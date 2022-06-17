Bennington's Benson nets hat trick to highlight Class B action at all-star soccer game

Bennington's Oliver Benson scored a hat trick and assisted on another goal in the Nebraska High School Soccer Senior Showcase on Friday at Omaha Skutt.

Benson's performance earned him MVP honors as he lead his team, Bland and Associates Beyond Accounting, to a 5-3 win over Paradise Lawns.

Class B had the stage Friday night for boys and girls games, and Class A will play Saturday in Omaha.

Benson found the back of the net twice in the first half and capped off his night in the 80th minute. He assisted on a goal scored by Diego Martinez of Lexington. Nathan Karnes scored the other goal for Bland.

Tyler Phillips of Omaha Skutt tallied the first goal for Paradise Lawns in the first half, and Columbus Scotus' Chane Bailey and York's Noah Jones followed suit in the second half.

Mason Klug and Mikah Ruiz combined for five saves for Bland.

The Firehouse Subs team came away with a 1-0 win over Ba-Dra-Mi Farms in the Class B girls game.

Omaha Roncalli's Mia Stoffel scored with eight minutes remaining in the first half off an assist from Victoria Van Dyke of Omaha Skutt.

Firehouse Sub's Breena Whittaker, also a former SkyHawk, was voted the match MVP.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0