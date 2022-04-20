Boys and girls soccer ratings, 4/21

The top three teams in each list held serve this week, but there was movement elsewhere as we get closer to districts.

(Records through Tuesday)

CLASS A BOYS

Team (Rec.) | Pvs.

1. Creighton Prep (11-2) | 1

2. Gretna (12-2) | 2

3. Papillion-La Vista South (11-2) | 3

4. Lincoln Southwest (9-2) | 5

5. Omaha Westside (9-3) | 6

6. Omaha South (7-4) | 4

7. Lincoln East (7-3) | 7

8. Elkhorn South (6-3) | 8

9. Omaha Bryan (8-5) | 9

10. Kearney (9-3) | -

Contenders: Columbus, Lincoln Southeast, Millard South.

Comments: Gretna had an impressive showing to win the Metro Conference Tournament, including a 3-0 win against Omaha Bryan in the title match. With about one week left before the district pairings come out, the Lincoln teams in position to be No. 1 seeds are Lincoln Southwest and Lincoln East.

Matches to watch: Thursday—Lincoln Southeast at Lincoln Southwest. Saturday—Omaha Westside at Creighton Prep.

CLASS B BOYS

Team (Rec.) | Pvs.

1. Bennington (11-1) | 1

2. Lexington (13-2) | 2

3. Omaha Skutt (7-3) | 3

4. Waverly (10-0) | 4

5. Columbus Scotus (7-3)| 5

6. Northwest (8-3) | 6

7. Scottsbluff (6-3) | 8

8. Elkhorn North (8-4) | -

9. South Sioux City (4-5) | 7

10. The Platte (8-2) | 9

Contenders: Kearney Catholic, Ralston.

Comments: Bennington lost for the first time this season, against Elkhorn North 3-1 in the Eastern Midlands Conference Tournament. Waverly won that tournament for the first time since 2008 after beating Elkhorn North in a shootout in the title match.

Matches to watch: Thursday—Ralston at Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central. Saturday—Elkhorn North at Omaha Skutt, Scottsbluff at Kearney Catholic.

CLASS A GIRLS

Team (Rec.) | Pvs.

1. Gretna (12-0) | 1

2. Omaha Marian (11-1) | 2

3. Lincoln Southwest (9-1) | 3

4. Lincoln East (9-2) | 4

5. Elkhorn South (9-1) | 5

6. Lincoln Southeast (10-1) | 6

7. Millard West (8-3) | 7

8. Lincoln Pius X (8-2) | 9

9. Papillion-LV South (7-5) | 8

10. Papillion-La Vista (8-4) | -

Contenders: North Platte, Omaha Westside.

Comments: Gretna was dominant in the Metro Conference Tournament, winning its three matches by a combined score of 24-0. Papillion-La Vista has won three straight and moves into the ratings. With about one week left before the district pairings come out, the Lincoln teams in position to be No. 1 seeds are Lincoln Southeast, Lincoln Southwest and Lincoln East.

Matches to watch: Thursday—Gretna at Omaha Westside, Kearney at Lincoln East. Monday—Omaha Westside at Lincoln Pius X.

CLASS B GIRLS

Team (Rec.) | Pvs.

1. Norris (11-1) | 1

2. Omaha Skutt (7-2) | 2

3. Omaha Duchesne (10-2) | 3

4. Columbus Scotus (10-2) | 5

5. Lincoln Lutheran/RC (7-2) | 6

6. Elkhorn North (8-4) | 8

7. Blair (6-5) | 4

8. Bennington (9-4) | 7

9. Elkhorn (7-4) | 10

10. Omaha Mercy (7-6) | 9

Contender: Northwest.

Comments: Norris is still undefeated against Class B competition, and recently won the Eastern Midlands Conference Tournament. Second-year program Elkhorn North moves up in the ratings after making the championship match of that tournament.

Matches to watch: Thursday—Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central at Waverly. Saturday—Norris at Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central, Omaha Skutt at Elkhorn North.

