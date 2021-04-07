Boys and girls soccer ratings, 4/8

Several teams are still undefeated in Week 4 of the season. Brent C. Wagner updates the ratings.
(Records through Tuesday)
CLASS A BOYS
Team (Rec.); Pvs.
1. Omaha South (8-0); 1
2. Gretna (9-0); 3
3. Lincoln Southwest (7-0); 4
4. Creighton Prep (4-3); 2
5. Lincoln East (5-2); 5
6. Omaha Westside (4-2); 7
7. Papillion-La Vista South (6-2); 8
8. Millard West (4-2); 9
9. Millard North (4-3); 10
10. Millard South (5-2); -
Contenders: Grand Island, Lincoln Southeast, Omaha Central.
Comments: Omaha South’s undefeated record will be tested over the next week in what could be as many as four matches in five days in the Metro Conference Tournament. Creighton Prep drops again after losing against previously unranked Millard South in a shootout.
Matches to watch: Thursday—Lincoln Southwest at Omaha Skutt. Saturday—Metro Conference semifinals. Monday—Metro championship. Tuesday—Lincoln Southwest at Kearney.
CLASS B BOYS
Team (Rec.) Pvs.
1. Omaha Skutt (6-0); 1
2. Lexington (7-1); 2
3. Bennington (7-2); 6
4. Crete (3-2); 3
5. Northwest (5-1); 4
6. Blair (7-0); 8
7. Mount Michael (4-3); 7
8. Columbus Scotus (3-3); 9
9. Scottsbluff (3-2); 10
10. Schuyler (5-3); -
Contenders: Beatrice, Elkhorn North.
Comments: Bennington is on a three-match winning streak, including a 7-0 blasting of a solid Schuyler team, and vaults into the top three. South Sioux City, a historically strong program, is just 1-7 and drops out.
Matches to watch: Thursday—Lincoln Southwest at Omaha Skutt, Lexington at Scottsbluff. Saturday—Scottsbluff vs. Elkhorn North. Monday—Northwest at Columbus Scotus.
CLASS A GIRLS
Team (Rec.) Pvs.
1. Lincoln Southwest (7-0); 2
2. Lincoln East (7-0); 1
3. Papillion-La Vista South (6-0); 7
4. Gretna (7-0); 6
5. Millard West (4-3); 3
6. Elkhorn South (5-1); 4
7. Omaha Marian (5-2); 5
8. Papillion-La Vista (5-2); 8
9. Omaha Westside (2-5); 10
10. Millard North (3-4); 9
Contender: Lincoln Southeast.
Comments: Papillion-La Vista South’s undefeated record includes wins against Omaha Marian and Millard West. The Metro Conference Tournament will be fascinating to watch over the next five days. The only teams to win the tourney during the past five years are Millard West, Omaha Marian and Elkhorn South. Does the champion come from outside that group this year? Or is this when those teams find their stride this season after starting the year with inexperienced rosters due to the canceled 2020 season?
Matches to watch: Saturday—Metro Conference semifinals. Monday—Metro championship. Tuesday—Papillion-La Vista at Lincoln East.
CLASS B GIRLS
Team (Rec.); Pvs.
1. Omaha Skutt (7-0); 1
2. Omaha Duchesne (7-1); 2
3. Omaha Mercy (5-1); 3
4. Bennington (4-3); 6
5. Lincoln Lutheran/RC (6-0); 8
6. Norris (7-0); 10
7. Omaha Gross (4-3); 9
8. Columbus Scotus (2-2); 7
9. Blair (7-2); -
10. Elkhorn (4-2); 4
Contenders: Omaha Roncalli, Waverly.
Comments: With Elkhorn South moved up to Class A, it sure seems like Omaha Skutt is way out in front in Class B. Skutt has outscored its opponents 44-1 and just beat one of Class A’s best teams, Millard West, 4-0. Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central and Norris are each still undefeated in Week 4 and move up the ratings. First-year team Elkhorn North only has one win, but it came against rival Elkhorn last week.
Matches to watch: Thursday—Omaha Mercy at Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central. Friday—Omaha Mercy at Omaha Duchesne.