B-5 boys soccer: Waverly answers call (twice), survives shootout to earn first state appearance since 2010

WAVERLY — The Waverly boys soccer team dramatically clinched its first trip to the state tournament since 2010 on Saturday.

The Vikings beat Crete 3-2 in a shootout on Saturday in the B-5 district final. Waverly won the shootout 3-0, with Ian Morehead making two big saves.

Waverly was living on the edge of the season being over, but forced overtime with six minutes left in the second half. Later, the Vikings had to rally again in overtime, and forced a shootout with a goal with just three minutes left in overtime.

Five minutes into the 20-minute overtime, Osvin Garcia Velasquez scored on a quick breakaway up the right side to give Crete a 2-1 lead.

With just three minutes left in overtime, Waverly got the tying score again. Landon Tjaden scored on a shot from about 25 yards out to make it 2-2.

