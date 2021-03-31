 Skip to main content
Boys and girls soccer ratings, 4/1
Lincoln East vs. Lincoln Southeast, 3.30

Lincoln East's Briley Hill (right) celebrates her goal with teammate Keely Yager on Tuesday at Beechner Athletic Complex.

 KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star

Lincoln teams are moving up. Brent C. Wagner updates the ratings.

(Records through Tuesday)

CLASS A BOYS

Team (Rec.); Pvs.

1. Omaha South (6-0); 2

2. Creighton Prep (3-2); 1

3. Gretna (6-0); 3

4. Lincoln Southwest (5-0); 4

5. Lincoln East (4-1); 9

6. Omaha Central (2-2); 6

7. Omaha Westside (2-2); 8

8. Papillion-La Vista South (4-1); 10

9. Millard West (3-2); -

10. Millard North (2-2); -

Southwest boys happy to be back on pitch. And more happy to be 3-0 after rivalry win

Contender: Grand Island, Kearney, Omaha Burke, Papillion-La Vista.

Comments: Omaha South moves up one spot after its 2-1 shootout win against Creighton Prep on Monday. South also beat one of the top programs from Illinois, Peoria Notre Dame, 7-1 to begin the season. Southwest had a strong start and has shut out three straight city foes — Lincoln East, Lincoln High and Lincoln Pius X. Kearney (3-2) and Grand Island (1-3) drop out.

Worth noting: The format for the May 11-19 state tournament has changed this year due to COVID-19 procedures, going from a six-day tournament to eight days to reduce the maximum number of matches played each day from six to four. For Class A boys that means matches will be spread over eight days (Tuesday first round, Saturday semifinals, Tuesday championship).

Matches to watch: Saturday—Lincoln East at Millard North, Gretna at Papillion-La Vista South.

CLASS B BOYS

Team (Rec.); Pvs.

1. Omaha Skutt (6-0); 1

2. Lexington (5-1); 2

3. Crete (2-1); 4

4. Northwest (3-0); 5

5. South Sioux City (1-4); 3

6. Bennington (6-2); -

7. Mount Michael (3-1); 10

8. Blair (3-0); 9

9. Columbus Scotus (2-3); 7

10. Scottsbluff (3-1); -

Contenders: Elkhorn North, Norris, Schuyler.

Comments: Omaha Skutt has dominated, including a 2-0 win against one of Class A’s top teams, Creighton Prep. Omaha Roncalli (1-5) and Omaha Gross (2-4) drop out.

Matches to watch: Thursday—Schuyler at Bennington. Monday—Elkhorn North at Mount Michael.

CLASS A GIRLS

Team (Rec.); Pvs.

1. Lincoln East (4-0); 3

2. Lincoln Southwest (5-0); 7

3. Millard West (4-1); 2

4. Elkhorn South (4-1); 4

5. Omaha Marian (3-2); 1

6. Gretna (5-0); 5

7. Papillion-La Vista South (4-0); -

8. Papillion-La Vista (4-2); 8

9. Millard North (2-2); 6

10. Omaha Westside (2-3); 9

East girls still deciding on a goalie, but goals are no problem as Spartans score six to beat Southeast

Contenders: Columbus, Kearney, Lincoln Southeast, Millard South, Omaha Burke.

Comments: Lincoln East has a couple of strong wins, against Omaha Westside and Lincoln Southeast, and takes over the No. 1 spot. The Spartans have outscored their opponents 26-2. Southwest has wins against the preseason No. 1 (Omaha Marian) and No. 2 (Millard West) teams to make a big jump from No. 7. Lincoln East and Southwest face off next week. Kearney (3-3) drops out.

Matches to watch: Thursday—Papillion-La Vista South at Millard West. Saturday—Lincoln East at Millard North. Wednesday—Lincoln Southwest at Lincoln East.

CLASS B GIRLS

Team (record); Pvs.

1. Omaha Skutt (6-0); 1

2. Omaha Duchesne (5-1); 3

3. Omaha Mercy (5-1); 2

4. Elkhorn (4-0); 4

5. Omaha Roncalli (3-2); 7

6. Bennington (2-3); 5

7. Columbus Scotus (2-1); 6

8. Lincoln Lutheran/RC (5-0); -

9. Omaha Gross (2-3); -

10. Norris (4-0); -

Contenders: Blair, Hastings, Lexington, Waverly.

Comments: Omaha Skutt has been the best team by far, including a 7-1 win against preseason No. 2 Omaha Mercy. Hastings (3-2) and Waverly (4-1) drop out.

Matches to watch: Thursday—Elkhorn at Norris. Monday—Norris at Waverly. Tuesday—Columbus Scotus at Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central.

Husker volleyball/women's basketball reporter

Brent has worked at the Journal Star for 14 years. His beats include Nebraska volleyball, women's basketball and high school soccer and cross country.

