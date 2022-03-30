Boys and girls soccer ratings, 3/31

Two weeks into the season, we have a new No. 1 team in Class A boys. Where else has there been movement? Check in with Brent C. Wagner.

CLASS A BOYS

(Records through Tuesday)

Team (Rec.) | Pvs.

1. Creighton Prep (5-0) | 4

2. Gretna (5-1) | 2

3. Omaha South (5-1) | 1

4. Omaha Westside (4-1) | 5

5. Lincoln Southwest (4-1) | 3

6. Papillion-La Vista South (5-0) | -

7. Omaha Bryan (3-2) | -

8. Lincoln Southeast (4-1) | 10

9. Lincoln East (3-2) | 9

10. Elkhorn South (5-1) | -

Contenders: Columbus, Kearney, Millard South, Millard West.

Comments: Creighton Prep moves up to the top spot after beating preseason No. 1 Omaha South 4-0 on Monday to remain unbeaten. Sometimes teams from the Omaha metro never leave the metro to play, but Omaha South went on the road to play Gering and Scottsbluff last weekend, winning both. The race for the best team in Lincoln looks like it could be competitive. Lincoln East got a big win against Lincoln Southwest but then fell to Lincoln Southeast one week later.

Matches to watch: Thursday—Lincoln Southwest at Columbus, Omaha Westside at Elkhorn South.

CLASS B BOYS

Team (Rec.) | Pvs.

1. Bennington (7-0) | 1

2. Lexington (4-2) | 2

3. Omaha Skutt (2-3) | 3

4. Northwest (3-0) | 4

5. Columbus Scotus (1-2) | 5

6. Waverly (6-0) | 9

7. South Sioux City (1-2) | 6

8. The Platte (3-1) | 10

9. Ralston (5-0) | -

10. Scottsbluff (1-2) | 8

Contenders: Crete, Elkhorn North, Mount Michael.

Comments: Preseason No. 1 Bennington is rolling along and has five straight shutout wins. Both of the losses for Lexington are against Class A teams, and Lexington beat No. 3 Omaha Skutt 2-0. The Platte, which is No. 8, is a first-year co-op with Plattsmouth and Platteview.

Matches to watch: Thursday—Ralston at The Platte. Saturday—Northwest at Scottsbluff, Crete at Lexington. Monday—Norris at Waverly.

CLASS A GIRLS

Team (Rec.) | Pvs.

1. Gretna (5-0) | 1

2. Omaha Marian (5-0) | 3

3. Lincoln East (3-1) | 2

4. Lincoln Southwest (4-1) | 4

5. Elkhorn South (5-0) | 10

6. Millard West (3-2) | 5

7. Lincoln Southeast (4-0) | -

8. Papillion-La Vista South (3-1) | 6

9. North Platte (4-2) | 8

10. Millard North (1-2) | 9

Contenders: Columbus, Kearney, Lincoln Pius X, Papillion-La Vista.

Comments: Preseason No. 1 and defending state champion Gretna has picked up where it left off last season by scoring a lot of goals and winning a lot of games. Omaha Marian has also had a great start, not allowing any goals including in two wins against ranked teams. Lincoln Southeast moves into the rankings after beating Lincoln East (a state semifinalist last season) 2-1 on Tuesday. That comes one year after East beat Southeast 6-1 in a regular-season match.

Matches to watch: Thursday—Elkhorn South at Omaha Westside. Monday—Millard North at Gretna.

CLASS B GIRLS

Team (Rec.) | Pvs.

1. Norris (3-1) | 1

2. Omaha Skutt (5-1) | 2

3. Omaha Duchesne (5-1) | 7

4. Lincoln Lutheran/RC (3-1) | 3

5. Blair (4-1) | 10

6. Bennington (4-2) | -

7. Columbus Scotus (2-2) | 5

8. Elkhorn North (2-1) | 9

9. Waverly (5-1) | -

10. Omaha Mercy (3-3) | 4

Contenders: Elkhorn, Hastings, Lexington.

Comments: Preseason No. 1 Norris hasn’t lost to a Class B team, with its only loss coming against Lincoln Pius X. Omaha Skutt is off to a strong start also, despite having many new players after it graduated 13 players. Skutt’s only loss is against Class A No. 1 Gretna 3-2 in overtime. Bennington and Waverly each move into the ratings.

Matches to watch: Saturday—Elkhorn at Elkhorn North. Monday—Waverly at Norris. Tuesday—Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central at Columbus Scotus.

