Boys and girls soccer ratings, 5/3

Comments: Lincoln High upset then-No. 4 Papillion-La Vista 1-0 in a shootout on Saturday in the district semifinals. It was the Links’ first win against a Class A team that had a winning record this season. Lincoln High (7-9) will play Kearney in the district final. Kearney beat Lincoln High 3-0 to end the regular season. Gretna has already set a Class A record for goals in a season (126). That includes 39 scored by Nebraska recruit Sarah Weber, which is just four from tying the Class A record for goals in a season.