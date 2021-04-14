Boys and girls soccer ratings, 4/15

Comments: Last week Lincoln Southwest won a No. 1-vs.-No. 2 matchup against Lincoln East 2-1 in a shootout, and the Silver Hawks move up to the No. 1 spot. Gretna is in the loaded Metro Conference for the first time, but that didn’t stop the Dragons from winning the conference tournament with four wins over six days against Omaha Benson, Omaha Burke, Papillion-La Vista and Millard North.