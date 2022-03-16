As high school soccer in the state continues to grow, many coaches are former star players

High school soccer in Nebraska has been an official sport with a state tournament sponsored by the Nebraska School Activities Association for 34 years.

During the early years of the sport, many of the coaches came from a background of coaching youth and club soccer, because not many high school teachers had grown up playing soccer in high school. Or teachers coached soccer, even though they didn't have any experience doing so.

But with each new high school season a shift continues to occur, and now for many high school head coaches being a teacher and high school soccer coach was something they considered when they were players.

And now there is a long list of coaches who had the same experiences as the players they coach, such as playing in rivalry matches and getting to the state tournament.

That includes several coaches in Lincoln. Lincoln Southeast girls coach Liz Kremer was an all-state player at Lincoln Southwest, when she was known as Liz Sundberg and graduated in 2011. Lincoln East girls coach Emily Matthews played on two state championship teams at East, when she was Emily Huebner.

Southwest girls coach Thomas Nettleton played at Lincoln High, graduating in 2002. North Star boys coach Joel Bergt played at Lincoln East. Lincoln High boys coach Alex Cerny played at the same school.

Joe Maass has turned Omaha South into a soccer power, but he played at Omaha Bryan in the early days of the NSAA soccer era, graduating in 1992. Columbus Scotus girls coach Kristie Brezenski still holds state records as a player for Scotus.

Kremer is in her second year as the Southeast girls coach. Coaching soccer was on her radar when she was still in high school.

“I feel like I’ve always had a passion for motivating people, and trying to do that,” Kremer said. “I knew in high school I could see myself coaching one day. I didn’t know at what age, or to what extent.”

During her second year of college, she went back to Southwest as a volunteer coach.

“I took a semester away from soccer, and then immediately went back to Coach Nettleton at Southwest and said, ‘Hey, can I help out? I’d like to volunteer,’” Kremer said. “And that’s kind of how it all began.”

Kremer teaches math at Mickle Middle School.

She was a volunteer coach at Southwest for three years, and then the reserve team coach there for four years. When the Southeast job came open, Nettleton gave Kremer the confidence that she was ready to be a head coach. Even when she was a volunteer coach, Nettleton allowed her to take a lead during some practices.

“I was really, really humbled,” said Kremer of the day she got hired at Southeast “It was shock and excitement at first, but then it’s ‘OK, what’s step one?’ I just wanted to dive in right away and get started.”

Now she leads a group of 40 players and five coaches.

When Mathews played at Lincoln East, she was in the state championship match all four years from 2003 to ’06.

“My experience playing for Lincoln East girls soccer, especially my junior and senior year, and just the success and bond we were able to establish really, made me think about wanting to do something on the coaching side,” Mathews said.

During her junior year of college, she returned to East as a volunteer coach, and she’s been there ever since.

“After that first season I knew that was something that I wanted really continue to pursue in my career,” said Mathews, who teaches geography at East.

She was the junior varsity head coach, and then took over when Chuck Morgan, her high school coach, retired.

She loves teaching a sport that she loves to the players.

“I’m a competitor. My girls are competitors, so we love to compete,” Mathews said.

Former Lincoln Lutheran boys coach Nathan Bassett didn’t have any soccer experience when he became head coach, but he ended up having several good teams. And at least six of Bassett’s players went on to be head coaches in Nebraska, including Lincoln Southwest boys coach Derek Scheich and current Lincoln Lutheran coach Zach Kunz. Bassett was a big reason why Kunz got into coaching.

