Boys and girls soccer: The 2022 Super-State, all-state and honorable-mention honorees

Here's a look at the best of the best from the soccer pitch in 2022:
BOYS SUPER-STATE FIRST TEAM
F, Maguire Perkins, Gretna, So.
F, Andre Santamaria, Papillion-LV South, Sr.
F, Michael Stuckenholtz, Gretna, So.
MF, Edwin Cisneros, Omaha South, Sr.
MF, Cesar Hernandez, Omaha Bryan, Sr.
MF, Brett Perkins, Gretna, Jr.
MF, Sam Schendt, Omaha Skutt, Jr.
D, Jacob Hove, Creighton Prep, Jr.
D, Carson Poole, Gretna, Sr.
D, Macguire Weaver, Millard South, Sr.
GK, Alec Scharff, Gretna, Sr.
Honorary captain: Brett Perkins, Gretna. BOYS SUPER-STATE SECOND TEAM
F, Oliver Benson, Bennington, Sr.
F, Aiden Nachi, Lincoln East, Jr.
F, Dylan Toth, Omaha Skutt, Jr.
MF, John Burns, Creighton Prep, Sr.
MF, Jacob Garcia, Omaha Westside, Sr.
MF, Brayden Kramer, Lincoln Southwest, Sr.
D, Jalen Jensen, Grand Island, Jr.
D, Luke Noameshie, Omaha Westside, So.
D, Carlos Onofre Vargas, Omaha Bryan, Sr.
D, Jack Vokt, Elkhorn North, Sr.
GK, Ian Morehead, Waverly, Jr.
Norfolk’s Josiah Kumm (left) and Taelin Baumann (right) watch as Lincoln East’s Aidan Nachi fires a shot during an A-5 district semifinal game April 30 at Seacrest Field.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star file photo
F, Ryland Garrett, Kearney, Sr.
F, Aidan Nachi, Lincoln East, Jr.
F, Maguire Perkins, Gretna, So.
F, Andre Santamaria, Papillion-LV South, Sr.
F, Michael Stuckenholtz, Gretna, So.
MF, Morgan Armagost, Lincoln Pius X, Jr.
MF, John Burns, Creighton Prep, Sr.
MF, Edwin Cisneros, Omaha South, Sr.
MF, Jacob Garcia, Omaha Westside, Sr.
MF, Cesar Hernandez, Omaha Bryan, Sr.
MF, Brayden Kramer, Lincoln Southwest, Sr.
MF, Brett Perkins, Gretna, Jr.
D, Jacob Hove, Creighton Prep, Jr.
D, Jalen Jensen, Grand Island, Jr.
D, Luke Noameshie, Omaha Westside, So.
D, Carlos Onofre Vargas, Omaha Bryan, Sr.
D, Carson Poole, Gretna, Sr.
D, Macguire Weaver, Millard South, Sr.
GK, Alec Scharff, Gretna, Sr.
GK, Paker Spann, Elkhorn South, Sr.
Seniors—Schyler Smeby, Bellevue East; Jackson McVay, Bellevue West; Simon Metcalf, Nic Ostapowicz, Creighton Prep; Javier Baide, Grand Island; Caden Ruff, Gretna; James Daken, Alex Khachab, Zach Kounovsky, Kearney; Bam McPhail, Lincoln East; Andres Moreno, Ronan Parks, Lincoln High; Juan Alferez, Nolan Gillett, Tommy Thorpe, Tristan Whitlock, Lincoln Northeast; Emmett Anderson, Henry Moberly, Lincoln Southeast; Leighton Jeppson, Lincoln Southwest; Jaden Rilantono, Brayden Wright, Millard North; Jovany Herrero, Millard South; Uriel Flores, Christofer Gallardo-Mejia, Omaha Bryan; David Sortino, John Worden, Omaha Burke; Sam Morrison, Miraaj Muhumad, Nathan Siy, Angel Urbina, Omaha Central; Francisco Cardenas, Omaha South; Isiah Valenzuela, Omaha Westside; Caleb Walker, Papillion-La Vista; Cole Friedenbach, Gus Kriegler, Papillion-LV South. Juniors—Brady Bragg, Creighton Prep; Josh McWilliams, Elkhorn South; Joel Barcenes, Alexis Paz, Fremont; Brayden Bouwens, Tommie Stumpff, Lincoln East; Mike Wyvill, Lincoln Pius X; Tyson Klein, Dylan Stranathan, Lincoln Southeast; Quintin Kniss, Lane Kruse, Lincoln Southwest; Steven Esquivel, Ben Howard; Millard North; Simon McClannan, Zach McClanathan, Owen Rutledge, Millard South; Xavier Moralez, Omaha Bryan; Jonathan DeLuna, Omaha Burke; Twah Reh, Te Sokaw Aye, Omaha Northwest; Angel Angulano, Omaha South; Ethan Watkins, Papillion-La Vista; Ethan Bichler, Papillion-LV South. Sophomores—Alex Lagenfeld, Caleb Kirby, Fremont; Moises Trochez, Grand Island; Immanual Wayoro, Lincoln Southeast; Ree Reh, Omaha Northwest; Jesus Gonzalez, Omaha South; Rafael Nolasco-Lopez, Papillion-La Vista; Drew Darnold, Papillion-LV South. Freshman—Connor Robbins, Omaha Burke.
Waverly goalkeeper Ian Morehead blocks a penalty kick attempt by Crete during the B-5 district championship May 7 in Waverly.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star file photo
F, Oliver Benson, Bennington, Sr.
F, Logan Hanigan, Elkhorn North, Sr.
F, Diego Martinez, Lexington, Sr.
F, Kai Olbrich, Bennington, Jr.
F, Dylan Toth, Omaha Skutt, Jr.
MF, Chance Bailey, Columbus Scotus, Sr.
MF, Jurgen Beller, Mount Michael, Sr.
MF, Jose Cruz, Columbus Scotus, So.
MF, Jose Diaz, Ralston, Jr.
MF, Jon Doscher, Elkhorn North, Jr.
MF, Najib Ortiz, Northwest, Sr.
MF, Sam Schendt, Omaha Skutt, Jr.
MF, Will Tobaben, Omaha Skutt, Jr.
MF, Landon Tjaden, Waverly, Sr.
MF, Ernesto Vargas-Hernandez, Lexington, Sr.
D, Noah Boyd, Omaha Skutt, Jr.
D, Angel Diaz, Lexington, Jr.
D, Zach Ourada, Omaha Skutt, Sr.
D, Jack Vokt, Elkhorn North, Sr.
GK, Ian Morehead, Waverly, Jr.
Seniors—Adam Baessler, Bennington; Elias Cortez, Mark Donner, Tyler Schroder, Blair; Mason Klug, Angel Rodriguez, Columbus Lakeview; Devon Borchers, Columbus Scotus; Travis Sweeney, Crete; Michael Grigsby, Elkhorn North; Miguel Raymundo-Jesus, Lexington; Octavio Lopez, Marco Palacios, Mikah Ruiz, Nebraska City; Tate Crawford, Austin Howard, Cade Nerud, Norris; Nick George, Jude Wehrbein, The Platte; Devin Moore, Anthony Ruelas, Waverly; Bryson Benjamin, Noah Jones, York. Juniors—Ethan Korth, Ayo Makinde, Cooper Willoughby, Bennington; Trenton Cielocha, Columbus Scotus; Isaac Penate, Crete; Ryan Stumpff, Mount Michael; Davis Tetrick, Norris; Payton Atwood, Zeke Koenig, Alex Korte, Northwest; Aiden Trumm, Omaha Skutt; Gael Ibarra, Ralston; Carson Brentlinger, Kemper Reed, Waverly. Sophomores—Carlos Alvrez Flores, Crete; Alexander Perez-Tunay, Lexington; Morgan Finkenbinder, Omaha Skutt; Dominic Hobbs, The Platte. Freshmen— Diego Espiniza Mendez, Crete; Grant Corey, Mount Michael. GIRLS SUPER-STATE FIRST TEAM
F, Kayma Carpenter, Lincoln East, Jr.
F, Savannah De Fini, Gretna, Sr.
F, Allison Marshall, Gretna, So.
MF, Emma Brezenski, Columbus Scotus, Fr.
MF, Ava Makovicka, Gretna, Jr.
MF, Emma Prososki, Omaha Marian, Sr.
MF, Hannah Tate, Omaha Marian, Sr.
D, Delaney Fredericks, Elkhorn South, Sr.
D, Avi Gonzalez, Omaha Marian, Sr.
D, Grace Kohler, Norris, So.
GK, Samaya Hogg, Lincoln Southeast, Jr.
Honorary captain: Samaya Hogg, Lincoln Southeast. GIRLS SUPER-STATE SECOND TEAM
F, Morgan Mancuso, Omaha Roncalli, So.
F, Emma Middleton, Platteview, Sr.
F, Kennedy Sullivan, Norris, So.
F, Abby Vacek, Lincoln Pius X, Sr.
MF, Reese Borer, Norris, Jr.
MF, Chaley French, Gretna, Sr.
MF, Jillian Lane, Lincoln Southwest, Jr.
D, Lakin Appel, Omaha Skutt, Jr.
D, Jimena Estrada Gomez, Omaha South, Sr.
D, McKenna Rathbun, Lincoln Southwest, Sr.
GK, Isabella Kester, Norris, Sr.
Lincoln Southeast's Corynne Olsen (2) kicks the ball away from Omaha Westside's Mia Tatten during the first overtime
of a Class A girls state soccer first-round match May 9 at Morrison Stadium in Omaha.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star file photo
F, Kayma Carpenter, Lincoln East, Jr.
F, Savannah De Fini, Gretna, Sr.
F, Kierstyn Garner, Kearney, Sr.
F, Allison Marshall, Gretna, So.
F, Lauren Schmidt, Papillion-LV South, Sr.
F, Abby Vacek, Lincoln Pius X, Sr.
MF, Chaley French, Gretna, Sr.
MF, Jillian Lane, Lincoln Southwest, Jr.
MF, Niah Kirchner, Millard West, Sr.
MF, Charley Kort, Lincoln Southwest, So.
MF, Ava Makovicka, Gretna, Jr.
MF, Corynne Olsen, Lincoln Southeast, Sr.
MF, Emma Prososki, Omaha Marian, Sr.
MF, Hannah Tate, Omaha Marian, Sr.
D, Jimena Estrada Gomez, Omaha South, Sr.
D, Delany Fredericks, Elkhorn South, Sr.
D, Avi Gonzalez, Omaha Marian, Sr.
D, McKenna Rathbun, Lincoln Southwest, Sr.
D, Sydney Zabloudil, Gretna, Sr.
GK, Samaya Hogg, Lincoln Southeast, Jr.
Seniors—Baylee Egan, Riley Jensen, Layla Vazquez, Bellevue East; Addison Heule, Emma Zwingman, Columbus; Caroline Dubisar, Jessica Madott, Elkhorn South; Regan Ehlert, Gretna; Gracie Perez, Kearney; Shayla Ath, Lesli Donis, Lincoln High; Tayah Ryan, Rachel Warrick, Lincoln Southeast; Alyse Aschebrook, Emma Madej, Gracie Vokoun, Millard South; Erin Schwanebeck, Norfolk; Taya Baker, Peyton Stiner, Omaha Burke; Natalia Shrader, Omaha Central; Olivia Heinert, Mia Nelson, Omaha Marian; Elena Ruiz, Omaha South; Amber Arnold, Ana Sis, Papillion-La Vista; Dylan Ehegartner, Kaylee Herall Mia Lang, Jenasy Schultz, Papillion-LV South. Juniors—Aidan Pohlmann, Madelyn White, Gretna; Maddy Province, Kearney; Page Monson, Annie Mulder, Lillie Shaw, Keely Yager, Lincoln East; Kinsli Gropp, Lincoln High; Kylee Kurtzer, Lincoln Southeast; Alexa Gobel, Aniya Seymore, Lincoln Southwest; Tessa Gall, Norfolk; Amaya Garrett, Gabrielle Garret, Omaha Central; Delani Daubmen, Omaha Westside. Sophomores—London De Fini, Gretna; Harley Straka, Kearney; Annika Hanson, Lincoln High; Cadence Bonneau, Samantha Searcey, Lincoln Southeast; Kennadi Williams, Lincoln Southwest; Emma Cook, Romey Loverdige, Paige Salcedo, Millard North; Alyssa French, Millard West; Tasha Eisenhauer, Norfolk; Dylan Vobejda, Omaha Burke; Jane Kidder, Izzy Nelson, Omaha Marian; Kyana Rios, Omaha South. Freshmen—Abby Haynes, Columbus; Sonora De Fini, Gretna; Kianna Perez, Lincoln Southwest; Lia Rilantono, Millard North; Rebecca Nilius, Omaha Westside.
F, Libbie Brezenski, Columbus Scotus, Jr.
F, Presley Douglas, Omaha Skutt, Fr.
F, Morgan Mancuso, Omaha Roncalli, So.
F, Emma Middleton, Platteview, Sr.
F, Lupe Sanchez, Northwest, Fr.
F, Sierra Springer, Lincoln Lutheran/RC, Sr.
F, Kennedy Sullivan, Norris, So.
F, Sophie Talero, Norris, Sr.
MF, Reese Borer, Norris, Jr.
MF, Emma Brezenski, Columbus Scotus, Fr.
MF, Mia Hurt, Bennington, Sr.
MF, Morgan Going, Elkhorn North, Jr.
MF, Evie Keller, Northwest, Fr.
D, Lakin Appel, Omaha Skutt, Jr.
D, Tess Behrens, Omaha Skutt, Jr.
D, Grace Kohler, Norris, So.
D, Kennedy Meehan, Elkhorn, Jr.
Utility, Breena Whitaker, Omaha Skutt, Sr.
GK, Emma Barner, Omaha Concordia, Jr.
GK, Isabella Kester, Norris, Sr.
Seniors—Ellie Hutsell, Aurora; Karsen Backlund, Bennington; Kate Maguire, Columbus Scotus; Mac Fox, Shay Heida, Elkhorn North; Emma Consbruck, Hastings; Arly Ortiz, Venus Sanchez, Lexington; Shanae Bergt, Raegan Holle, Hannah Kile, Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central; Jaidy Suarez, Norris; Moriah Dixson, Mia Stoffel, Omaha Roncalli; Elizabeth Rosenthal, Omaha Skutt; Raquel Skerston, Ralston; Abbie Carter, Elly Speicher, Waverly. Juniors—Delaney Nachtigal, Aurora; Averi Baas, Avianna Freed, Bennington; Sally Kies, Blair; Maysa Kuhl, Faith Weber, Columbus Scotus; Berniece Garcia, Citlali Prado, Lexington; Haley Chambers, Jamie Wahl, Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central; Payton Wilkinson, Norris; Lexie Lilenthal, Northwest; Briley George, Elise Secrest, Omaha Concordia; CeCe Bronin, Omaha Gross; Brynn Ruch, Zoey Sizemore, Omaha Mercy; Caroline Daub, Omaha Skutt; Eve Drummond, Liv Kohl, Platteview; Gracie Murphy, Ralston; Valerie Correa, South Sioux City; Josie Loosvelt, York. Sophomores—Kailey Marshall, Ava Spies, Elkhorn North; Jessalyn Fonseca Quintero, Hastings; Valeria Perez, Lexington; Clare Macklin, Norris; Izzy Johnson, June Mullen, Tatum Vaughan, Omaha Duchesne; Lauren Stuhr, Martha Yanovich, Omaha Gross; Addison Burt, Omaha Skutt; Olivia Hind, Waverly. Freshmen—Izzie Kadavy, Columbus Scotus; Ella Klein, Norris; Anna Keller, Evie Keller, Bryndal Moody, Evelyn Poland, Northwest; Lauryn Mattox, York.
Star recognition: Meet the 2022 boys soccer first-team Super-Staters
𝙁; 𝙈𝙖𝙜𝙪𝙞𝙧𝙚 𝙋𝙚𝙧𝙠𝙞𝙣𝙨, 𝙂𝙧𝙚𝙩𝙣𝙖; 𝙎𝙤.
The resume: Perkins (front) was the top goal scorer in Class A with 25 goals, while also adding 10 assists. He made a huge jump this season after scoring three goals last season, and excels at putting himself in the best areas on the field to have a chance to put in a goal.
The opponent’s view: “As a sophomore, Maguire Perkins is already proving to be one of the most dangerous players in Class A. He is extremely technical with the ball at his feet, and is able to create space for himself, but he also works tirelessly making runs to open up space for his teammates.” — Papillion-La Vista South coach Dave Lawrence.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald file photo
𝙁; 𝘼𝙣𝙙𝙧𝙚 𝙎𝙖𝙣𝙩𝙖𝙢𝙖𝙧𝙞𝙖, 𝙋𝙖𝙥𝙞𝙡𝙡𝙞𝙤𝙣-𝙇𝙑 𝙎𝙤𝙪𝙩𝙝; 𝙎𝙧.
The resume: Santamaria (left) scored 15 goals, which is a school record for goals in one season. He’s got a rocket of a shot that is extremely accurate. But he also helped set up a lot of scores, leading Class A with 14 assists (also a school record).
The opponent’s view: “When watching Andre play in person or on film, the word that comes to mind is relentless. The passion and energy he brought to the field for Papio South was as good as anyone we saw all year. That mentality, combined with his athleticism and technical skill, made him a force this year.” — Kearney coach Scott Steinbrook.
EILEEN T. MESLAR, Omaha World-Herald file photo
𝙁; 𝙈𝙞𝙘𝙝𝙖𝙚𝙡 𝙎𝙩𝙪𝙘𝙠𝙚𝙣𝙝𝙤𝙡𝙩𝙯, 𝙂𝙧𝙚𝙩𝙣𝙖; 𝙎𝙤.
The resume: Stuckenholtz (left) scored 20 goals this season, including five during the state tournament. He’s really good at working himself into one-on-one situations with the defense, and when that happens he can dominate with his speed.
The opponent’s view: “He’s a gifted athlete with fantastic technical ability, which is a combination that makes it very hard to play against, as he reminded us this season. A real live wire who would terrify any back line across the state. His movement is great, he can dribble, pass and shoot.” — B ellevue West coach Alan Carr.
Omaha World-Herald file photo
𝙈𝙁; 𝙀𝙙𝙬𝙞𝙣 𝘾𝙞𝙨𝙣𝙚𝙧𝙤𝙨, 𝙊𝙢𝙖𝙝𝙖 𝙎𝙤𝙪𝙩𝙝; 𝙎𝙧.
The resume: Coach Joe Maass says Cisneros is probably the best player in program history, and that’s really saying something at South. He started right away as a freshman, was on two state championship teams, and earned first-team Super-State honors twice. This season he had 14 goals and seven assists.
The opponent’s view: “Edwin is the type of kid that when he gets the ball with a little space, you hold your breath as a coach. He is just so explosive and clever. He's truly a great player.” — Millard North coach Sandro DeAngelis.
Z LONG, Omaha World-Herald file photo
𝙈𝙁; 𝙎𝙖𝙢 𝙎𝙘𝙝𝙚𝙣𝙙𝙩, 𝙊𝙢𝙖𝙝𝙖 𝙎𝙠𝙪𝙩𝙩; 𝙅𝙧.
The resume: He was the playmaker for the state champion SkyHawks, including making the game-winning goal in the championship match on a penalty kick with eight minutes remaining. He had 12 goals and 14 assists. He also won a state championship in speech in the informative speaking category.
The opponent’s view: “Sam's ability to accelerate with the ball at his feet and finish the way he does is impressive. Our goal was to try and stop Sam because he can do so many things in the midfield. It was a tough task because he is so talented.” — Elkhorn North coach Fred Doscher.
Omaha Skutt
𝙈𝙁; 𝘾𝙚𝙨𝙖𝙧 𝙃𝙚𝙧𝙣𝙖𝙣𝙙𝙚𝙯, 𝙊𝙢𝙖𝙝𝙖 𝘽𝙧𝙮𝙖𝙣; 𝙎𝙧.
The resume: He was known for a great shot that led to some remarkable goals. He played a big part in Omaha Bryan making it to the state tournament for the first time since 2015, including two goals in a 3-2 win against Lincoln Southeast in the district championship. His 14 goals and three assists helped Bryan set a school record for goals in a season with 61.
The opponent’s view: “Cesar was one of the most prolific midfielders in this 2022 campaign. His shot was deadly from anywhere in the final third, as was evident on the most prestigious stage at Morrison Stadium in the state tournament. Cesar is quick and makes very intelligent decisions. — Omaha Burke coach Nick Bratt.
EILEEN T. MESLAR, Omaha World-Herald
𝙈𝙁; 𝘽𝙧𝙚𝙩𝙩 𝙋𝙚𝙧𝙠𝙞𝙣𝙨, 𝙂𝙧𝙚𝙩𝙣𝙖; 𝙅𝙧.
The resume: Perkins (14) the key player for a Gretna team that won the state championship, including a dominating 8-0 win in the championship match. He had 14 goals and 14 assists. He probably could have had more goals, but there were games his assignment was more focused on defense. At the state tournament, he scored two goals on free kicks.
The opponent’s view: “Brett is a big-moment player and showcased this in our semifinal matchup in the state tournament. The score is 2-1, we had momentum and Gretna is awarded a free kick. Up steps Brett to hit a worldly free kick top corner, and the momentum is back to Gretna. Top players always find a way in big moments.” — Lincoln East coach Colin Smitsek.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald file photo
𝘿; 𝘾𝙖𝙧𝙨𝙤𝙣 𝙋𝙤𝙤𝙡𝙚, 𝙂𝙧𝙚𝙩𝙣𝙖; 𝙎𝙧.
The resume: He was the center of the defense for the state champion Dragons. He also had four goals and two assists.
The opponent’s view: "Carson was such a solid force in defense for the Dragons. He has the rare combination of intimidating size and physical strength, mixed with great technique. One of the things that stood out this year was his composure. I've always appreciated his ball-winning and physical play, but the game seemed to slow down for him and this definitely helped take his play to the next level." — Papillion-La Vista coach Andre Watts.
MIKE SAUTTER, Nebpreps
𝘿; 𝙅𝙖𝙘𝙤𝙗 𝙃𝙤𝙫𝙚, 𝘾𝙧𝙚𝙞𝙜𝙝𝙩𝙤𝙣 𝙋𝙧𝙚𝙥, 𝙅𝙧.
The resume: Hove's play on defense was a key part in the Junior Jays having a 16-3 record. When there was chaos near the goal, Hove seemed to be at his best in clearing out the ball.
The opponent’s view: “Jacob has great command of the backline. He reads the game well, is a great one-on-one defender, and was a big part of the success Prep had this season.” — Omaha Skutt coach Justin Zabawa.
Metcalf Images
𝘿; 𝙈𝙖𝙘𝙜𝙪𝙞𝙧𝙚 𝙒𝙚𝙖𝙫𝙚𝙧, 𝙈𝙞𝙡𝙡𝙖𝙧𝙙 𝙎𝙤𝙪𝙩𝙝; 𝙎𝙧.
The resume: Weaver (23) is a key reason why Millard South made state in the past two seasons. He’ll play in college at Hastings.
The opponent’s view: “Mac was one of the most tenacious defenders we faced this year. If you couldn't figure out how Millard South made a run to state, look no further than Mac. His size and versatility made it near impossible to penetrate the back line of the Patriots. Whether you tried to go through or over the top, Mac won everything. He is a great communicator and distributes very well out of the back as well. As a former goalkeeper, I would have loved to have Mac in front of me.” — Omaha Burke coach Nick Bratt.
LILY SMITH, Omaha World-Herald file photo
𝙂𝙆; 𝘼𝙡𝙚𝙘 𝙎𝙘𝙝𝙖𝙧𝙛𝙛, 𝙂𝙧𝙚𝙩𝙣𝙖; 𝙎𝙧.
The resume: He helped Gretna win the state championship, and was known for making saves in the biggest moments of matches. He had 11 shutouts in 22 matches.
The opponent’s view: “Not possessing an intimidating height for a goalkeeper, Alec had the innate ability to play above his height. He was brave in the air on both crosses from the flank and aerial balls played from the middle. In addition, he had the reflexes to deny anything from close range. Maybe just as important, his ability to distribute was elite. Alec began many attacks from his precise and quickly timed throws, whether it be to his outside backs, midfielders, or even high-pressing wingers.” — Omaha Burke coach Nick Bratt.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald file photo
Star recognition: Meet the 2022 girls soccer first-team Super-Staters
𝙁; 𝙆𝙖𝙮𝙢𝙖 𝘾𝙖𝙧𝙥𝙚𝙣𝙩𝙚𝙧, 𝙇𝙞𝙣𝙘𝙤𝙡𝙣 𝙀𝙖𝙨𝙩; 𝙅𝙧.
The resume: Carpenter (center, No. 3) led Class A with 23 goals, and already ranks second in program history for career goals. She’s committed to play soccer at Nebraska.
The opponent’s view: “I consider her a silent assassin with her skill set and her ability to create something out of nothing. Not only is she a natural goal scorer with both feet, but her touch is remarkable, her work rate is elite, and she understands her ability to create opportunities for her teammates with her movement.” — Columbus coach Zack Wayman.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star file photo
𝙁; 𝙎𝙖𝙫𝙖𝙣𝙣𝙖𝙝 𝘿𝙚 𝙁𝙞𝙣𝙞, 𝙂𝙧𝙚𝙩𝙣𝙖, 𝙎𝙧.
The resume: De Fini (right) scored 12 goals and had 12 assists while helping Gretna win the Class A state championship. During her three seasons at Gretna, the team had a 56-5 record with two state championships. She’ll play in college at Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville.
The opponent’s view: “She is a player where you consistently have to know where she is at all times. Savannah can find the back of the net at any moment of the game, which makes her a game-changer.” — Millard North coach James Abueg.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald file photo
𝙁; 𝘼𝙡𝙡𝙞𝙨𝙤𝙣 𝙈𝙖𝙧𝙨𝙝𝙖𝙡𝙡, 𝙂𝙧𝙚𝙩𝙣𝙖; 𝙎𝙤.
The resume: During her first season as a starter, Marshall (right) had 15 goals and six assists. That included three goals during the state tournament. She was key in Gretna outscoring its opponents 118-6 this season. She's been invited to train with the youth national team.
The opponent’s view: “She has the pace, technique, size, and motor to be one of the better forwards to come out of Nebraska. She simply takes over games and elevates the level of her teammates. With two years to play, she could leave her mark as one of the best ever.” — Lincoln Southwest coach Thomas Nettleton.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star file photo
𝙈𝙁; 𝙀𝙢𝙢𝙖 𝘽𝙧𝙚𝙯𝙚𝙣𝙨𝙠𝙞, 𝘾𝙤𝙡𝙪𝙢𝙗𝙪𝙨 𝙎𝙘𝙤𝙩𝙪𝙨; 𝙁𝙧.
The resume: Brezenski (right) led the state with 38 goals (the Class B record for one season is 54). She also had 16 assists, many going to her sister, Libbie, and she tied the school record for goals in a match with five. She’s the first freshman to make first-team Super-State since 2016 (Elkhorn’s Skylar Heinrich).
The opponent’s view: “Emma is a special talent who showed a maturity level well beyond her years as a first-year high school player. She is a player who scores goals and dominates a game or takes on the role of playmaker helping her teammates be better. Emma is an exceptional player who will be exciting to watch develop.” — Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central coach Dave Gosselin.
LILY SMITH, Omaha World-Herald file photo
𝙈𝙁; 𝘼𝙫𝙖 𝙈𝙖𝙠𝙤𝙫𝙞𝙘𝙠𝙖, 𝙂𝙧𝙚𝙩𝙣𝙖; 𝙅𝙧.
The resume: Makovicka (2) was the do-it-all midfielder for the state champions, with her scoring and passing abilities key to the Dragons’ success. With Makovicka, Gretna was always a threat to score on free and corner kicks. She had 12 goals and three assists. She's known for winning one-on-one battles for loose balls in the midfield.
The opponent’s view: “Ava is a player who represents why I so admire midfielders. Ava is the perfect combination of strength, speed, skill, and grit who shows both a willingness to defend as much as she shows a willingness to attack.” — Millard West coach Jacque Tevis-Butler.
Journal Star file photo
𝙈𝙁; 𝙃𝙖𝙣𝙣𝙖𝙝 𝙏𝙖𝙩𝙚, 𝙊𝙢𝙖𝙝𝙖 𝙈𝙖𝙧𝙞𝙖𝙣; 𝙎𝙧.
The resume: Tate (left) tied for the team lead with 10 goals, with many coming during the biggest moments of the season. She’s signed to play soccer for Denver.
The opponent’s view: “Hannah demonstrates all of the attributes of an excellent midfielder. She is calm, clinical on the ball, and has a great vision for the game. She was a joy to watch.” — Gretna coach Chace Hutchison.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star file photo
𝘿; 𝘿𝙚𝙡𝙖𝙣𝙚𝙮 𝙁𝙧𝙚𝙙𝙚𝙧𝙞𝙘𝙠𝙨, 𝙀𝙡𝙠𝙝𝙤𝙧𝙣 𝙎𝙤𝙪𝙩𝙝; 𝙎𝙧.
The resume: Fredericks (left) was a key reason why Elkhorn South got to the state tournament, and then took No. 1-ranked Gretna to overtime in the first round. She often drew the task of defending some of the top forwards in the state while playing in the Metro Conference, and she usually did a good job of shutting them down.
The opponent’s view: “I think what makes Delaney Fredericks such a special player is her ability to stay cool, calm, and composed. Watching Elkhorn South play several times this year, even when things looked promising for the opponent, Delaney would inevitably make the right play at the right time. She reads the game at an extremely high level. On the rare occasion that Delaney makes a mistake, her speed and athleticism put her right back in a positive position.” — Papillion-La Vista coach Zach Walsh.
Journal Star file photo
𝘿; 𝘼𝙫𝙞 𝙂𝙤𝙣𝙯𝙖𝙡𝙚𝙯, 𝙊𝙢𝙖𝙝𝙖 𝙈𝙖𝙧𝙞𝙖𝙣; 𝙎𝙧.
The resume: Gonzalez was a four-year starter and a key part in Marian reaching the state semifinals this season.
The opponent’s view: “Avi is a smart player who reads the game very well to break down opponents’ weakness. As a great defender, a player needs to be able to communicate well with their team, which she does very well.” — Omaha Central coach Jose Vargas.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star file photo
𝘿; 𝙂𝙧𝙖𝙘𝙚 𝙆𝙤𝙝𝙡𝙚𝙧, 𝙉𝙤𝙧𝙧𝙞𝙨; 𝙎𝙤.
The resume: Kohler (right) had 10 goals and 13 assists this season — each remarkable numbers for a defender. Norris is known for scoring goals on free and corner kicks, and Kohler is a big part of that. Before last season Norris had never won a match at the state tournament. But now with Kohler on the team, the Titans have been the Class B state runner-up the past two seasons.
The opponent’s view: “Grace is a physical and strong defender who is a danger to score from anywhere within 35 yards of the goal. She is a game-changing player who has a high soccer IQ that you rarely see playing in the back.” — Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central coach Dave Gosselin.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star file photo
𝙂𝙆; 𝙎𝙖𝙢𝙖𝙮𝙖 𝙃𝙤𝙜𝙜, 𝙇𝙞𝙣𝙘𝙤𝙡𝙣 𝙎𝙤𝙪𝙩𝙝𝙚𝙖𝙨𝙩; 𝙅𝙧.
The resume: Hogg was outstanding during the state tournament — including during a shootout win against Omaha Marian in the semifinals — while helping Southeast finish as state runner-up. During one stretch of the season, Hogg had a stretch of 731 minutes without conceding a goal. She only gave up nine goals during the regular season.
The opponent’s view: "Samaya is a keeper that can make all kinds of saves and has the skill set to be very difficult to beat. Whether it be saves with her feet, punches, dives or coming out bravely in breakaway scenarios she had them all on display in our game at state. I undoubtedly believe few players in the state meant more to a team than Samaya did to Lincoln Southeast." — Omaha Westside coach Chris Dunford.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star file photo
𝙈𝙁; 𝙀𝙢𝙢𝙖 𝙋𝙧𝙤𝙨𝙤𝙨𝙠𝙞, 𝙊𝙢𝙖𝙝𝙖 𝙈𝙖𝙧𝙞𝙖𝙣; 𝙎𝙧.
The resume: Prososki is known for her wicked left-foot shot and being able to get off a shot quickly. She tied for the team lead this season with 10 goals. She'll join the Nebraska soccer team this summer.
The opponent’s view: “Emma has a strong knowledge of the game and was a huge threat for the Crusaders. She scored two goals within five minutes to give Marian the 2-1 win over us during the regular season.” — Elkhorn South coach Lindsay Aliano.
BRIDGET MCGILL, Omaha Marian High School
