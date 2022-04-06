 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Boys and girls soccer ratings, 4/7

  Updated
  • 0
Millard North vs. Lincoln East, 4.2

Millard North’s Ella Lundquist (7) blocks a pass by Lincoln East’s Keely Yager (17) during the soccer game Saturday between Millard North and Lincoln East at Seacrest Field.

 JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star

The top teams in the state have continued to shine, meaning all four No. 1 teams from last week remain the same. But others are making a move, including the Lincoln Pius X girls joining the Class A picture.

CLASS A BOYS

(Records through Tuesday)

Team (Rec.) | Pvs.

1. Creighton Prep (7-0) | 1

2. Gretna (7-1) | 2

3. Omaha South (5-1) | 3

4. Omaha Westside (6-1) | 4

5. Lincoln Southwest (6-1) | 5

6. Papillion-LV South (7-1) | 6

7. Lincoln Southeast (6-2) | 8

8. Elkhorn South (5-2) | 10

9. Lincoln East (5-3) | 9

10. Columbus (6-1) | -

Contenders: Kearney, Omaha Bryan, Millard North, Millard South.

Comments: The Metro Conference Tournament, which includes the top four teams in the ratings, is part of a pivotal week. Columbus moves into the ratings at No. 10 after wins against Lincoln Southeast and Grand Island.

Matches to watch: Thursday—Omaha Skutt at Lincoln Southwest. Friday—Lincoln East at Columbus. Saturday—Metro Conference Tournament semifinals. Monday—Metro Tournament championship.

CLASS B BOYS

Team (Rec.) | Pvs.

1. Bennington (9-0) | 1

2. Lexington (6-2) | 2

3. Omaha Skutt (3-3) | 3

4. Columbus Scotus (4-2) | 5

5. Waverly (7-0) | 6

6. Northwest (5-1) | 4

7. South Sioux City (3-3) | 7

8. Scottsbluff (2-2) | 10

9. The Platte (4-2) | 8

10. Ralston (5-2) | 9

Contenders: Crete, Elkhorn North, Mount Michael, Nebraska City.

Comments: Bennington is still rolling with seven consecutive shutouts. Waverly is one of just three teams still undefeated in Class B boys and moves up to No. 5. The other two are Bennington (9-0) and Nebraska City (5-0).

Matches to watch: Friday—Scottsbluff at Lexington. Monday—Columbus Scotus at Northwest.

CLASS A GIRLS

Team (Rec.) | Pvs.

1. Gretna (7-0) | 1

2. Omaha Marian (7-0) | 2

3. Lincoln East (6-1) | 3

4. Lincoln Southwest (5-1) | 4

5. Elkhorn South (7-0) | 5

6. Millard West (6-2) | 6

7. Lincoln Southeast (5-1) | 7

8. Papillion-LV South (4-2) | 8

9. Lincoln Pius X (5-1) | -

10. North Platte (7-2) | 9

Contenders: Columbus, Papillion-La Vista.

Comments: The top six teams had a combined record of 13-0 since the last edition of the ratings, so there isn’t much movement. Lincoln Pius X upset Lincoln Southeast 2-0 on Monday to join the ratings at No. 9.

Matches to watch: Saturday—Columbus at Lincoln East, Metro Conference Tournament semifinals. Monday—Metro Tournament championship.

CLASS B GIRLS

Team (Rec.) | Pvs.

1. Norris (6-1) | 1

2. Omaha Skutt (5-2) | 2

3. Omaha Duchesne (7-1) | 3

4. Blair (5-2) | 5

5. Columbus Scotus (5-2) | 7

6. Lincoln Lutheran/RC (5-2) | 4

7. Bennington (6-2) | 6

8. Elkhorn North (2-3) | 8

9. Omaha Mercy (5-3) | 10

10. Elkhorn (4-2) | -

Contenders: Hastings, Waverly.

Comments: Norris is still undefeated against Class B competition and all six wins were shutouts. Norris' one loss came against Lincoln Pius X. Columbus Scotus makes a move up after ranked wins against Blair and Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central.

Matches to watch: Thursday—Bennington at Elkhorn North, Elkhorn at Waverly. Friday—Omaha Mercy at Omaha Duchesne.

Husker volleyball/women's basketball reporter

Brent has worked at the Journal Star for 14 years. His beats include Nebraska volleyball, women's basketball and high school soccer and cross country.

