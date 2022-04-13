Boys and girls soccer ratings, 4/14

All four No. 1 teams hold firm, but there's plenty of change to account for, including a Class A boys team from the Metro Conference making a leap into the top three.

CLASS A BOYS

(Records through Tuesday)

Team (Rec.) | Pvs.

1. Creighton Prep (9-1) | 1

2. Gretna (10-1) | 2

3. Papillion-La Vista South (10-1) | 6

4. Omaha South (6-2) | 3

5. Lincoln Southwest (8-1) | 5

6. Omaha Westside (7-2) | 4

7. Lincoln East (6-3) | 9

8. Elkhorn South (5-3) | 8

9. Omaha Bryan (5-4) | -

10. Lincoln Southeast (6-4) | 7

Contenders: Columbus, Kearney.

Comments: The Metro Conference Tournament has been going on over the past week, with Gretna and Papillion-La Vista South each winning three matches to advance to the championship match, which was scheduled for Wednesday. Papio South beat Creighton Prep 2-1 in the semifinals and makes a jump from No. 6 to No. 3 as a result.

Matches to watch: Friday—Omaha Westside at Omaha South. Saturday—Gretna at Creighton Prep.

CLASS B BOYS

Team (Rec.) | Pvs.

1. Bennington (10-0) | 1

2. Lexington (9-2) | 2

3. Omaha Skutt (6-3) | 3

4. Waverly (7-0) | 5

5. Columbus Scotus (5-3) | 4

6. Northwest (6-2) | 6

7. South Sioux City (4-3) | 7

8. Scottsbluff (5-3) | 8

9. The Platte (7-2) | 9

10. Ralston (6-2) | 10

Contenders: Elkhorn North, Kearney Catholic, Nebraska City.

Comments: Waverly is still undefeated at 7-0 and takes another step up in the ratings. This week, the Vikings are in the Eastern Midlands Conference Tournament, which also includes No. 1 Bennington.

Matches to watch: Friday—Eastern Midlands Conference Tournament championship. Tuesday—Lexington at Kearney Catholic.

CLASS A GIRLS

Team (Rec.) | Pvs.

1. Gretna (10-0) | 1

2. Omaha Marian (10-0) | 2

3. Lincoln Southwest (7-1) | 4

4. Lincoln East (7-2) | 3

5. Elkhorn South (8-1) | 5

6. Lincoln Southeast (7-1) | 7

7. Millard West (7-3) | 6

8. Papillion-LV South (6-3) | 8

9. Lincoln Pius X (6-1) | 9

10. Omaha Westside (6-4) | -

Contenders: Papillion-La Vista, North Platte.

Comments: Gretna and Omaha Marian each won three matches over four days to reach the championship match of the Metro Conference Tournament, which was scheduled for Wednesday. Lincoln Southwest defeated Lincoln East 1-0 and moves up to No. 3. Omaha Westside joins the top 10 after beating Elkhorn South 2-0 in the Metro tourney.

Matches to watch: Thursday—Lincoln High at Lincoln East. Friday—Omaha Westside at Papillion-La Vista South.

CLASS B GIRLS

Team (Rec.) | Pvs.

1. Norris (8-1) | 1

2. Omaha Skutt (7-2) | 2

3. Omaha Duchesne (9-1) | 3

4. Blair (6-2) | 5

5. Columbus Scotus (9-2) | 7

6. Lincoln Lutheran/RC (5-2) | 4

7. Bennington (8-2) | 6

8. Elkhorn North (5-3) | 8

9. Omaha Mercy (6-4) | 10

10. Elkhorn (5-3) | -

Contender: Waverly.

Comments: There are no changes in the top 10 since the last ratings. Severe weather on Tuesday postponed some matches featuring ranked teams.

Matches to watch: Friday—Eastern Midlands Conference Tournament championship. Monday—Blair at Norris, Plattsmouth at Waverly.

