Boys and girls soccer ratings, 4/15
Boys and girls soccer ratings, 4/15

Lincoln East vs. Lincoln Southeast, 3.30

Lincoln East's Haley Peterson takes a shot on the goal while defended by Lincoln Southeast's Katelyn Rutledge (left) and Carrie Wehrman in the first half March 30 at Beechner Athletic Complex.

 KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star file photo

There were some big matches last week. Brent C. Wagner updates the ratings.

(Records through Tuesday)

CLASS A BOYS

Team (Rec.); Pvs.

1. Omaha South (10-1); 1

2. Creighton Prep (8-3); 4

3. Lincoln Southwest (10-0); 3

4. Gretna (11-1); 2

5. Millard North (7-4); 9

6. Lincoln East (6-2); 5

7. Omaha Westside (5-3); 6

8. Papillion-La Vista South (7-3); 7

9. Millard West (5-3); 8

10. Millard South (6-3); 10

Contenders: Lincoln Southeast, Omaha Central.

Comments: Creighton Prep won the always-tough Metro Conference Tournament, including wins against Omaha South in the semifinals and Millard North in the championship. So Omaha South and Prep have split two matches this season, with South holding on to the top spot. Lincoln Southwest is still undefeated and isn’t scheduled to play another ranked team during the regular season.

Matches to watch: Friday—Lincoln East at Grand Island. Saturday—Creighton Prep at Gretna, Omaha South at Omaha Westside.

CLASS B BOYS

Team (Rec.); Pvs.

1. Omaha Skutt (9-1); 1

2. Lexington (9-1); 2

3. Bennington (10-2); 3

4. Northwest (6-2); 5

5. Blair (7-1); 6

6. Scottsbluff (5-3); 9

7. Schuyler (7-3); 10

8. Beatrice (9-2); -

9. Mount Michael (5-4); 7

10. Kearney Catholic (6-1); -

Contenders: Columbus Scotus, Crete, Ralston.

Comments: Omaha Skutt suffered its first loss of the season against Lincoln Southwest in a shootout. Beatrice has won five straight, including ranked wins against Crete and Mount Michael, and moves into the ratings.

Matches to watch: Saturday—Millard North at Omaha Skutt, Central Conference final.

CLASS A GIRLS

Team (Rec.); Pvs.

1. Lincoln Southwest (9-0); 1

2. Gretna (11-0); 4

3. Lincoln East (8-1); 2

4. Papillion-La Vista South (8-1); 3

5. Papillion-La Vista (7-4); 8

6. Millard North (6-5); 10

7. Omaha Marian (6-3); 7

8. Millard West (5-4); 5

9. Elkhorn South (5-3); 6

10. Omaha Westside (4-6); 9

Contenders: North Platte, Omaha Central.

Comments: Last week Lincoln Southwest won a No. 1-vs.-No. 2 matchup against Lincoln East 2-1 in a shootout, and the Silver Hawks move up to the No. 1 spot. Gretna is in the loaded Metro Conference for the first time, but that didn’t stop the Dragons from winning the conference tournament with four wins over six days against Omaha Benson, Omaha Burke, Papillion-La Vista and Millard North.

Matches to watch: Thursday—Papillion-LV South at at Gretna. Friday—Omaha Central at Elkhorn South.

CLASS B GIRLS

Team (Rec.); Pvs.

1. Omaha Skutt (8-1); 1

2. Omaha Duchesne (8-2); 2

3. Omaha Mercy (7-2); 3

4. Norris (10-0); 6

5. Lincoln Lutheran/RC (7-1); 5

6. Bennington (7-4); 4

7. Blair (8-2); 9

8. Omaha Gross (6-4); 7

9. Columbus Scotus (5-3); 8

10. Elkhorn (5-3); 10

Contender: Waverly.

Comments: Omaha Skutt lost for the first time against North Platte in a shootout. Norris is still unbeaten in Week 5 of the season and moves up to No. 4.

Matches to watch: Friday—Eastern Midlands Conference final (Norris vs. Blair). Tuesday—Columbus Scotus at Blair.

