Behind its defensive 'diamond,' Pius X overcomes early deficit to top Southeast

It wasn't all defense for the Thunderbolts. Pius X got a goal from junior Tenley Hiemes in the 31st minute to tie it at 1-1 going into halftime.

The pace didn't change in the last 40 minutes, with everything coming to fruition in the 75th minute where Payton Tuttle put home the game-winning goal off a shot just within the penalty box.

"Payton Tuttle is just a hustler," said Andersen. "I don't know what she eats for breakfast, but I'm going to try to get it to the whole team."

Like many teams in the state, past varsity experience is at a premium, and Andersen was quick to point out if it weren't for their two experienced seniors, Cassidy Kobza and Monica Hanus, they wouldn't be where they're at.

"If it wasn't for our two seniors, there's maybe one other girl on this field that's ever seen a varsity game," said Andersen. "They (Kobza and Hanus) got big backs because they're carrying us right now."

Not only was this an important city win for Andersen's team, but also to build confidence and character as the Thunderbolts look forward to the next stretch of their schedule.

That includes matches against No. 1 Lincoln East and No. 10 Omaha Westside.