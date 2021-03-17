Boys and girls soccer ratings, 3/18

Refresher: After the entire 2020 season was canceled due to the pandemic, it’s probably worth a quick refresher on where we left things in high school soccer about 22 months ago. Omaha South won the Class A title in 2019 with a 2-1 victory against Creighton Prep in a shootout. Longtime state tournament observers called it one of the best high school soccer matches ever in Nebraska, in part because there were goals scored 13 seconds apart and the rare sequence of both goalies making a save to start the shootout. Also that season, Kearney had won 28 matches over two seasons before being upset by seventh-seeded Papillion-La Vista in the first round of state.