Boys and girls soccer ratings, 3/17

Need a refresher on last season? We've got you covered, and Brent C. Wagner takes a look at where teams stand before Thursday's season openers.

CLASS A BOYS

Team (2021) | Pvs.

1. Omaha South (20-1) | 1

2. Gretna (16-4) | 3

3. Lincoln Southwest (17-1) | 2

4. Creighton Prep (13-6) | 4

5. Omaha Westside (11-6) | 9

6. Millard West (10-8) | 7

7. Millard South (13-6) | 5

8. Grand Island (10-6) | 10

9. Lincoln East (11-5) | —

10. Lincoln Southeast (11-5) | 8

Contenders: Kearney, Omaha Bryan, Millard North, Papillion-La Vista South.

Refresher: Omaha South won the state championship match 3-2 against Lincoln Southwest in a shootout, with the Packers holding on to win the match after going down a man with 16 minutes left in regulation due to a red card. That made back-to-back state titles for South, with the canceled 2020 season in between. Millard South got retiring coach Jim Cooney back to the state tournament for the first time since winning it in 2008. Lincoln Southeast upset Omaha Westside in the district championship to reach state for the first time since 2013.

Comments: Omaha South graduated its goalie and its top scorer but brings back a solid lineup, including first-team Super-State midfielder Edwin Cisneros. Lincoln Southwest lost 10 seniors, but has a defense that will help it win a lot of matches. Grand Island could be ready to make another good run.

CLASS B BOYS

Team (2021) | Pvs.

1. Bennington (17-4) | 3

2. Lexington (20-2) | 2

3. Omaha Skutt (21-1) | 1

4. Northwest (13-4) | 5

5. Columbus Scotus (12-7) | 6

6. South Sioux City (10-10) | 7

7. Mount Michael (12-6) | 4

8. Scottsbluff (10-6) | 8

9. Waverly (11-7) | —

10. The Platte (0-0) | —

Contenders: Beatrice, Elkhorn North.

Refresher: Omaha Skutt beat Lexington 3-1 in a great No. 1 vs. No. 2 state championship match. Skutt won back-to-back titles with one year in between for the canceled 2020 season. It also completed the Class B sweep after the Skutt girls won the state title three hours earlier. Lexington reached its first state final with an 18-match winning streak. Beatrice was the surprise team, improving from two wins in 2019 to 13.

Comments: Bennington brings back some major firepower with Oliver Benson (28 goals) and Kai Olbrich (17 goals), and starts ranked No. 1. Omaha Skutt lost 11 seniors from its championship team. The Platte is a new co-op between Platteview and Plattsmouth.

CLASS A GIRLS

Team (2021) | Pvs.

1. Gretna (21-1) | 1

2. Lincoln East (16-2) | 4

3. Omaha Marian (15-4) | 5

4. Lincoln Southwest (15-1) | 3

5. Millard West (8-8) | 9

6. Papillion-LV South (13-5) | 6

7. Kearney (12-6) | 10

8. North Platte (15-5) | 7

9. Millard North (13-8) | 2

10. Elkhorn South (9-8) | —

Contenders: Bellevue East, Papillion-La Vista.

Refresher: Gretna beat Millard North 2-1 in the state championship match for Gretna’s first state title in Class A and fourth overall. Millard North reached the championship match as the No. 8 seed, and wouldn’t have made state if not for beating Gretna on the road in the district championship.

Comments: Gretna graduated Sarah Weber — the state player of the year last season now playing for the Huskers — but still had a strong team. The Dragons scored a state-record 144 goals last season. A team from Lincoln hasn’t won this class since 2005 (Lincoln East). With Lincoln East and Lincoln Southwest, Lincoln may have some contenders.

CLASS B GIRLS

Team (2021) | Pvs.

1. Norris (20-1) | 2

2. Omaha Skutt (20-1) | 1

3. Lincoln Lutheran/RC (13-4) | 4

4. Omaha Mercy (14-6) | 5

5. Columbus Scotus (13-5) | 6

6. Lexington (14-5) | 7

7. Omaha Duchesne (16-4) | 3

8. Omaha Roncalli (9-8) | 9

9. Elkhorn North (7-11) | —

10. Blair (10-7) | 8

Contenders: Bennington, Scottsbluff.

Refresher: Omaha Skutt beat Norris 2-1 in the state championship match. Norris wasn’t in the top 10 to start the season after winning just six matches in 2019. Norris had never won a match at state, and then it won two in one week to reach the state final. Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central also won a match at state for the first time, reaching the semifinals before losing against Skutt.

Comments: Norris brings back a lot of its goal scorers and eight starters overall. Omaha Skutt graduated 13 seniors and must replace the production of its top four goal scorers. Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central has its top three scorers back. Led by the Brezenski sisters (Libbie and Emma), Columbus Scotus may be on the move up to being one of the top teams again.

