Boys and girls soccer ratings, 4/7

The top teams in the state have continued to shine, meaning all four No. 1 teams from last week remain the same. But others are making a move, including the Lincoln Pius X girls joining the Class A picture.

CLASS A BOYS

(Records through Tuesday)

Team (Rec.) | Pvs.

1. Creighton Prep (7-0) | 1

2. Gretna (7-1) | 2

3. Omaha South (5-1) | 3

4. Omaha Westside (6-1) | 4

5. Lincoln Southwest (6-1) | 5

6. Papillion-LV South (7-1) | 6

7. Lincoln Southeast (6-2) | 8

8. Elkhorn South (5-2) | 10

9. Lincoln East (5-3) | 9

10. Columbus (6-1) | -

Contenders: Kearney, Omaha Bryan, Millard North, Millard South.

Comments: The Metro Conference Tournament, which includes the top four teams in the ratings, is part of a pivotal week. Columbus moves into the ratings at No. 10 after wins against Lincoln Southeast and Grand Island.

Matches to watch: Thursday—Omaha Skutt at Lincoln Southwest. Friday—Lincoln East at Columbus. Saturday—Metro Conference Tournament semifinals. Monday—Metro Tournament championship.

CLASS B BOYS

Team (Rec.) | Pvs.

1. Bennington (9-0) | 1

2. Lexington (6-2) | 2

3. Omaha Skutt (3-3) | 3

4. Columbus Scotus (4-2) | 5

5. Waverly (7-0) | 6

6. Northwest (5-1) | 4

7. South Sioux City (3-3) | 7

8. Scottsbluff (2-2) | 10

9. The Platte (4-2) | 8

10. Ralston (5-2) | 9

Contenders: Crete, Elkhorn North, Mount Michael, Nebraska City.

Comments: Bennington is still rolling with seven consecutive shutouts. Waverly is one of just three teams still undefeated in Class B boys and moves up to No. 5. The other two are Bennington (9-0) and Nebraska City (5-0).

Matches to watch: Friday—Scottsbluff at Lexington. Monday—Columbus Scotus at Northwest.

CLASS A GIRLS

Team (Rec.) | Pvs.

1. Gretna (7-0) | 1

2. Omaha Marian (7-0) | 2

3. Lincoln East (6-1) | 3

4. Lincoln Southwest (5-1) | 4

5. Elkhorn South (7-0) | 5

6. Millard West (6-2) | 6

7. Lincoln Southeast (5-1) | 7

8. Papillion-LV South (4-2) | 8

9. Lincoln Pius X (5-1) | -

10. North Platte (7-2) | 9

Contenders: Columbus, Papillion-La Vista.

Comments: The top six teams had a combined record of 13-0 since the last edition of the ratings, so there isn’t much movement. Lincoln Pius X upset Lincoln Southeast 2-0 on Monday to join the ratings at No. 9.

Matches to watch: Saturday—Columbus at Lincoln East, Metro Conference Tournament semifinals. Monday—Metro Tournament championship.

CLASS B GIRLS

Team (Rec.) | Pvs.

1. Norris (6-1) | 1

2. Omaha Skutt (5-2) | 2

3. Omaha Duchesne (7-1) | 3

4. Blair (5-2) | 5

5. Columbus Scotus (5-2) | 7

6. Lincoln Lutheran/RC (5-2) | 4

7. Bennington (6-2) | 6

8. Elkhorn North (2-3) | 8

9. Omaha Mercy (5-3) | 10

10. Elkhorn (4-2) | -

Contenders: Hastings, Waverly.

Comments: Norris is still undefeated against Class B competition and all six wins were shutouts. Norris' one loss came against Lincoln Pius X. Columbus Scotus makes a move up after ranked wins against Blair and Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central.

Matches to watch: Thursday—Bennington at Elkhorn North, Elkhorn at Waverly. Friday—Omaha Mercy at Omaha Duchesne.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.