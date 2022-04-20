Boys and girls soccer ratings, 4/21

The top three teams in each list held serve this week, but there was movement elsewhere as we get closer to districts.
(Records through Tuesday)
CLASS A BOYS
Team (Rec.) | Pvs.
1. Creighton Prep (11-2) | 1
2. Gretna (12-2) | 2
3. Papillion-La Vista South (11-2) | 3
4. Lincoln Southwest (9-2) | 5
5. Omaha Westside (9-3) | 6
6. Omaha South (7-4) | 4
7. Lincoln East (7-3) | 7
8. Elkhorn South (6-3) | 8
9. Omaha Bryan (8-5) | 9
10. Kearney (9-3) | -
Contenders: Columbus, Lincoln Southeast, Millard South.
Comments: Gretna had an impressive showing to win the Metro Conference Tournament, including a 3-0 win against Omaha Bryan in the title match. With about one week left before the district pairings come out, the Lincoln teams in position to be No. 1 seeds are Lincoln Southwest and Lincoln East.
Matches to watch: Thursday—Lincoln Southeast at Lincoln Southwest. Saturday—Omaha Westside at Creighton Prep.
CLASS B BOYS
Team (Rec.) | Pvs.
1. Bennington (11-1) | 1
2. Lexington (13-2) | 2
3. Omaha Skutt (7-3) | 3
4. Waverly (10-0) | 4
5. Columbus Scotus (7-3)| 5
6. Northwest (8-3) | 6
7. Scottsbluff (6-3) | 8
8. Elkhorn North (8-4) | -
9. South Sioux City (4-5) | 7
10. The Platte (8-2) | 9
Contenders: Kearney Catholic, Ralston.
Comments: Bennington lost for the first time this season, against Elkhorn North 3-1 in the Eastern Midlands Conference Tournament. Waverly won that tournament for the first time since 2008 after beating Elkhorn North in a shootout in the title match.
Matches to watch: Thursday—Ralston at Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central. Saturday—Elkhorn North at Omaha Skutt, Scottsbluff at Kearney Catholic.
CLASS A GIRLS
Team (Rec.) | Pvs.
1. Gretna (12-0) | 1
2. Omaha Marian (11-1) | 2
3. Lincoln Southwest (9-1) | 3
4. Lincoln East (9-2) | 4
5. Elkhorn South (9-1) | 5
6. Lincoln Southeast (10-1) | 6
7. Millard West (8-3) | 7
8. Lincoln Pius X (8-2) | 9
9. Papillion-LV South (7-5) | 8
10. Papillion-La Vista (8-4) | -
Contenders: North Platte, Omaha Westside.
Comments: Gretna was dominant in the Metro Conference Tournament, winning its three matches by a combined score of 24-0. Papillion-La Vista has won three straight and moves into the ratings. With about one week left before the district pairings come out, the Lincoln teams in position to be No. 1 seeds are Lincoln Southeast, Lincoln Southwest and Lincoln East.
Matches to watch: Thursday—Gretna at Omaha Westside, Kearney at Lincoln East. Monday—Omaha Westside at Lincoln Pius X.
CLASS B GIRLS
Team (Rec.) | Pvs.
1. Norris (11-1) | 1
2. Omaha Skutt (7-2) | 2
3. Omaha Duchesne (10-2) | 3
4. Columbus Scotus (10-2) | 5
5. Lincoln Lutheran/RC (7-2) | 6
6. Elkhorn North (8-4) | 8
7. Blair (6-5) | 4
8. Bennington (9-4) | 7
9. Elkhorn (7-4) | 10
10. Omaha Mercy (7-6) | 9
Contender: Northwest.
Comments: Norris is still undefeated against Class B competition, and recently won the Eastern Midlands Conference Tournament. Second-year program Elkhorn North moves up in the ratings after making the championship match of that tournament.
Matches to watch: Thursday—Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central at Waverly. Saturday—Norris at Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central, Omaha Skutt at Elkhorn North.