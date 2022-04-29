Boys and girls soccer ratings, 4/30

With postseason play set to begin Saturday, there's no better time to get up to speed with the state's soccer scene. The most significant move in Brent C. Wagner's latest ratings is a girls team from the city that leapt from No. 6 to No. 3 in the Class A picture.

CLASS A BOYS

Team (Rec.) | Pvs.

1. Creighton Prep (14-2) | 1

2. Gretna (15-2) | 2

3. Papillion-LV South (13-4) | 3

4. Lincoln Southwest (10-3) | 4

5. Omaha Westside (11-4) | 5

6. Omaha Bryan (11-5) | 9

7. Lincoln East (10-3) | 7

8. Millard South (10-5) | -

9. Lincoln Southeast (9-4) | -

10. Kearney (10-4) | 10

Contenders: Elkhorn South, Omaha South.

Comments: The postseason begins Saturday and goes through May 7 with districts in Class A and subdistricts and district finals in Class B. Omaha Bryan continues to show it can knock off the top teams and makes a move up in these ratings. The Bears have wins against each of the top-three teams — Creighton Prep, Gretna and Papio South. Lincoln Southeast won the Lincoln Public Schools championship.

Districts to watch: A-5 with Lincoln East, Lincoln Northeast and Millard South; A-7 with Omaha Bryan and Lincoln Southeast.

CLASS B BOYS

Team (Rec.) | Pvs.

1. Bennington (13-1) | 1

2. Omaha Skutt (11-3) | 3

3. Lexington (14-2) | 2

4. Waverly (11-2) | 4

5. Scottsbluff (11-3) | 7

6. Northwest (11-3) | 6

7. Elkhorn North (9-6) | 8

8. Columbus Scotus (10-4) | 5

9. Ralston (11-2) | -

10. Nebraska City (8-3) | -

Contenders: Kearney Catholic, Mount Michael, South Sioux City, The Platte.

Comments: The only loss for Bennington came against Elkhorn North in the Eastern Midlands Conference Tournament. Lexington started the season 0-2, then won 14 straight to end the regular season.

Subdistricts to watch: B-2 with Bennington, Mount Michael and Elkhorn North; B-8 with Lexington and Scottsbluff.

CLASS A GIRLS

Team (Rec.) | Pvs.

1. Gretna (16-0) | 1

2. Omaha Marian (13-2) | 2

3. Lincoln Southeast (12-1) | 6

4. Lincoln Southwest (11-2) | 3

5. Lincoln East (11-2) | 4

6. Millard West (9-5) | 7

7. Omaha Westside (10-5) | -

8. Elkhorn South (10-3) | 5

9. Lincoln Pius X (9-4) | 8

10. Columbus (10-4) | -

Contenders: North Platte, Papillion-La Vista, Papillion-La Vista South.

Comments: Not only is Gretna undefeated, but it also has 11 straight shutout wins going into the postseason. Lincoln Southeast has won seven straight matches, and the Knights won the Lincoln Public Schools championship with a 5-0 record. At the state tournament, the seven district champions will be joined by one wild-card qualifier.

Districts to watch: A-6 with Elkhorn South, Omaha Westside and Kearney; A-7 with Lincoln Pius X and Millard West.

CLASS B GIRLS

Team (Rec.) | Pvs.

1. Norris (14-1) | 1

2. Omaha Skutt (11-2) | 2

3. Omaha Duchesne (12-3) | 3

4. Columbus Scotus (12-2) | 4

5. Lincoln Lutheran/RC (9-3) | 5

6. Elkhorn North (9-6) | 6

7. Bennington (11-4) | 8

8. Elkhorn (8-7) | 9

9. Omaha Mercy (10-7) | 10

10. Northwest (12-2) | -

Contenders: Blair, Platteview.

Comments: Omaha Skutt beat Norris in the state championship match last season, and right now it would probably be a surprise if those two teams weren’t in the final again this season.

Tough subdistricts: B-3 with Omaha Duchesne, Bennington and Blair; B-4 with Omaha Skutt, Elkhorn North and Elkhorn.

