Lincoln Southwest; Steven Esquivel, Ben Howard; Millard North; Simon McClannan, Zach McClanathan, Owen Rutledge, Millard South; Xavier Moralez, Omaha Bryan; Jonathan DeLuna, Omaha Burke; Twah Reh, Te Sokaw Aye, Omaha Northwest; Angel Angulano, Omaha South; Ethan Watkins, Papillion-La Vista; Ethan Bichler, Papillion-LV South.

Sophomores—Alex Lagenfeld, Caleb Kirby, Fremont; Moises Trochez, Grand Island; Immanual Wayoro, Lincoln Southeast; Ree Reh, Omaha Northwest; Jesus Gonzalez, Omaha South; Rafael Nolasco-Lopez, Papillion-La Vista; Drew Darnold, Papillion-LV South.

Freshman—Connor Robbins, Omaha Burke.

Crete vs. Waverly, 5.7

Waverly goalkeeper Ian Morehead blocks a penalty kick attempt by Crete during the B-5 district championship May 7 in Waverly.

BOYS CLASS B ALL-STATE

F, Oliver Benson, Bennington, Sr.

F, Logan Hanigan, Elkhorn North, Sr.

F, Diego Martinez, Lexington, Sr.

F, Kai Olbrich, Bennington, Jr.

F, Dylan Toth, Omaha Skutt, Jr.

MF, Chance Bailey, Columbus Scotus, Sr.

MF, Jurgen Beller, Mount Michael, Sr.

MF, Jose Cruz, Columbus Scotus, So.

MF, Jose Diaz, Ralston, Jr.

MF, Jon Doscher, Elkhorn North, Jr.

MF, Najib Ortiz, Northwest, Sr.

MF, Sam Schendt, Omaha Skutt, Jr.

MF, Will Tobaben, Omaha Skutt, Jr.

MF, Landon Tjaden, Waverly, Sr.

MF, Ernesto Vargas-Hernandez, Lexington, Sr.

D, Noah Boyd, Omaha Skutt, Jr.

D, Angel Diaz, Lexington, Jr.

D, Zach Ourada, Omaha Skutt, Sr.

D, Jack Vokt, Elkhorn North, Sr.

GK, Ian Morehead, Waverly, Jr.

Honorable mention

Seniors—Adam Baessler, Bennington; Elias Cortez, Mark Donner, Tyler Schroder, Blair; Mason Klug, Angel Rodriguez, Columbus Lakeview; Devon Borchers, Columbus Scotus; Travis Sweeney, Crete; Michael Grigsby, Elkhorn North; Miguel Raymundo-Jesus, Lexington; Octavio Lopez, Marco Palacios, Mikah Ruiz, Nebraska City; Tate Crawford, Austin Howard, Cade Nerud, Norris; Nick George, Jude Wehrbein, The Platte; Devin Moore, Anthony Ruelas, Waverly; Bryson Benjamin, Noah Jones, York.

Juniors—Ethan Korth, Ayo Makinde, Cooper Willoughby, Bennington; Trenton Cielocha, Columbus Scotus; Isaac Penate, Crete; Ryan Stumpff, Mount Michael; Davis Tetrick, Norris; Payton Atwood, Zeke Koenig, Alex Korte, Northwest; Aiden Trumm, Omaha Skutt; Gael Ibarra, Ralston; Carson Brentlinger, Kemper Reed, Waverly.

Sophomores—Carlos Alvrez Flores, Crete; Alexander Perez-Tunay, Lexington; Morgan Finkenbinder, Omaha Skutt; Dominic Hobbs, The Platte.

Freshmen— Diego Espiniza Mendez, Crete; Grant Corey, Mount Michael.

GIRLS SUPER-STATE FIRST TEAM

Pos., Name, school, Yr.

F, Kayma Carpenter, Lincoln East, Jr.

F, Savannah De Fini, Gretna, Sr.

F, Allison Marshall, Gretna, So.

MF, Emma Brezenski, Columbus Scotus, Fr.

MF, Ava Makovicka, Gretna, Jr.

MF, Emma Prososki, Omaha Marian, Sr.

MF, Hannah Tate, Omaha Marian, Sr.

D, Delaney Fredericks, Elkhorn South, Sr.

D, Avi Gonzalez, Omaha Marian, Sr.

D, Grace Kohler, Norris, So.

GK, Samaya Hogg, Lincoln Southeast, Jr.

Honorary captain: Samaya Hogg, Lincoln Southeast.

GIRLS SUPER-STATE SECOND TEAM

F, Morgan Mancuso, Omaha Roncalli, So.

F, Emma Middleton, Platteview, Sr.

F, Kennedy Sullivan, Norris, So.

F, Abby Vacek, Lincoln Pius X, Sr.

MF, Reese Borer, Norris, Jr.

MF, Chaley French, Gretna, Sr.

MF, Jillian Lane, Lincoln Southwest, Jr.

D, Lakin Appel, Omaha Skutt, Jr.

D, Jimena Estrada Gomez, Omaha South, Sr.

D, McKenna Rathbun, Lincoln Southwest, Sr.

GK, Isabella Kester, Norris, Sr.

Lincoln Southeast vs. Omaha Westside, 5.9

Lincoln Southeast's Corynne Olsen (2) kicks the ball away from Omaha Westside's Mia Tatten during the first overtime of a Class A girls state soccer first-round match May 9 at Morrison Stadium in Omaha.

GIRLS CLASS A ALL-STATE

F, Kayma Carpenter, Lincoln East, Jr.

F, Savannah De Fini, Gretna, Sr.

F, Kierstyn Garner, Kearney, Sr.

F, Allison Marshall, Gretna, So.

F, Lauren Schmidt, Papillion-LV South, Sr.

F, Abby Vacek, Lincoln Pius X, Sr.

MF, Chaley French, Gretna, Sr.

MF, Jillian Lane, Lincoln Southwest, Jr.

MF, Niah Kirchner, Millard West, Sr.

MF, Charley Kort, Lincoln Southwest, So.

MF, Ava Makovicka, Gretna, Jr.

MF, Corynne Olsen, Lincoln Southeast, Sr.

MF, Emma Prososki, Omaha Marian, Sr.

MF, Hannah Tate, Omaha Marian, Sr.

D, Jimena Estrada Gomez, Omaha South, Sr.

D, Delany Fredericks, Elkhorn South, Sr.

D, Avi Gonzalez, Omaha Marian, Sr.

D, McKenna Rathbun, Lincoln Southwest, Sr.

D, Sydney Zabloudil, Gretna, Sr.

GK, Samaya Hogg, Lincoln Southeast, Jr.

Honorable mention

Seniors—Baylee Egan, Riley Jensen, Layla Vazquez, Bellevue East; Addison Heule, Emma Zwingman, Columbus; Caroline Dubisar, Jessica Madott, Elkhorn South; Regan Ehlert, Gretna; Gracie Perez, Kearney; Shayla Ath, Lesli Donis, Lincoln High; Tayah Ryan, Rachel Warrick, Lincoln Southeast; Alyse Aschebrook, Emma Madej, Gracie Vokoun, Millard South; Erin Schwanebeck, Norfolk; Taya Baker, Peyton Stiner, Omaha Burke; Natalia Shrader, Omaha Central; Olivia Heinert, Mia Nelson, Omaha Marian; Elena Ruiz, Omaha South; Amber Arnold, Ana Sis, Papillion-La Vista; Dylan Ehegartner, Kaylee Herall Mia Lang, Jenasy Schultz, Papillion-LV South.

Juniors—Aidan Pohlmann, Madelyn White, Gretna; Maddy Province, Kearney; Page Monson, Annie Mulder, Lillie Shaw, Keely Yager, Lincoln East; Kinsli Gropp, Lincoln High; Kylee Kurtzer, Lincoln Southeast; Alexa Gobel, Aniya Seymore, Lincoln Southwest; Tessa Gall, Norfolk; Amaya Garrett, Gabrielle Garret, Omaha Central; Delani Daubmen, Omaha Westside.

Sophomores—London De Fini, Gretna; Harley Straka, Kearney; Annika Hanson, Lincoln High; Cadence Bonneau, Samantha Searcey, Lincoln Southeast; Kennadi Williams, Lincoln Southwest; Emma Cook, Romey Loverdige, Paige Salcedo, Millard North; Alyssa French, Millard West; Tasha Eisenhauer, Norfolk; Dylan Vobejda, Omaha Burke; Jane Kidder, Izzy Nelson, Omaha Marian; Kyana Rios, Omaha South.

Freshmen—Abby Haynes, Columbus; Sonora De Fini, Gretna; Kianna Perez, Lincoln Southwest; Lia Rilantono, Millard North; Rebecca Nilius, Omaha Westside.

GIRLS CLASS B ALL-STATE

F, Libbie Brezenski, Columbus Scotus, Jr.

F, Presley Douglas, Omaha Skutt, Fr.

F, Morgan Mancuso, Omaha Roncalli, So.

F, Emma Middleton, Platteview, Sr.

F, Lupe Sanchez, Northwest, Fr.

F, Sierra Springer, Lincoln Lutheran/RC, Sr.

F, Kennedy Sullivan, Norris, So.

F, Sophie Talero, Norris, Sr.

MF, Reese Borer, Norris, Jr.

MF, Emma Brezenski, Columbus Scotus, Fr.

MF, Mia Hurt, Bennington, Sr.

MF, Morgan Going, Elkhorn North, Jr.

MF, Evie Keller, Northwest, Fr.

D, Lakin Appel, Omaha Skutt, Jr.

D, Tess Behrens, Omaha Skutt, Jr.

D, Grace Kohler, Norris, So.

D, Kennedy Meehan, Elkhorn, Jr.

Utility, Breena Whitaker, Omaha Skutt, Sr.

GK, Emma Barner, Omaha Concordia, Jr.

GK, Isabella Kester, Norris, Sr.

Honorable mention

Seniors—Ellie Hutsell, Aurora; Karsen Backlund, Bennington; Kate Maguire, Columbus Scotus; Mac Fox, Shay Heida, Elkhorn North; Emma Consbruck, Hastings; Arly Ortiz, Venus Sanchez, Lexington; Shanae Bergt, Raegan Holle, Hannah Kile, Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central; Jaidy Suarez, Norris; Moriah Dixson, Mia Stoffel, Omaha Roncalli; Elizabeth Rosenthal, Omaha Skutt; Raquel Skerston, Ralston; Abbie Carter, Elly Speicher, Waverly.

Juniors—Delaney Nachtigal, Aurora; Averi Baas, Avianna Freed, Bennington; Sally Kies, Blair; Maysa Kuhl, Faith Weber, Columbus Scotus; Berniece Garcia, Citlali Prado, Lexington; Haley Chambers, Jamie Wahl, Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central; Payton Wilkinson, Norris; Lexie Lilenthal, Northwest; Briley George, Elise Secrest, Omaha Concordia; CeCe Bronin, Omaha Gross; Brynn Ruch, Zoey Sizemore, Omaha Mercy; Caroline Daub, Omaha Skutt; Eve Drummond, Liv Kohl, Platteview; Gracie Murphy, Ralston; Valerie Correa, South Sioux City; Josie Loosvelt, York.

Sophomores—Kailey Marshall, Ava Spies, Elkhorn North; Jessalyn Fonseca Quintero, Hastings; Valeria Perez, Lexington; Clare Macklin, Norris; Izzy Johnson, June Mullen, Tatum Vaughan, Omaha Duchesne; Lauren Stuhr, Martha Yanovich, Omaha Gross; Addison Burt, Omaha Skutt; Olivia Hind, Waverly.

Freshmen—Izzie Kadavy, Columbus Scotus; Ella Klein, Norris; Anna Keller, Evie Keller, Bryndal Moody, Evelyn Poland, Northwest; Lauryn Mattox, York.

Husker volleyball/women's basketball reporter

Brent has worked at the Journal Star for 14 years. His beats include Nebraska volleyball, women's basketball and high school soccer and cross country.

Husker News