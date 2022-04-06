Boys and girls soccer ratings, 4/7

The top teams in the state have continued to shine, meaning all four No. 1 teams from last week remain the same. But others are making a move, including the Lincoln Pius X girls joining the Class A picture.
Comments: The Metro Conference Tournament, which includes the top four teams in the ratings, is part of a pivotal week. Columbus moves into the ratings at No. 10 after wins against Lincoln Southeast and Grand Island.
Matches to watch: Thursday—Omaha Skutt at Lincoln Southwest. Friday—Lincoln East at Columbus. Saturday—Metro Conference Tournament semifinals. Monday—Metro Tournament championship.
CLASS B BOYS
Team (Rec.) | Pvs.
1. Bennington (9-0) | 1
2. Lexington (6-2) | 2
3. Omaha Skutt (3-3) | 3
4. Columbus Scotus (4-2) | 5
5. Waverly (7-0) | 6
6. Northwest (5-1) | 4
7. South Sioux City (3-3) | 7
8. Scottsbluff (2-2) | 10
9. The Platte (4-2) | 8
10. Ralston (5-2) | 9
Contenders: Crete, Elkhorn North, Mount Michael, Nebraska City.
Comments: Bennington is still rolling with seven consecutive shutouts. Waverly is one of just three teams still undefeated in Class B boys and moves up to No. 5. The other two are Bennington (9-0) and Nebraska City (5-0).
Matches to watch: Friday—Scottsbluff at Lexington. Monday—Columbus Scotus at Northwest.
Comments: The top six teams had a combined record of 13-0 since the last edition of the ratings, so there isn’t much movement. Lincoln Pius X upset Lincoln Southeast 2-0 on Monday to join the ratings at No. 9.
Matches to watch: Saturday—Columbus at Lincoln East, Metro Conference Tournament semifinals. Monday—Metro Tournament championship.
CLASS B GIRLS
Team (Rec.) | Pvs.
1. Norris (6-1) | 1
2. Omaha Skutt (5-2) | 2
3. Omaha Duchesne (7-1) | 3
4. Blair (5-2) | 5
5. Columbus Scotus (5-2) | 7
6. Lincoln Lutheran/RC (5-2) | 4
7. Bennington (6-2) | 6
8. Elkhorn North (2-3) | 8
9. Omaha Mercy (5-3) | 10
10. Elkhorn (4-2) | -
Contenders: Hastings, Waverly.
Comments: Norris is still undefeated against Class B competition and all six wins were shutouts. Norris' one loss came against Lincoln Pius X. Columbus Scotus makes a move up after ranked wins against Blair and Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central.
Matches to watch: Thursday—Bennington at Elkhorn North, Elkhorn at Waverly. Friday—Omaha Mercy at Omaha Duchesne.
