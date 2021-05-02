 Skip to main content
Boys and girls soccer ratings, 5/3
Boys and girls soccer ratings, 5/3

Lincoln Southwest vs. Norfolk, 4.26

Norfolk's Sergio Figueroa (left) and Lincoln Southwest's Carter Novosad compete for the ball April 26 at Speedway Village.

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star file photo

The postseason is underway. Brent C. Wagner updates the ratings.

CLASS A BOYS

Team (Rec.); Pvs.

1. Omaha South (16-1); 1

2. Lincoln Southwest (13-0); 2

3. Gretna (13-3); 3

4. Omaha Westside (11-5); 5

5. Creighton Prep (12-5); 4

6. Lincoln East (11-4); 6

7. Millard West (9-7); 7

8. Millard South (11-5); 9

9. Omaha Bryan (9-7); -

10. Columbus (8-7); -

Contenders: Grand Island, Lincoln Southeast, Millard North.

Comments: The Class A districts and Class B subdistricts started Saturday and really ramp up early this week. Columbus pulled the big first upset by beating then-No. 4 Creighton Prep 1-0 in overtime. Columbus at one point had a six-match winning streak, but has now won seven straight and is one win away from making state. Columbus (8-7) will play Grand Island (9-5) in the district final Thursday. Lincoln Southwest finished the regular season 13-0 for its first undefeated regular season in program history.

Tough districts: A-3 (Gretna, Omaha Bryan); A-5 (Millard South, Omaha Burke); A-6 (Lincoln East, Millard West); A-7 (Omaha Westside, Lincoln Southeast).

CLASS B BOYS

Team (Rec.); Pvs.

1. Omaha Skutt (14-1); 1

2. Lexington (15-1); 2

3. Bennington (14-2); 3

4. Scottsbluff (9-4); 4

5. Northwest (10-3); 5

6. Beatrice (13-2); 8

7. Columbus Scotus (9-6); 10

8. Mount Michael (7-5); 9

9. Schuyler (9-6); 7

10. South Sioux City (7-8); -

Contenders: Blair, Kearney Catholic.

Comments: The only loss in the regular season for Omaha Skutt came in a shootout against Lincoln Southwest. Beatrice has a nine-match winning streak, and at No. 3 in the NSAA wild-card points has a good chance to make state for the first time.

Tough subdistricts: B-3 (Bennington, Mount Michael, Elkhorn North); B-5 (Beatrice, Crete, Norris, Waverly); B-6 (Columbus Scotus, Schuyler).

CLASS A GIRLS

Team (Rec.); Pvs.

1. Lincoln Southwest (13-0); 1

2. Gretna (17-0); 2

3. Lincoln East (13-1); 3

4. Omaha Marian (13-3); 7

5. Papillion-LV South (11-4); 5

6. Millard North (9-7); 6

7. Papillion-La Vista (10-7); 4

8. North Platte (14-4); -

9. Millard West (7-7); 8

10. Elkhorn South (7-6); 9

Contenders: Lincoln High, Omaha Westside.

Comments: Lincoln High upset then-No. 4 Papillion-La Vista 1-0 in a shootout on Saturday in the district semifinals. It was the Links’ first win against a Class A team that had a winning record this season. Lincoln High (7-9) will play Kearney in the district final. Kearney beat Lincoln High 3-0 to end the regular season. Gretna has already set a Class A record for goals in a season (126). That includes 39 scored by Nebraska recruit Sarah Weber, which is just four from tying the Class A record for goals in a season.

Tough districts: A-1 (Lincoln Southwest, Millard West); A-3 (Lincoln East, Elkhorn South, Millard South).

CLASS B GIRLS

Team (Rec.); Pvs.

1. Omaha Skutt (13-1); 1

2. Omaha Duchesne (12-2); 2

3. Norris (15-0); 3

4. Omaha Mercy (10-5); 4

5. Lincoln Lutheran/RC (10-2); 5

6. Blair (10-5); 6

7. Omaha Gross (8-6); 8

8. Columbus Scotus (10-4); 9

9. Bennington (8-7); 7

10. Elkhorn North (6-9); 10

Contenders: Elkhorn, Waverly.

Comments: In the regular season Omaha Skutt only lost once, against North Platte from Class A in a shootout, and Skutt has been scored on just two times all season.

Tough subdistricts: B-3 (Omaha Duchesne, Blair, Bennington); B-6 (Norris, Lincoln Lutheran/RC, Beatrice).

