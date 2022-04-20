 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Boys and girls soccer ratings, 4/21

  • Updated
  • 0
Lincoln East vs. Lincoln Southwest, 4.6

Lincoln East’s Lillie Shaw (22) and Lincoln Southwest’s Alexandra Kosmicki sprint for the ball earlier this month at Seacrest Field.

 JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star file photo

The top three teams in each list held serve this week, but there was movement elsewhere as we get closer to districts.

(Records through Tuesday)

CLASS A BOYS

Team (Rec.) | Pvs.

1. Creighton Prep (11-2) | 1

2. Gretna (12-2) | 2

3. Papillion-La Vista South (11-2) | 3

4. Lincoln Southwest (9-2) | 5

5. Omaha Westside (9-3) | 6

6. Omaha South (7-4) | 4

7. Lincoln East (7-3) | 7

8. Elkhorn South (6-3) | 8

9. Omaha Bryan (8-5) | 9

10. Kearney (9-3) | -

Contenders: Columbus, Lincoln Southeast, Millard South.

Comments: Gretna had an impressive showing to win the Metro Conference Tournament, including a 3-0 win against Omaha Bryan in the title match. With about one week left before the district pairings come out, the Lincoln teams in position to be No. 1 seeds are Lincoln Southwest and Lincoln East.

Matches to watch: Thursday—Lincoln Southeast at Lincoln Southwest. Saturday—Omaha Westside at Creighton Prep.

CLASS B BOYS

Team (Rec.) | Pvs.

1. Bennington (11-1) | 1

2. Lexington (13-2) | 2

3. Omaha Skutt (7-3) | 3

4. Waverly (10-0) | 4

5. Columbus Scotus (7-3)|  5

6. Northwest (8-3) | 6

7. Scottsbluff (6-3) | 8

8. Elkhorn North (8-4) | -

9. South Sioux City (4-5) | 7

10. The Platte (8-2) | 9

Contenders: Kearney Catholic, Ralston.

Comments: Bennington lost for the first time this season, against Elkhorn North 3-1 in the Eastern Midlands Conference Tournament. Waverly won that tournament for the first time since 2008 after beating Elkhorn North in a shootout in the title match.

Matches to watch: Thursday—Ralston at Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central. Saturday—Elkhorn North at Omaha Skutt, Scottsbluff at Kearney Catholic.

CLASS A GIRLS

Team (Rec.) | Pvs.

1. Gretna (12-0) | 1

2. Omaha Marian (11-1) | 2

3. Lincoln Southwest (9-1) | 3

4. Lincoln East (9-2) | 4

5. Elkhorn South (9-1) | 5

6. Lincoln Southeast (10-1) | 6

7. Millard West (8-3) | 7

8. Lincoln Pius X (8-2) | 9

9. Papillion-LV South (7-5) | 8

10. Papillion-La Vista (8-4) | -

Contenders: North Platte, Omaha Westside.

Comments: Gretna was dominant in the Metro Conference Tournament, winning its three matches by a combined score of 24-0. Papillion-La Vista has won three straight and moves into the ratings. With about one week left before the district pairings come out, the Lincoln teams in position to be No. 1 seeds are Lincoln Southeast, Lincoln Southwest and Lincoln East.

Matches to watch: Thursday—Gretna at Omaha Westside, Kearney at Lincoln East. Monday—Omaha Westside at Lincoln Pius X.

CLASS B GIRLS

Team (Rec.) | Pvs.

1. Norris (11-1) | 1

2. Omaha Skutt (7-2) | 2

3. Omaha Duchesne (10-2) | 3

4. Columbus Scotus (10-2) | 5

5. Lincoln Lutheran/RC (7-2) | 6

6. Elkhorn North (8-4) | 8

7. Blair (6-5) | 4

8. Bennington (9-4) | 7

9. Elkhorn (7-4) | 10

10. Omaha Mercy (7-6) | 9

Contender: Northwest.

Comments: Norris is still undefeated against Class B competition, and recently won the Eastern Midlands Conference Tournament. Second-year program Elkhorn North moves up in the ratings after making the championship match of that tournament.

Matches to watch: Thursday—Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central at Waverly. Saturday—Norris at Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central, Omaha Skutt at Elkhorn North.

Prep Extra Credit: A look at some notable performances from across the state
