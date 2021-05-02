Boys and girls soccer ratings, 5/3

The postseason is underway. Brent C. Wagner updates the ratings.
CLASS A BOYS
Team (Rec.); Pvs.
1. Omaha South (16-1); 1
2. Lincoln Southwest (13-0); 2
3. Gretna (13-3); 3
4. Omaha Westside (11-5); 5
5. Creighton Prep (12-5); 4
6. Lincoln East (11-4); 6
7. Millard West (9-7); 7
8. Millard South (11-5); 9
9. Omaha Bryan (9-7); -
10. Columbus (8-7); -
Contenders: Grand Island, Lincoln Southeast, Millard North.
Comments: The Class A districts and Class B subdistricts started Saturday and really ramp up early this week. Columbus pulled the big first upset by beating then-No. 4 Creighton Prep 1-0 in overtime. Columbus at one point had a six-match winning streak, but has now won seven straight and is one win away from making state. Columbus (8-7) will play Grand Island (9-5) in the district final Thursday. Lincoln Southwest finished the regular season 13-0 for its first undefeated regular season in program history.
Tough districts: A-3 (Gretna, Omaha Bryan); A-5 (Millard South, Omaha Burke); A-6 (Lincoln East, Millard West); A-7 (Omaha Westside, Lincoln Southeast).
CLASS B BOYS
Team (Rec.); Pvs.
1. Omaha Skutt (14-1); 1
2. Lexington (15-1); 2
3. Bennington (14-2); 3
4. Scottsbluff (9-4); 4
5. Northwest (10-3); 5
6. Beatrice (13-2); 8
7. Columbus Scotus (9-6); 10
8. Mount Michael (7-5); 9
9. Schuyler (9-6); 7
10. South Sioux City (7-8); -
Contenders: Blair, Kearney Catholic.
Comments: The only loss in the regular season for Omaha Skutt came in a shootout against Lincoln Southwest. Beatrice has a nine-match winning streak, and at No. 3 in the NSAA wild-card points has a good chance to make state for the first time.
Tough subdistricts: B-3 (Bennington, Mount Michael, Elkhorn North); B-5 (Beatrice, Crete, Norris, Waverly); B-6 (Columbus Scotus, Schuyler).
CLASS A GIRLS
Team (Rec.); Pvs.
1. Lincoln Southwest (13-0); 1
2. Gretna (17-0); 2
3. Lincoln East (13-1); 3
4. Omaha Marian (13-3); 7
5. Papillion-LV South (11-4); 5
6. Millard North (9-7); 6
7. Papillion-La Vista (10-7); 4
8. North Platte (14-4); -
9. Millard West (7-7); 8
10. Elkhorn South (7-6); 9
Contenders: Lincoln High, Omaha Westside.
Comments: Lincoln High upset then-No. 4 Papillion-La Vista 1-0 in a shootout on Saturday in the district semifinals. It was the Links’ first win against a Class A team that had a winning record this season. Lincoln High (7-9) will play Kearney in the district final. Kearney beat Lincoln High 3-0 to end the regular season. Gretna has already set a Class A record for goals in a season (126). That includes 39 scored by Nebraska recruit Sarah Weber, which is just four from tying the Class A record for goals in a season.
Tough districts: A-1 (Lincoln Southwest, Millard West); A-3 (Lincoln East, Elkhorn South, Millard South).
CLASS B GIRLS
Team (Rec.); Pvs.
1. Omaha Skutt (13-1); 1
2. Omaha Duchesne (12-2); 2
3. Norris (15-0); 3
4. Omaha Mercy (10-5); 4
5. Lincoln Lutheran/RC (10-2); 5
6. Blair (10-5); 6
7. Omaha Gross (8-6); 8
8. Columbus Scotus (10-4); 9
9. Bennington (8-7); 7
10. Elkhorn North (6-9); 10
Contenders: Elkhorn, Waverly.
Comments: In the regular season Omaha Skutt only lost once, against North Platte from Class A in a shootout, and Skutt has been scored on just two times all season.
Tough subdistricts: B-3 (Omaha Duchesne, Blair, Bennington); B-6 (Norris, Lincoln Lutheran/RC, Beatrice).