Boys and girls soccer ratings, 4/1

Lincoln teams are moving up. Brent C. Wagner updates the ratings.
(Records through Tuesday)
CLASS A BOYS
Team (Rec.); Pvs.
1. Omaha South (6-0); 2
2. Creighton Prep (3-2); 1
3. Gretna (6-0); 3
4. Lincoln Southwest (5-0); 4
5. Lincoln East (4-1); 9
6. Omaha Central (2-2); 6
7. Omaha Westside (2-2); 8
8. Papillion-La Vista South (4-1); 10
9. Millard West (3-2); -
10. Millard North (2-2); -
Contender: Grand Island, Kearney, Omaha Burke, Papillion-La Vista.
Comments: Omaha South moves up one spot after its 2-1 shootout win against Creighton Prep on Monday. South also beat one of the top programs from Illinois, Peoria Notre Dame, 7-1 to begin the season. Southwest had a strong start and has shut out three straight city foes — Lincoln East, Lincoln High and Lincoln Pius X. Kearney (3-2) and Grand Island (1-3) drop out.
Worth noting: The format for the May 11-19 state tournament has changed this year due to COVID-19 procedures, going from a six-day tournament to eight days to reduce the maximum number of matches played each day from six to four. For Class A boys that means matches will be spread over eight days (Tuesday first round, Saturday semifinals, Tuesday championship).
Matches to watch: Saturday—Lincoln East at Millard North, Gretna at Papillion-La Vista South.
CLASS B BOYS
Team (Rec.); Pvs.
1. Omaha Skutt (6-0); 1
2. Lexington (5-1); 2
3. Crete (2-1); 4
4. Northwest (3-0); 5
5. South Sioux City (1-4); 3
6. Bennington (6-2); -
7. Mount Michael (3-1); 10
8. Blair (3-0); 9
9. Columbus Scotus (2-3); 7
10. Scottsbluff (3-1); -
Contenders: Elkhorn North, Norris, Schuyler.
Comments: Omaha Skutt has dominated, including a 2-0 win against one of Class A’s top teams, Creighton Prep. Omaha Roncalli (1-5) and Omaha Gross (2-4) drop out.
Matches to watch: Thursday—Schuyler at Bennington. Monday—Elkhorn North at Mount Michael.
CLASS A GIRLS
Team (Rec.); Pvs.
1. Lincoln East (4-0); 3
2. Lincoln Southwest (5-0); 7
3. Millard West (4-1); 2
4. Elkhorn South (4-1); 4
5. Omaha Marian (3-2); 1
6. Gretna (5-0); 5
7. Papillion-La Vista South (4-0); -
8. Papillion-La Vista (4-2); 8
9. Millard North (2-2); 6
10. Omaha Westside (2-3); 9
East girls still deciding on a goalie, but goals are no problem as Spartans score six to beat Southeast
Contenders: Columbus, Kearney, Lincoln Southeast, Millard South, Omaha Burke.
Comments: Lincoln East has a couple of strong wins, against Omaha Westside and Lincoln Southeast, and takes over the No. 1 spot. The Spartans have outscored their opponents 26-2. Southwest has wins against the preseason No. 1 (Omaha Marian) and No. 2 (Millard West) teams to make a big jump from No. 7. Lincoln East and Southwest face off next week. Kearney (3-3) drops out.
Matches to watch: Thursday—Papillion-La Vista South at Millard West. Saturday—Lincoln East at Millard North. Wednesday—Lincoln Southwest at Lincoln East.
CLASS B GIRLS
Team (record); Pvs.
1. Omaha Skutt (6-0); 1
2. Omaha Duchesne (5-1); 3
3. Omaha Mercy (5-1); 2
4. Elkhorn (4-0); 4
5. Omaha Roncalli (3-2); 7
6. Bennington (2-3); 5
7. Columbus Scotus (2-1); 6
8. Lincoln Lutheran/RC (5-0); -
9. Omaha Gross (2-3); -
10. Norris (4-0); -
Contenders: Blair, Hastings, Lexington, Waverly.
Comments: Omaha Skutt has been the best team by far, including a 7-1 win against preseason No. 2 Omaha Mercy. Hastings (3-2) and Waverly (4-1) drop out.
Matches to watch: Thursday—Elkhorn at Norris. Monday—Norris at Waverly. Tuesday—Columbus Scotus at Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central.