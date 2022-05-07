 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical
B-5 BOYS SOCCER

B-5 boys soccer: Waverly answers call (twice), survives shootout to earn first state appearance since 2010

  • 0
Crete vs. Waverly, 5.7

Waverly's Tyler Brewer (center) celebrates with his team after scoring in the final minutes of the second half, evening the score 1-1 against Crete in the  B-5 district championship Saturday in Waverly.

 KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star

WAVERLY — The Waverly boys soccer team dramatically clinched its first trip to the state tournament since 2010 on Saturday.

The Vikings beat Crete 3-2 in a shootout on Saturday in the B-5 district final. Waverly won the shootout 3-0, with Ian Morehead making two big saves.

Waverly was living on the edge of the season being over, but forced overtime with six minutes left in the second half. Later, the Vikings had to rally again in overtime, and forced a shootout with a goal with just three minutes left in overtime.

Five minutes into the 20-minute overtime, Osvin Garcia Velasquez scored on a quick breakaway up the right side to give Crete a 2-1 lead.

With just three minutes left in overtime, Waverly got the tying score again. Landon Tjaden scored on a shot from about 25 yards out to make it 2-2.

Check back for updates to this story and more photos from the match

Reach the writer at 402-473-7435 or bwagner@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSSportsWagner.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Husker volleyball/women's basketball reporter

Brent has worked at the Journal Star for 14 years. His beats include Nebraska volleyball, women's basketball and high school soccer and cross country.

Related to this story

Boys and girls soccer ratings, 4/30

Boys and girls soccer ratings, 4/30

With postseason play set to begin Saturday, there's no better time to get up to speed with the state's soccer scene, where a girls city team is making a move.

Watch Now: Related Video

Seahawks and Buccaneers to play NFL's first regular season game in Germany

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News