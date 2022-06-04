Area Prep Sports Awards: A look at the 2021-22 boys and girls soccer nominees

From the diamond to the court, high school athletes in the area did big things in 2021-22. This week, the Journal Star will reveal nominees for its Area Prep Sports Awards virtual show, which is Saturday. Here are the soccer finalists.

Boys soccer

Aidan Nachi

School: Lincoln East.

Year: Junior.

College: Undecided.

His 21 goals his season ranked second in Class A. He did a lot of East, with no other player having more than five goals. Even in lots of traffic in front of the goal, Nachi was still able to find ways to score. He earned Journal Star second-team Super-State honors.

Brayden Kramer

School: Lincoln Southwest.

Year: Senior.

College: Omaha.

Kramer played a big part in Southwest getting back to the state tournament despite graduating 10 seniors from the previous season. He had a goal or assist during most of the Silver Hawks’ matches. His 17 goals were just three off the school record, and he missed two matches due to injury. He had seven game-winning goals, and he earned second-team Super-State honors from the Journal Star.

Ian Morehead

School: Waverly.

Year: Junior.

College: Undecided.

He helped Waverly have maybe the best season in program history, with the Vikings making the state semifinals for the first time in more than 21 years. His saves helped Waverly win shootouts in the conference championship match, district championship match and during the first round of the state tournament. He saved 10 penalty kicks during the season, and earned second-team Super-State honors.

Girls soccer

Grace Kohler

School: Norris.

Year: Sophomore.

College: Undecided.

She had 10 goals and 13 assists this season — each remarkable numbers for a defender – while helping Norris to a state runner-up finish. Norris is known for scoring goals on free and corner kicks, and Kohler is a big part of that. She's scored on free kicks from at least 30 yards. She earned Journal Star Super-State first-team honors.

Samaya Hogg

School: Lincoln Southeast.

Year: Junior.

College: Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville.

She was outstanding during the state tournament while helping Southeast finish as state runner-up. In a 1-0 overtime win against Omaha Westside in the first round she made 12 saves. After that match, Southeast coach Liz Kremer said Hogg had played the "game of her life." Then in a 1-0 shootout win against Omaha Marian in the semifinals she made a diving save to end the match. During one stretch of the season, Hogg had a stretch of 731 minutes without conceding a goal. She was the honorary captain of the Journal Star Super-State soccer team.

Kayma Carpenter

School: Lincoln East.

Year: Junior.

College: Nebraska.

Her speed, skill and relentless effort make her one of the top players in the city. She led Class A with 23 goals, and already ranks second in program history for career goals. She has the two highest-scoring seasons in program history with 31 goals last season and 23 this year. She has earned first-team Super-State honors the past two seasons.

