B-5 boys soccer: By rallying (twice) in district final, Waverly realizes full-circle moment in program's history

WAVERLY — In 2015, Mike Ziola saw the Waverly boys soccer program at one of its low points.

Now, he’s helped orchestrate one of the best seasons ever as head coach — with a conference championship and now a trip to the Class B state tournament for the first time since 2010.

The fourth-ranked Vikings dramatically rallied — twice — on Saturday to beat Crete 3-2 in a shootout in the B-5 district championship match at Waverly High School.

Waverly won the shootout 3-0, with goalie Ian Morehead making two big saves.

Waverly (14-2) will play Scottsbluff at the state tournament Thursday at 2 p.m.

In 2015, Ziola was an assistant coach for Waverly. The varsity team had a 3-11 record that year, and there wasn't much of a junior varsity team.

“(In 2015) we had a soccer meeting and we had 12 kids show up, and the head coach and myself had to walk the hallways just to get enough guys to form a junior varsity team, and (the JV) scored one goal that year,” Ziola said. “So I’ve been invested in this program since 2015. So from that point to where we are now, I’ve got to see it at its very lowest, and now this has got to be one of the highest points.”

Ziola has been the head coach for three years, and he helped get Waverly to state in his last try. He’s leaving after this season to be an assistant principal in his hometown of Columbus.

“Z is one of the best coaches you could ever ask for,” Waverly junior Tyler Brewer said. “Columbus is really lucky to be getting him. He works with every single player just to make you better, even if you’re not seeing the field as much. He kept us in this game. We were down 1-0 and halftime and if we had any other coach I don’t know if we win this game. But with Z it’s just different.”

Waverly was living on the edge of its season being over but rallied twice to tie the match.

First, with 5:43 left in regulation, Waverly tied the match 1-1 when Brewer scored on a long shot that snuck just inside the right post to tie the game 1-1.

Crete scored just five minutes into the 20-minute overtime, so Waverly had to rally again.

With just 3:10 left in overtime, Waverly senior Landon Tjaden scored on a shot from about 30 yards out to make it 2-2. It was just a few minutes before that when Tjaden had to briefly leave the field with a leg cramp.

“The mental toughness and physical toughness of our kids was impressive,” Ziola said. “It’s not easy to score in soccer, and when you score them that late, I’m just proud of them. All of the recognition they get now they deserve it."

Crete freshman Osvin Garcia Velasquez scored both goals for the Cardinals (10-6). All four goals were scored by the team going into the wind. The wind made it challenging for the goalies, with each making several big saves. Waverly led in shots on goals 24-16.

Waverly dominated the shootout, with Crete missing all three of its attempts and Waverly making all three.

Morehead made a diving save to his right in the first round. Ziola had done some scouting and knew where Crete’s first shooter would probably aim.

“Coach watched some film on these guys, so I was able to make that save pretty easily,” Morehead said. “I have a lot of confidence in my coach. He knows what he’s talking about, for sure.”

Morehead also made a save in the second round, and then Crete's final attempt sailed high.

Morehead also won a shootout earlier this season when Waverly won its first conference championship since 2008.

“Ian is the best goalkeeper I’ve ever been around and seen, and one of my best friends, too,” Brewer said. “He works so hard and goes to so many camps. When we got to (a shootout) there is nobody I’d rather have in the net than Ian.”

With Waverly having a chance to make state a large crowd showed up, filling most of the seating.

“I’ve never been part of a soccer game like this,” said Ziola, who paced the sideline like a basketball coach during the match. “We had a student section today. I don’t know if that’s ever happened for Waverly soccer. These kids are trying to do more than just play soccer. They’re trying to excite their classmates and community about this game. I love this game and I just want to pass that on to these kids and this school. I think we did that today. We entertained if nothing else.”

And Waverly made some history.

“It’s our first time going to state in 12 years,” Brewer said. “I know when we were taking team pictures I was tearing up. I was starting to cry a little bit. It’s so exciting to be in this position.”

