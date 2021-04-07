Boys and girls soccer ratings, 4/8

Comments: Papillion-La Vista South’s undefeated record includes wins against Omaha Marian and Millard West. The Metro Conference Tournament will be fascinating to watch over the next five days. The only teams to win the tourney during the past five years are Millard West, Omaha Marian and Elkhorn South. Does the champion come from outside that group this year? Or is this when those teams find their stride this season after starting the year with inexperienced rosters due to the canceled 2020 season?