Boys and girls soccer ratings, 5/19

CLASS A BOYS

Team (Rec.) | Pvs.

1. Gretna (20-2) | 2

2. Omaha Westside (15-5) | 5

3. Omaha Bryan (14-6) | 6

4. Creighton Prep (16-3) | 1

5. Lincoln East (13-4) | 7

6. Papillion-LV South (15-5) | 3

7. Lincoln Southwest (12-4) | 4

8. Millard South (11-7) | 8

9. Lincoln Southeast (10-5) | 9

10. Kearney (11-5) | 10

Comments: The eight days of matches at the state tournament ended Tuesday, with the tournament setting a record for attendance with 29,000 total spectators. Having several Omaha teams in the finals helped, but Class B finalist Lexington also brought two buses for fans. Gretna crushed Omaha Westside 8-0 in the championship match for the largest win ever in a title match. Omaha Bryan was one of the best stories of the postseason, with the Bears making state for just the second time and the semifinals for the first time. Creighton Prep gets the No. 4 spot in the final rankings after wins against both state champions (Gretna and Omaha Skutt). Lincoln Southeast was the Lincoln Public Schools regular-season champion, while Lincoln East won the Heartland Athletic Conference regular-season championship. Gretna should be very good again next season with its top three scorers back. Looking to the future, it will be interesting to see how quickly a new Gretna high school opening in 2023 can make it to the state tournament, and how a new program impacts the Gretna program.

CLASS B BOYS

Team (Rec.) | Pvs.

1. Omaha Skutt (17-3) | 2

2. Lexington (19-3) | 3

3. Bennington (17-3) | 1

4. Waverly (16-3) | 4

5. Scottsbluff (13-5) | 5

6. Mount Michael (10-8) | -

7. Elkhorn North (10-8) | 7

8. Northwest (14-4) | 6

9. Columbus Scotus (12-5) | 8

10. Nebraska City (9-5) | 10

Comments: Omaha Skutt beat Lexington 2-1 in the championship match. That makes a state championship three-peat for the Skyhawks, and they’ll be favored to make it four in a row next season. Waverly was a great story, making it to state for the first time since 2010 and then winning a shootout in the first round to make the state final for the first time in 21 years. Second-year program Elkhorn North made the state tournament for the first time.

CLASS A GIRLS

Team (Rec.) | Pvs.

1. Gretna (21-0) | 1

2. Lincoln Southeast (16-2) | 3

3. Omaha Marian (18-3) | 2

4. Lincoln Southwest (14-3) | 4

5. Lincoln East (13-3) | 5

6. Lincoln Pius X (11-5) | 9

7. Omaha Westside (12-6) | 7

8. Elkhorn South (11-6) | 8

9. Millard West (10-6) | 6

10. Papillion-LV South (10-8) | -

Comments: Gretna beat Lincoln Southeast 6-1 in the championship match to complete an undefeated season. The Dragons combined to beat its three opponents at state 11-2, and are probably one of the top-three teams in state history. Southeast was the first finalist for a team not from the Omaha area since 2012. Southeast wasn’t ranked to begin the season after going 9-5 the previous season.

CLASS B GIRLS

Team (Rec.) | Pvs.

1. Omaha Skutt (17-2) | 2

2. Norris (19-2) | 1

3. Columbus Scotus (16-3) | 4

4. Bennington (14-6) | 7

5. Omaha Duchesne (15-4) | 3

6. Lincoln Lutheran/RC (11-5) | 5

7. Elkhorn North (10-8) | 6

8. Northwest (15-3) | 10

9. Elkhorn (9-10) | 8

10. Omaha Mercy (12-8) | 9

Comments: Omaha Skutt beat Norris 3-2 in a shootout in the championship match despite not having its starting goalkeeper for most of the match. That gives Skutt four titles in the past six seasons. Norris has back-to-back finals appearances after never winning a match at state before 2021. Elkhorn North and Northwest each made state for the first time.

